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Some cats are content with ruling their own homes, while others seem determined to conquer the entire internet. All it takes is one impossibly cute face, one hilariously awkward pose, or one perfectly timed expression before they're collecting thousands of fans who can't get enough.

And when that cat happens to be a Devon Rex, the charm is turned up even higher. With their oversized ears, wavy coats, and permanently mischievous expressions, they look like they've wandered straight out of a fantasy novel. If you're in need of a quick mood boost, the delightful feline featured on this Instagram account is more than ready to deliver.

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#1

A Devon Rex cat with an unamused expression and a bell collar, captioned 'don't act innocent I know what type of reels u liked'.

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    #2

    A close-up, distorted selfie of a Devon Rex cat's face with a pink nose, captioned 'I have to say weird stuff or I will explode'.

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    #3

    A Devon Rex cat with its ears back and an angry expression, showing its cuteness despite the meme text rage consumes me.

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    As CNN reports, looking at cute animals does more than provide a quick laugh, it can trigger positive emotional responses that help reduce stress and create a sense of calm. Scientists believe this happens because baby-like features, such as large eyes, round faces, and small noses, activate the brain's caregiving and reward systems, producing feelings of warmth and happiness.

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    Research has also linked viewing cute animals to short-term reductions in anxiety, heart rate, and blood pressure. Beyond the emotional lift, these images may even sharpen attention and encourage more careful thinking, making a few moments spent admiring an adorable pet surprisingly beneficial.
    #4

    A cute Devon Rex cat with large green eyes wears a fluffy white bunny hat with pink ears, looking curious.

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    #5

    A white Devon Rex cat wearing a charming white dress with red hearts, sitting on a stool, exuding pure serotonin.

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    #6

    A Devon Rex cat offers a red rose, looking directly at the viewer with wide eyes, captioned For you :).

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    The Devon Rex is especially well suited to capturing people's attention thanks to its unmistakable appearance. According to Catster, the breed originated in Devon, England, and is known for its short, wavy coat, oversized ears, large oval eyes, and distinctive pixie-like face. Those unusual features don't actually make the cats look human, but they do make their expressions seem remarkably easy to interpret.

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    Their prominent cheekbones, short muzzle, and sparse whiskers leave more of the face visible, while their alert posture and direct eye contact create the impression that they're reacting thoughtfully to everything around them. It's no surprise that many people swear these cats always look like they're plotting something, smiling to themselves, or silently judging everyone in the room.
    #7

    A Devon Rex cat looks up with its mouth open, appearing to speak the text: Feeling sad today, can you send me a cute pic of your credit card, front and back please.

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    #8

    A Devon Rex cat with drawn angry eyebrows looks at the viewer, with emojis of an empty wallet and an open hand.

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    #9

    A blurry close-up of a Devon Rex cat's face, with text Plan B and Ask your mom if you can sleepover.

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    Of course, the Devon Rex's popularity isn't just about looks. Petful describes the breed as having an enormous personality packed into a small body, with playful, curious, and highly social traits that make them endlessly entertaining. These cats are natural explorers who love climbing, investigating every corner of the house, and turning everyday objects into toys.

    They're also intelligent enough to learn tricks and invent their own games when they're bored, earning a reputation as mischievous little pranksters. Just as importantly, Devon Rex cats thrive on human companionship, often shadowing their owners throughout the day and insisting on being involved in whatever is happening.
    #10

    A Devon Rex cat looking startled with glowing Freddy Fazbear animatronic in the dark background, cute moments.

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    #11

    A cute Devon Rex cat curled up, sleeping soundly, pure serotonin cat moments.

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    #12

    A Devon Rex cat's face is very close to the camera, showcasing its cuteness and pure serotonin, as if reacting to a message.

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    That combination of expressive looks and larger-than-life behavior helps explain why individual cats can attract devoted audiences online. Marketing Scoop notes that people naturally assign human-like personalities and emotions to animals, a tendency known as anthropomorphism, which makes pets feel more like relatable characters than distant observers.

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    A cat that appears cheeky, dramatic, or endlessly curious quickly becomes someone viewers feel they know, and each new photo adds another chapter to its ongoing story. Sharing these moments also gives people an easy way to spread joy and connect with others, turning one charismatic feline into the kind of comforting internet presence that followers happily return to again and again.
    #13

    A Devon Rex cat looks mischievously at the camera with food on its mouth, beside a snack bag, radiating pure serotonin.

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    #14

    A white Devon Rex cat sits on a bed, looking serious, with the caption 'I really be counting down at work like '1 hour till 1 more hour left''.

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    #15

    A white Devon Rex cat with large, round green eyes looks up intently, wearing a collar.

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    At the end of the day, it's easy to see why one adorable cat can gather such a devoted following. From silly expressions to heart-melting moments, these snapshots remind us that cats don't need elaborate tricks or fancy costumes to make us smile, they simply have to be themselves. And if that "self" happens to include giant ears, curly fur, and an endless supply of personality, even better.

    I've also noticed that every cat lover has their own favorite breed and idea of feline perfection. Some can't resist a fluffy giant, while others are completely charmed by quirky little characters like the Devon Rex. As you scroll through these delightful photos, let us know which one stole your heart the fastest!

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    #16

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    #17

    A white Devon Rex cat wearing cute bat wings costume for Halloween, with a small pumpkin attached to the front, serotonin moments.

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    #18

    A Devon Rex cat lies on a blanket wearing a turkey hat, a cute and funny moment from its Instagram.

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    #19

    A serious-looking white Devon Rex cat in the foreground with an explosion in the background.

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    #20

    Multiple small, cute Devon Rex cats spilling out of a medicine bottle, symbolizing pure serotonin as antidepressants.

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    #21

    A Devon Rex cat in a Santa hat and scarf, looking cute and festive, a charming Instagram moment.

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    #22

    A Devon Rex cat appearing to shout or yawn, with a pointing finger emoji overlaid, symbolizing cuteness.

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    #23

    A Devon Rex cat stares intensely at the camera, captioned 'when bro starts having new friends so I be acting like a toxic ex'.

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    #24

    A white Devon Rex cat with large ears sits on a bed with a stern expression, facing the camera.

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    #25

    A close-up of a white Devon Rex cat with a serious expression, wearing a collar with a bell.

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    #26

    A black and white image of a Devon Rex cat with intense eyes, with the text I'm in your walls.

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    #27

    A Devon Rex cat meme as a missing poster with a beard, captioned missing you so much, pure serotonin moment.

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    #28

    A Devon Rex cat with large eyes, captured in a funny, cute moment, perfect for its Instagram.

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    #29

    A Devon Rex cat sits on a bed, wearing a fluffy orange vest, a cute moment for its Instagram.

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    #30

    A Devon Rex cat stares wide-eyed next to a fan, creating a funny, cute moment for social media.

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