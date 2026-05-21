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There’s no doubt that before finally disembarking all the animals, Noah made a brief, undocumented stop in Australia. There are two reasons for this: first, few creatures would actually survive long-term exposure to Australia’s incredibly dangerous fauna.

Second, Australia is home to some of the most bizarre animals, the mere sight of which sometimes makes you think the photo was the result of a failed ChatGPT prompt. However, nature has a wonderful sense of humor, and our selection of incredible animals today is further proof.

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#1

Rosy Maple Moth

Yellow and pink moth with fuzzy body on purple background

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    #2

    The Akhal-Tekkin Horse Breed. They Look Like They Are Made Of Liquid Bright Gold

    Shiny palomino horse walking on sand dunes

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    #3

    The Japanese Snow Fairy, Native To Hokkaido

    Pint-sized white bird with black wing tips flying close up

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    Of course, the great naturalist Sir David Attenborough, whose centenary we recently celebrated, would’ve said it much better than I, but I’ll give it a try. Our planet is full of incredible, stunning, and completely unique creatures that sometimes look as if they were simply meant to make us smile. But in reality, of course, this isn’t true.

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    Millions of years of evolution have done their job – and even those utterly ridiculous-looking horns, protruding fangs, or strange, variegated colors have always served a purely utilitarian function. They helped animals survive, here and now. And over millennia, these mechanisms have been honed to absolute perfection.
    #4

    The Viscacha. It Looks Like A Rabbit, A Chinchilla, And A Tired Middle-Aged Man All At Once

    Round viscacha sitting with eyes closed in sunlit environment

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    #5

    Blue-Footed Booby

    Blue footed booby bird standing on black rocks

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    #6

    Axolotl

    Axolotl salamander with pink feathery gills underwater

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    Almost two centuries ago, Charles Darwin, observing insects on the windswept Madeira Islands, discovered an interesting pattern. Insects with medium-sized wings demonstrated the best survival on the archipelago. Those with small and short wings were simply blown into the ocean by strong winds, while very long wings sometimes broke under the force of the elements.

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    This is precisely how evolution works – for example, the prominent teeth of certain rodents historically helped them crack the tough shells of the most nutritious nuts. And the unusual eye position of some herbivores allows them to maximize their field of view, preventing any predator from sneaking up undetected.
    #7

    Probably The Jerboa

    Jerboa rodent with large eyes and long tail on sand

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    #8

    Sea Sheep

    Colorful leaf sea slug with green appendages

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    #9

    Armadillo Girdled Lizard

    Tiny curled pangolin resting in a person's hand

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    Well, the entire history of life on Earth has been one continuous “arms race” between predators and herbivores. For every new advancement in offensive camouflage, equally impressive hearing evolved over the centuries. Increasingly dangerous fangs were countered by instantaneous launch speeds, and predators responded to increasingly sophisticated visual evasions by developing keener senses of smell.

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    This race sometimes continued even after one of its participants disappeared. A classic example is the American pronghorn antelope, which can maintain speeds of up to 60 miles per hour over relatively short distances and can leap up to 20 feet. Biologists long wondered why pronghorns possessed such phenomenal abilities, but paleontologists finally provided the answer.

    The fact is that just a few million years ago, the American continent was inhabited by Miracinonyx, a distant relative of the cheetah. It’s not surprising that such a fast predator forced pronghorns to perfect their jumping and running skills…
    #10

    The Yellow Boxfish. He’s A Swimming Rectangle. 😂

    Yellow boxfish with black spots underwater

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    #11

    Tibetan Fox 100%

    Coyote with thick fur standing on dry soil looks fake but is real animal

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    #12

    The Australian Kuoka. I Mean, I’m Happy It’s Real, But It Is Australian… So Could Probably Hurt You In A Handful Of Different Ways

    Quokka with fluffy fur looking curious in natural habitat

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    As for that “notorious” Australian fauna, its development is largely explained by the continent’s geographic isolation and the absence of many predators for many millennia. As a result, many species of relatively primitive mammals that have long since become extinct on other continents have survived in Australia.

    The platypus, echidna, quokka, koala, and wombat – all are unique animals whose existence, by and large, would be impossible outside of Australia, and which evolved precisely in the unique natural conditions of this continent. Today, we simply admire their appearance, while some of us don’t even believe that such animals actually exist.
    #13

    Maned Wolf

    Maned wolf standing on stone pavement near building

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    #14

    Hydrax Looks Like The Angry Cousin Of The Quokka (Its Actually Not A Rodent And Is Related To Elephants And Manatees!)

    Close-up of a quokka with glossy eyes in nature looks unreal but is real animal

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    #15

    Pallas's Cat

    Manul cat walking on snowy ground looks fake but is real animal

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    Yes, nature has a peculiar sense of humor, so the appearance, habits, and lifestyles of many animals truly make us wonder, “How did they even survive?” Well, as we see, they not only survived, but are actually doing quite well – especially when we and our activities don’t interfere.

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    In any case, we just hope you enjoy this collection of incredible and unique animals. So, please enjoy it, and maybe add your own ideas about such amazing creatures, in case you, too, have something to say!

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    #16

    One Of Our 2025 Nigerian Dwarf Bucklings. He Looked Like An Actual Toy, He Was So Adorable!

    Adorable black and white baby goat standing on dirt in farm pen looks fake but is real animal

    dee7292 Report

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    #17

    No One Talks About Platypus? Anyone Please 🥹?

    Platypus climbing on rock near water edge

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    #18

    Lesser Blind Mole Rat

    Close-up of a mole rat showing large front teeth

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    #19

    Narwhal

    Group of narwhals swimming in deep blue ocean

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    #20

    Tbh Pandas. They Look Like Large Children In Costumes

    Giant panda eating bamboo in green grass landscape

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    #21

    The Super Cute Fruit Bat! A Dog With Wings? 🤷🏻‍♂️ Ok... 🤔

    Fruit bat hanging upside down on a tree branch

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    #22

    The Magnapinna Squid. I Hate This Thing So Much

    Deep sea jellyfish with long tentacles on ocean floor

    EVNautilus Report

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    #23

    The Shoebill Stork (Balaeniceps Rex)

    Close-up of shoebill bird with large beak in natural habitat

    Hertfordshire Zoo Report

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    #24

    Pangolin

    Scaly pangolin walking on dry dirt ground in forest

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    #25

    The Surinam Toad…it Hatches Its Young Out Of Holes In Its Back

    Close-up of black rain frog with bumpy skin and small eyes

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    #26

    Sea Bunny

    Small white nudibranch with black-tipped antennae on rock

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    #27

    The Blue Sea Dragon

    Blue sea slug on sandy beach close-up looks unreal

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    #28

    Red-Lipped Batfish

    Strange spotted fish with red lips on sandy ocean floor

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    #29

    Giraffes… Especially When They’re Angry😂

    Close-up of giraffe face with natural background outdoors

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    #30

    The Secretary Bird

    Close-up of secretary bird with black feathers on white background

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    #31

    Pink Fairy Armadillo

    Pink fairy armadillo with soft shell on a stone surface

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    #32

    Fat Tailed Sheep

    Group of goats inside a rustic barn

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    #33

    Tree Kangaroo. What Do You Mean There’s A Tree Version?!

    Cute quokka with joey holding celery inside pouch in indoor setting

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    #34

    The Harpy Eagle

    Harpy eagle perched among green leaves looks fake but is real animal

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    #35

    Arabian Sand Boa. It Looks Like Ansock Puppet Of A Snake

    Golden speckled snake close-up of head

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