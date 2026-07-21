Experts Reveal Why “Queening” Is The Intimate Position Women Can’t Get Enough Of

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Queening — the act of women sitting on their partner’s face for oral stimulation, which dates back to ancient Rome — is having a moment in 2026.

According to an adult entertainment platform with a 76% female audience, the practice ranks as the most requested category on the site.

Another adult media platform found that women are 34% more likely than men to search for the practice.

Highlights Queening, an intimate act with historical roots, is gaining renewed attention in 2026, with an expert linking its appeal to female agency.

The practice carries safety risks and should only be undertaken after proper communication with partners.

As Queening sees growing interest among women, Gooning has emerged as a popular practice among men.

Dr. Kate Balestrieri, an intimacy therapist, has weighed in on the trend, explaining that women keep returning to it for reasons rooted in agency.

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The expert has explained the psychological appeal of Queening

Image credits: Rihanna – Love On The Brain

Only 25% of women can achieve climax through penetrative intimacy alone.

The other 75% need clitoral stimulation to experience the same outcome, according to a comprehensive analysis of 33 studies spanning 80 years, compiled by researcher Elisabeth Lloyd in her book The Case of the Female Orgasm.

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Queening provides this stimulation directly.

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Women can exert “sensory control over rhythm, pressure and breath” in this position, “crafting an intoxicating sense of embodiment and authority,” Dr. Balestrieri wrote on her blog Modern Intimacy in August 2025.

She explained that the authoritative dynamic is reflected in the name of the act itself, with the seated partner being referred to as the “Queen” or the “Royal” — a position that invites “worship and obedience.”

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“Historically, similar power dynamics have been portrayed in ancient e**tic art,” she explained.

“Think of Mesopotamian temple priestesses or Greco-Roman depictions of Ionian rites.”

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Dr. Balestrieri noted that the practice is also beneficial for the giver, as surrendering to the receiver can “induce a meditative or trance-like state that provides relief from daily stressors and hypervigilance.”

It also promotes a deeper “emotional connection” between partners.

The practice requires awareness and care, as it carries safety risks for the submissive partner

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Gigi Engle, another intimacy expert, told Metro on July 18 that the key to Queening is hovering rather than fully sitting to avoid harming someone.

A woman confessed to breaking her husband’s nose because she “really got into it,” calling it a “workplace hazard,” on Reddit.

A second user, meanwhile, said she avoids it because she keeps having “intrusive thoughts” about suffocating her partner.

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Annabelle Knight, a prominent relationship expert in the UK, recommended agreeing on a safe word or physical signals, like a double hand pat, before anyone takes a seat, in light of the latter comment.

Dr. Balestrieri agreed, saying “proper breathing and positioning are essential” to making the experience enjoyable for everyone.

Queening comes in several variations, allowing couples to pick one based on comfort

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The classic Queening position involves the woman hovering on her partner’s face and placing her knees on either side of their head.

One can also reverse the position, with the Queen facing towards the partner’s feet and their body weight completely on the bed.

A chair can be incorporated by allowing women to sit on the edge so the giver can get down on their hands and knees and offer their service.

The latter is especially beneficial for women with limited mobility that makes hovering difficult.

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While Queening trends among women, Gooning has emerged as a popular practice among men

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Gooning refers to the prolonged act of self-pleasure involving delaying climax.

Google recorded a 778% spike in searches for the same over the last five years.

The practice gained such significant traction between November and December 2025 that adult content sites identified it as the “obsession of the year” for 2026.

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However, medical experts have raised concerns that excessive engagement could contribute to compulsive behaviors, leading to challenges during partnered intimacy.

“Your brain is undoubtedly becoming more habituated to that behavior, and the more often it’s repeated, the more likely you are to struggle to stop and enjoy other activities,” Dr. Paula Hall of the non-profit online therapy program Pivotal Recovery told the Daily Mail in January.

Gooning sessions can last anywhere from an hour to marathons of seven or more hours, according to practitioners who shared their experiences on online forums.

“A monarchy worth defending,” a netizen remarked while reacting to Queening