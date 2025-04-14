Costco Shoppers Lock Horns On Whether A Carrot Cake Should Have One ‘Hidden’ Ingredient In It

ADVERTISEMENT

Culinary disputes often develop into something more. For example, the famous British satirist Jonathan Swift, in his ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ tells the story of how a dispute about how it’s more convenient to break eggs – from the sharp or blunt end – became the reason for a fierce confrontation and even a war between previously friendly countries.

Well, we do not think that today’s story will actually repeat that in its scale, but there really cannot be two opinions here. Either you like raisins in carrot cakes, or you don’t. There is no third option. However, let’s now figure it out together.

The food influencer recently made a review of a Costco carrot cake – and it nearly got 10 of 10 from him

Image credits: photogami / Tiktok

The only problem was raisins found in the cake – and it turned out the guy doesn’t like raisins in carrot cakes

About two weeks ago, the food influencer @photogami released his latest review. This time, it was a carrot cake from Costco. The blogger was completely satisfied with nearly everything—the taste, the texture, the appearance—until he found a raisin in the cake. And then another, and another, and another… So it turned out that the reviewer belongs to that part of humanity that doesn’t like raisins in carrot cake at all.

Image credits: photogami / Tiktok

In general, if it were not for this ill-fated raisin, the cake would most likely have received a well-deserved 10 out of 10 from the influencer, and he himself even said so. But raisins, according to him, are rather ‘one big downside,’ so instead of the maximum rating, the cake received only 7.4. It’s just that, as the reviewer noted, he doesn’t think that raisins belong in carrot cake.

Image credits: photogami / Tiktok

The carrot cake has its roots in the Middle Ages, and it’s quite difficult to find an original recipe for such an old meal

Well, the decision and opinion as a whole are more than debatable – after all, in fact, for a dish like carrot cake, which has almost a thousand-year history, there are a huge number of recipes for making it with a wide variety of ingredients. In fact, back in the Middle Ages, when sugar and other sweeteners were too expensive for the common folk, carrots were used as a sugar substitute in numerous sweet desserts.

In turn, dried fruits absorb a lot of moisture during baking – so there is a risk of ‘overdrying’ the cake if there are too many raisins in it. Be that as it may, in the process of searching, we found a huge number of wonderful carrot cake recipes – both with the addition of raisins and without them. Moreover, my wife and I decided to conduct an experiment and baked two versions of the cake, with and without raisins.

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

If you are interested in the results, then among the five members of our family (two adults and three kids), the votes were divided with a score of 3:2 in favor of raisins. Two doggos, no matter how they jumped around, demonstrating with their whole appearance a huge desire to take part in the experiment, still didn’t get their piece of cake…

Now, let’s give the floor to the culinary experts. But here’s the problem – here you can also find both supporters of raisins and their no less convinced and eloquent opponents. For example, the Bon Appetit website strongly believes that raisins are a rather controversial thing for carrot cake, and the question here is only in your personal ‘tolerance to chewy little nuggets.’

However, the author of this recipe on the Breathing and Cooking website, on the contrary, believes that raisins are a must in carrot cake. “I like to use golden raisins, but you can substitute brown raisins, dried cranberries, or dried cherries instead or leave them out completely,” the chef claims in the notes to the recipe. Well, the 4.8 rating from readers also speaks for itself.

If we turn to the words of the commenters under the review with which we actually began this story, then the opinions are very divided as well. Some people simply cannot imagine a delicious carrot cake without raisins inside, believing that any recipe for this dish must include raisins by default. So the cook just needs to consider what kind of raisins they should use.

Some of the responders, on the contrary, consider raisins a big red flag and almost a reason to send the hapless piece of cake straight to the dustbin. “Carrot cake is 100% better WITHOUT raisins,” one of the adherents of this point of view proudly declared. Now it’s time for you, our dear readers, to have your say in the comments below this post. So, with or without raisins – that is the question!

People in the comments are also very divided and very eloquent in their speeches in defence and against raisins

Image credits: chandlervid85 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

