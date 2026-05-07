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Experts Reveal Why Most People Poop Incorrectly And The Two Best Fixes
Person in jeans and white shirt holds toilet paper, with a toilet visible in the background. Addressing incorrect pooping methods.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Experts Reveal Why Most People Poop Incorrectly And The Two Best Fixes

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released an update on April 27, 2026, providing new guidelines for passing stool.

The AGA news release highlighted how a healthier bowel movement can help avoid hemorrhoids, a common condition that causes rectal blood vessels to swell up, causing itching, pain, and bleeding.

Hemorrhoids, or piles, which are caused by overstraining and frequent constipation, among other reasons, affect around 50% of adults by age 50.

Highlights
  • An update from the American Gastroenterological Association has identified the two best ways to improve bowel movements.
  • These simple fixes, rooted in basic lifestyle changes, can help prevent hemorrhoids, a condition that nearly half of U.S. adults over 50 suffer from.
  • Studies claim that 1 in 2 Americans suffer from gastrointestinal issues, but very few get a clinical diagnosis and subsequent treatment due to stigma around pooping.

Despite its prevalence, the gastrointestinal (GI) condition can be prevented or controlled with some basic lifestyle changes, according to experts.

RELATED:

    The AGA pointed out two key habits that would help prevent hemorrhoids

    A person in gray pajamas holding their stomach in pain, highlighting issues with how people p**p.

    Image credits: katemangostar/Freepik (Not the real image)

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    The first suggestion in the AGA update urged people to increase their dietary fiber intake. There are two types — soluble and insoluble — and both are important for good health.

    Soluble fiber helps lower cholesterol, regulates blood sugar levels, and reduces the risk of heart disease. It is commonly found in black beans, Brussels sprouts, avocado, broccoli, and sweet potato.

    Insoluble fiber passes through the digestive system relatively intact, thus softening stool and adding bulk. Found in whole-grain flour, bran, cauliflower, green beans, and potatoes, this helps prevent constipation and regulate bowel movements, thereby reducing the risk of hemorrhoids.

    A person holding toilet paper with one hand on their stomach, suggesting stomach pain or a need to p**p.

    Image credits: jcomp/Freepik (Not the real image)

    According to a 2019 study published in HarvardHealthPublishing, most Americans get less than half the recommended amount of daily fiber, which is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men up to the age of 50. It is largely due to the rise of low-carbohydrate diets such as the ketogenic or Atkins diets, the paper claimed.

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    The article cited an analysis drawn from a culmination of 250 studies that confirmed that adding more fiber to the diet reduced the risk of colon cancer by 16-24%, as well as cardiac diseases and type 2 diabetes.

    The second suggestion in the AGA newsletter was not to spend too long on the toilet, strain to go, or simply scroll on the phone. Doctors have been warning their followers against it for a while.

    A tweet from Nolish stating, 'no one takes pooping seriously anymore fr,' highlighting the issue of pooping incorrectly.

    Image credits: Nolish57

    A tweet from Oxidative State saying: "You should be pooping 2-3 times daily," offering a fix for incorrect pooping.

    Image credits: rudekyoni999

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    “When one’s bottom is in the space of the toilet seat, the blood will pool in the lowest point and cause increased pressure in the blood vessels in the an*s, leading to hemorrhoids,” Dr. David L Schwarzbaum, a gastroenterologist, told HuffPost in 2024.

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    As for cures or remedies, the AGA news release warned against relying on over-the-counter topical products or internet-recommended sitz baths, as they may only provide temporary relief. The article recommended that anyone suffering from hemorrhoids undergo a physical exam at a doctor’s office before administering any treatment.

    35% of Americans prefer to rely on the internet for GI issues rather than see a physician

    Anatomical illustration showing intestines and a pelvic area with a red, painful bulge, indicating how most people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: julos/Freepik (Not the real image)

    A March 2026 survey commissioned by Oshi Health and conducted by The Harris Poll revealed concerning findings: 52% of U.S. adults do not feel comfortable discussing their bowel habits with a healthcare professional, which, in turn, is contributing to the rising number of people experiencing GI issues.

    The study found that while 1 in 2 Americans (50%) suffer from GI problems, only 29% have an official diagnosis. 44% of people believe they have a condition but do not have a diagnosis.

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    Yet 52% believe digestive symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and reflux are just a normal part of life.

    Assortment of green fruits and vegetables on a green background. Good diet helps people p**p correctly.

    Image credits: Vanessa Loring/Pexels (Not the real image)

    It also revealed that the stigma around discussing bowel movements has pushed people to avoid visiting a doctor and look for other means.

    More than 1 in 3 Americans (35%) said they often rely on the internet, social media, or AI to learn how to manage GI symptoms because they’re too embarrassed to talk about poop with a healthcare provider.

    “While online information can be helpful, it often lacks context and personalization,” the study said, adding that AI can actually deliver unreliable answers. “Some sources even lack medical oversight.”

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    A tweet from Subhajit Roy saying, Useful information, related to why people p**p incorrectly and fixes.

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    A Twitter user My moms caregiver replies to @nypost: Must be a s****y job to be a p**p expert. Discussing how people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: mymomcare

    “These findings highlight the harmful consequences of stigma and misinformation surrounding gut health,” said Dr. Sameer Berry, Chief Medical Officer at Oshi Health. “When people normalize disruptive symptoms or avoid conversations out of embarrassment, they risk delayed diagnoses, ongoing discomfort, and worsening conditions.”

    Self-diagnosis of GI issues can lead to delayed diagnoses, ineffective treatment, and higher medical expenses, representing over $136 billion in annual healthcare costs.

    A Harvard professor of medicine has pointed out the best way to pass stool

    A vibrant bowl of quinoa and mixed roasted vegetables, including broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers. It's a healthy fix for digestion.

    Image credits: Ella Olsson/Pexels(Not the real image)

    Dr. Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Ask A Doctor columnist for The Washington Post, published a book in 2026 titled You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy.

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    In it, she laid out evidence-based, time-tested practices that have been shown to make using the restroom easier and more comfortable.

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    Dr. Pasricha echoed AGA’s instructions to consume more fiber, adding that those who are deficient could take a psyllium supplement, a plant-based powder soluble in water or coffee.

    Woman sitting on a toilet, looking at her phone. She may p**p incorrectly, highlighting the need for fixes.

    Image credits: Miriam Alonso/Pexels (Not the real image)

    “If you have diarrhea, it forms this gel that kind of pulls it together and makes it more formed,” she explained about fibers. “If you have constipation, it softens it up.”

    Moreover, fibers feed the microbes in the gut, which in turn produce short-chain fatty acids that help reduce gut inflammation and risks of colon cancer, dementia, and heart attack.

    A tweet by @0x_levy advocating squatting as the original design, suggesting Western toilets make people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: 0x_levy

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    Experts Reveal Why Most People Poop Incorrectly And The Two Best Fixes

    Image credits: powerfull_Mann

    She cited a study in her book, which she was also part of, that surveyed 125 people about smartphone use while pooping. The subjects went in for colonoscopies, and the result showed that those who used phones in the bathroom were 46% more likely to have hemorrhoids than those who went device-free.

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    “We found out that you were five times as likely to spend more than five minutes in the bathroom if you brought your smartphone in,” Dr. Pasricha wrote, urging everyone to limit scrolling to two TikTok videos or Instagram reels before checking in with oneself.

    A man on the toilet, wearing a sweater and underwear, reading on a tablet. Learn how to p**p correctly.

    Image credits: pressfoto/Freepik (Not the real image)

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    She also advised people to stay away from ultra-processed foods and artificial sweeteners, as they “decrease the mucus barrier that’s on our guts, and can change the microbes.”

    Her book advocated squatting for pooping, as sitting at a 90-degree angle causes a muscle called the puborectalis to curve around the colon like a sling, keeping it shut and making it harder to defecate.

    The Thinker statue against a blue sky, contemplating why most people p**p incorrectly and the best fixes.

    Image credits: CrisNYCa – Own work/Wikipedia

     

    But there is no need to abandon the comforts of a modern toilet, according to the doctor. Placing a stool or yoga blocks under the feet to raise the knees above the hips would allow the tube to straighten up again.

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    Dr. Pasricha referred to August Rodin’s famous sculpture, The Thinker, as the ideal posture for pooping.

    “Squatting is nature’s way.” Netizens voiced their opinions on the latest update about better bowel health

    A tweet discussing problems caused by Westernization. Relates to why most people p**p incorrectly and fixes.

    Image credits: PeterTonkei_

    A Twitter user Marty's comment: Didn't know this before now, hinting at incorrect p**p habits and their fixes.

    Image credits: MGGMU07

    A tweet from @FauzKhalid asking if this is why people p**p incorrectly, with a blurred word.

    Image credits: FauzKhalid

    A tweet from Paul Telfon, discussing ways to p**p correctly and save money from hospital visits.

    Image credits: okekechibueze7

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    A tweet from Minja saying "That's very informative." This comment relates to why most people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: UtdMinja

    A tweet by FGX discussing why people p**p incorrectly, highlighting the importance of proper position for good fixes.

    Image credits: Ggkinyanjui

    A user tweet from NollyClips, stating "I just learnt something new," possibly related to why people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: nollyclips28

    Tweet on incorrect pooping and fixes, explaining how modern toilets create pressure, and squatting is nature's way.

    Image credits: G_CobraTheMan

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    A tweet by Evandah from 2026, featuring a cat in a hat, stating Squat when pooping. This is a fix for pooping incorrectly.

    Image credits: GenyvinKE

    A tweet from Eli Your Saviour says Pooping is a spiritual process. Relates to why most people p**p incorrectly and fixes.

    Image credits: elitheglorious

    A tweet by Joey reads pooping lowkey makes me happy, discussing reasons why people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: joboduj

    A tweet from Sunday Ray Riley asking about normal p**p frequency and IBS symptoms, revealing why people p**p incorrectly.

    Image credits: SundayRRiley

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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