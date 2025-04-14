Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Costco Shoppers Lock Horns On Whether A Carrot Cake Should Have One ‘Hidden’ Ingredient In It
Food

Costco Shoppers Lock Horns On Whether A Carrot Cake Should Have One ‘Hidden’ Ingredient In It

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Culinary disputes often develop into something more. For example, the famous British satirist Jonathan Swift, in his ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ tells the story of how a dispute about how it’s more convenient to break eggs – from the sharp or blunt end – became the reason for a fierce confrontation and even a war between previously friendly countries.

Well, we do not think that today’s story will actually repeat that in its scale, but there really cannot be two opinions here. Either you like raisins in carrot cakes, or you don’t. There is no third option. However, let’s now figure it out together.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    The food influencer recently made a review of a Costco carrot cake – and it nearly got 10 of 10 from him

    Man eating carrot cake with "Kirkland Signature" shirt, debating hidden ingredient in Costco dessert.

    Image credits: photogami / Tiktok

    The only problem was raisins found in the cake – and it turned out the guy doesn’t like raisins in carrot cakes

    About two weeks ago, the food influencer @photogami released his latest review. This time, it was a carrot cake from Costco. The blogger was completely satisfied with nearly everything—the taste, the texture, the appearance—until he found a raisin in the cake. And then another, and another, and another… So it turned out that the reviewer belongs to that part of humanity that doesn’t like raisins in carrot cake at all.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Costco carrot cake slice in plastic container on store shelf, featuring layers and white frosting.

    Image credits: photogami / Tiktok

    In general, if it were not for this ill-fated raisin, the cake would most likely have received a well-deserved 10 out of 10 from the influencer, and he himself even said so. But raisins, according to him, are rather ‘one big downside,’ so instead of the maximum rating, the cake received only 7.4. It’s just that, as the reviewer noted, he doesn’t think that raisins belong in carrot cake.

    Close-up of a Costco carrot cake slice with fork, sparking debate on hidden ingredient.

    Image credits: photogami / Tiktok

    The carrot cake has its roots in the Middle Ages, and it’s quite difficult to find an original recipe for such an old meal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, the decision and opinion as a whole are more than debatable – after all, in fact, for a dish like carrot cake, which has almost a thousand-year history, there are a huge number of recipes for making it with a wide variety of ingredients. In fact, back in the Middle Ages, when sugar and other sweeteners were too expensive for the common folk, carrots were used as a sugar substitute in numerous sweet desserts.

    In turn, dried fruits absorb a lot of moisture during baking – so there is a risk of ‘overdrying’ the cake if there are too many raisins in it. Be that as it may, in the process of searching, we found a huge number of wonderful carrot cake recipes – both with the addition of raisins and without them. Moreover, my wife and I decided to conduct an experiment and baked two versions of the cake, with and without raisins.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wooden bowl filled with raisins, highlighting the debated ingredient in Costco's carrot cake recipe.

    Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you are interested in the results, then among the five members of our family (two adults and three kids), the votes were divided with a score of 3:2 in favor of raisins. Two doggos, no matter how they jumped around, demonstrating with their whole appearance a huge desire to take part in the experiment, still didn’t get their piece of cake

    You can watch the original video here

    @photogami Carrot Bar Cake from Costco. I don’t think carrot cake should have raisins in it #costco#thesushiguy♬ original sound – The Sushi Guy

    Now, let’s give the floor to the culinary experts. But here’s the problem – here you can also find both supporters of raisins and their no less convinced and eloquent opponents. For example, the Bon Appetit website strongly believes that raisins are a rather controversial thing for carrot cake, and the question here is only in your personal ‘tolerance to chewy little nuggets.’

    However, the author of this recipe on the Breathing and Cooking website, on the contrary, believes that raisins are a must in carrot cake. “I like to use golden raisins, but you can substitute brown raisins, dried cranberries, or dried cherries instead or leave them out completely,” the chef claims in the notes to the recipe. Well, the 4.8 rating from readers also speaks for itself.

    If we turn to the words of the commenters under the review with which we actually began this story, then the opinions are very divided as well. Some people simply cannot imagine a delicious carrot cake without raisins inside, believing that any recipe for this dish must include raisins by default. So the cook just needs to consider what kind of raisins they should use.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the responders, on the contrary, consider raisins a big red flag and almost a reason to send the hapless piece of cake straight to the dustbin. “Carrot cake is 100% better WITHOUT raisins,” one of the adherents of this point of view proudly declared. Now it’s time for you, our dear readers, to have your say in the comments below this post. So, with or without raisins – that is the question!

    People in the comments are also very divided and very eloquent in their speeches in defence and against raisins

    Comment on carrot cake debate at Costco, questioning the inclusion of raisins.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on carrot cake having raisins with 270 likes, user profile on left.

    Comment on carrot cake ingredient debate, mentioning raisins, with likes and dislikes visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Costco discussion on carrot cake ingredient, comment states, "Carrot cake is 100% better WITHOUT raisins" with likes.

    Comment on carrot cake having raisins from Costco shopper.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Costco shoppers debate on carrot cake ingredients; comment mentions raisins as an unwelcome addition.

    Comment about raisins in carrot cake, highlighting Costco shoppers' debate on ingredients.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Slice of carrot cake on a blue plate with icing and garnished with a fondant carrot, sparking debate among Costco shoppers.

    Image credits: chandlervid85 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Comment on carrot cake ingredients at Costco, expressing dislike for raisins or pineapple with crying emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment listing ingredients for carrot cake debate among Costco shoppers.

    User comment on carrot cake ingredient debate, saying raisins are best part.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on carrot cake with raisins, expressing a desire despite the controversial ingredient.

    Comment on carrot cake ingredient debate about pineapple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Costco carrot cake muffins preferences.

    Comment on Costco carrot cake discusses raisin ingredient, shows mixed opinions among shoppers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Costco carrot cake ingredients debate on nuts vs. raisins.

    Costco shopper prefers carrot cake without raisins, but still enjoys it even with them, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on whether Costco carrot cake should contain hidden raisins.

    Comment on hidden ingredient in carrot cake debate among Costco shoppers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like it with raisins or nuts 🙃 the texture weirds me out. So I generally skip carrot cake. Annoyingly, it's often the only gluten free cake offered in places. So no cake for me! I will survive :)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad you clarified the dogs didn't get any cake. Raisins, currants, grapes, sultanas all potentially fatal to dogs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like it with raisins or nuts 🙃 the texture weirds me out. So I generally skip carrot cake. Annoyingly, it's often the only gluten free cake offered in places. So no cake for me! I will survive :)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad you clarified the dogs didn't get any cake. Raisins, currants, grapes, sultanas all potentially fatal to dogs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Food
    Homepage
    Trending
    Food
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Food Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda