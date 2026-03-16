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If you’ve ever wondered whether animals have a sense of humor, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards might just have the answer. This photography competition celebrates those perfectly timed moments in the animal kingdom when creatures appear surprisingly human.

Instead of the usual dramatic wildlife shots, the contest focuses on the lighter side of nature — the awkward, unexpected, and downright hilarious moments animals find themselves in. And honestly, some of these photos look like wildlife accidentally walked into a comedy sketch. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and get ready to see wildlife from a whole new — and much funnier — perspective.

More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Facebook | Instagram

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#1

40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

Photo by Geert Weggen

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The competition was launched in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Their idea was to approach wildlife photography from a different angle — not through drama or spectacle, but through humor. By highlighting the unexpected, often awkward moments of animal behavior, the project also draws attention to the importance of protecting wildlife and the environments they depend on.

The premise is simple: laughter creates connection. A photograph that makes people smile can also make them look more closely at the natural world and the animals that inhabit it.
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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Jacek Stankiewicz

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the finch whose been stealing my worms!

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Dave Miller

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    Each year, photographers from across the globe submit thousands of images capturing wildlife in strangely relatable situations. The competition welcomes everyone, from hobbyists who happened to catch a lucky moment to experienced wildlife photographers who spend long hours waiting for the perfect shot.

    Authenticity is essential. The images must document real wildlife behavior, without artificial manipulation or AI. What makes the photographs remarkable is not editing, but timing — a fraction of a second in which an ordinary moment becomes unexpectedly comic.
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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Harry Collins

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Katy Laveck Foster

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Like a true nature's child we were born to be wild, born to be wild" 🎶 🎵

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    Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges, who select finalists across several categories, including mammals, birds, reptiles, video, and awards for young photographers. In recent years, the competition has received close to 10,000 submissions from more than 100 countries, reflecting the global appeal of these fleeting and often hilarious encounters with wildlife.

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    The shortlisted images are later shared with the public, exhibited internationally, and opened to voting for the People’s Choice Award, allowing audiences to choose their favorite moment.
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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Clint Ralph

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are in deep, deep trouble. Start grovelling.

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    #7

    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Brigitta Moser

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hush you're embarrassing me.

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    Beyond the humor, the competition carries a quiet message. By inviting people to laugh at these scenes, it also encourages a sense of closeness with the natural world, a reminder that the animals we observe are not so distant from us after all.

    For this post, we selected 40 memorable images from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Together they reveal a side of nature that is rarely highlighted: spontaneous, expressive, and occasionally absurd.

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    #8

    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Ken Jensen

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    Liliana Spiro
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    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harold, the tightrope walker, regretting his career choice

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by George Cathcart

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Rob Kroenert

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    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coolest cub on the block

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    #11

    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Enrico Pescantini

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    Why didn't anyone tell me my but was so big?

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    #12

    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Simone Heinrich photography

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    "-My dad is bigger and stronger than your dad"

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Kent Arnold

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one that got away....huge it was.

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Michael Dowds

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo byMark Nissenbaum

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    When neither one of you has ever kissed before

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Joe Wilson

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Ashish Inamdar

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Paulette Donnellon

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Tom Stables

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Image by Daniel Trim

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    Andy's dad and Colin's dad trying to get all the parents into doing a synchronized Cha Cha Slide at the school picnic

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Artyom Krivosheev

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Carlos Otávio Araujo Gussoni

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    When you realize you just locked yourself out of your apartment l, the split second after you hear the "click"

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Martin Grace

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Marg Holman

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Marcus Westberg

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

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    This cub is a real pain in the a$$

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Rose-Anne Reyes

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Bruno Zavattin

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo bySteffi Moellmann

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by David Morris

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Frans Lombard

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Andrew Wakefield

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Vaughan Jessnitz

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Valtter Imulkahainen

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Ashish Kumar

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

    Photo by Danny Sullivan

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    40 Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever From The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards That Prove Animals Have Better Comedy Timing Than Us

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