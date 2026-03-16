ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered whether animals have a sense of humor, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards might just have the answer. This photography competition celebrates those perfectly timed moments in the animal kingdom when creatures appear surprisingly human.

Instead of the usual dramatic wildlife shots, the contest focuses on the lighter side of nature — the awkward, unexpected, and downright hilarious moments animals find themselves in. And honestly, some of these photos look like wildlife accidentally walked into a comedy sketch. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and get ready to see wildlife from a whole new — and much funnier — perspective.

More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Facebook | Instagram