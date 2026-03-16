40 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos Ever Captured At Exactly The Right Moment
If you’ve ever wondered whether animals have a sense of humor, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards might just have the answer. This photography competition celebrates those perfectly timed moments in the animal kingdom when creatures appear surprisingly human.
Instead of the usual dramatic wildlife shots, the contest focuses on the lighter side of nature — the awkward, unexpected, and downright hilarious moments animals find themselves in. And honestly, some of these photos look like wildlife accidentally walked into a comedy sketch. So scroll on, enjoy the laughs, and get ready to see wildlife from a whole new — and much funnier — perspective.
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The competition was launched in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Their idea was to approach wildlife photography from a different angle — not through drama or spectacle, but through humor. By highlighting the unexpected, often awkward moments of animal behavior, the project also draws attention to the importance of protecting wildlife and the environments they depend on.
The premise is simple: laughter creates connection. A photograph that makes people smile can also make them look more closely at the natural world and the animals that inhabit it.
Photo by Jacek Stankiewicz
Photo by Dave Miller
Each year, photographers from across the globe submit thousands of images capturing wildlife in strangely relatable situations. The competition welcomes everyone, from hobbyists who happened to catch a lucky moment to experienced wildlife photographers who spend long hours waiting for the perfect shot.
Authenticity is essential. The images must document real wildlife behavior, without artificial manipulation or AI. What makes the photographs remarkable is not editing, but timing — a fraction of a second in which an ordinary moment becomes unexpectedly comic.
Photo by Harry Collins
Photo by Katy Laveck Foster
Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges, who select finalists across several categories, including mammals, birds, reptiles, video, and awards for young photographers. In recent years, the competition has received close to 10,000 submissions from more than 100 countries, reflecting the global appeal of these fleeting and often hilarious encounters with wildlife.
The shortlisted images are later shared with the public, exhibited internationally, and opened to voting for the People’s Choice Award, allowing audiences to choose their favorite moment.
Photo by Clint Ralph
Photo by Brigitta Moser
Beyond the humor, the competition carries a quiet message. By inviting people to laugh at these scenes, it also encourages a sense of closeness with the natural world, a reminder that the animals we observe are not so distant from us after all.
For this post, we selected 40 memorable images from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Together they reveal a side of nature that is rarely highlighted: spontaneous, expressive, and occasionally absurd.
Photo by Ken Jensen
Harold, the tightrope walker, regretting his career choice
Photo by George Cathcart
Photo by Rob Kroenert
Photo by Enrico Pescantini
Photo by Simone Heinrich photography
Photo by Kent Arnold
Photo by Michael Dowds
Photo byMark Nissenbaum
Photo by Joe Wilson
Photo by Paulette Donnellon
Photo by Tom Stables
Photo by Image by Daniel Trim
Andy's dad and Colin's dad trying to get all the parents into doing a synchronized Cha Cha Slide at the school picnic
Photo by Artyom Krivosheev
Photo by Carlos Otávio Araujo Gussoni
When you realize you just locked yourself out of your apartment l, the split second after you hear the "click"
Photo by Martin Grace
Photo by Marg Holman
Photo by Marcus Westberg
Photo by Kevin Rooney
Photo by Photo by Doug Croft
Photo by Rose-Anne Reyes
Photo by Bruno Zavattin
Photo bySteffi Moellmann
Photo by David Morris
Photo by Frans Lombard
Photo by Ed Kopeschny
Photo by Andrew Wakefield
Photo by Vaughan Jessnitz
Photo by Valtter Imulkahainen
Photo by Ashish Kumar
Photo by Danny Sullivan
Stop stop stop. I keep telling you, its forward on the Left foot, back on the right foot.
Photo by Elmar Weiss