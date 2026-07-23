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Some cats are content with ruling their own homes, while others seem determined to conquer the entire internet. All it takes is one impossibly cute face, one hilariously awkward pose, or one perfectly timed expression before they're collecting thousands of fans who can't get enough.

And when that cat happens to be a Devon Rex, the charm is turned up even higher. With their oversized ears, wavy coats, and permanently mischievous expressions, they look like they've wandered straight out of a fantasy novel. If you're in need of a quick mood boost, the delightful feline featured on this Instagram account is more than ready to deliver.

More info: Instagram