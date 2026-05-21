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There’s no doubt that before finally disembarking all the animals, Noah made a brief, undocumented stop in Australia. There are two reasons for this: first, few creatures would actually survive long-term exposure to Australia’s incredibly dangerous fauna.

Second, Australia is home to some of the most bizarre animals, the mere sight of which sometimes makes you think the photo was the result of a failed ChatGPT prompt. However, nature has a wonderful sense of humor, and our selection of incredible animals today is further proof.