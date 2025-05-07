ADVERTISEMENT

There are lions roaming the streets of South Africa. Sometimes we even spot elephants casually strolling past our offices… If you believed that, you’re not the only one. But I’m here to tell you it isn’t true. Wild animals don’t just walk around our cities, while locals look on unperturbed. If you want to spot our Big Five, you’ll need to book a safari and visit one of the country’s many game reserves or national parks. And even then, it’s not a given that you’ll be fortunate enough to sight all, or even some, of them.

That said, I’d be lying if I said wild animals have never been spotted on our streets. Just last year, a hippo was caught on camera, roaming a Cape Flats residential area at night. He'd escaped through the fence of a nearby nature reserve. In 2019, 14 lions busted out of the Kruger National Park, sending some locals into a panic as authorities launched a massive search. And when it was announced in 2021 that over 100 crocodiles were on the loose not far from Cape Town after getting out of a breeding facility... it's safe to say many people steered cleared of the river the crocs were believed to be cruising down.

But wild animal escapees aren't confined to Africa. People have been sharing the times they've spotted animals on the loose, like the family of bears taking a dip in a pool in Pasadena, or the mountain lion that was seen trying to enter a casino in Nevada. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites. Let us know yours by upvoting them. You'll find more stories about wild animal escapes between the pictures, why conservationists believe it happens and what to do if you ever come face-to-face with a lion.