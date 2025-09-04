ADVERTISEMENT

In 1862, French neurologist Guillaume Duchenne carried out an experiment. He stimulated people's facial muscles with small amounts of electricity to test which facial muscles we use for certain facial expressions. Thanks to the experiment, he was able to map out which muscles we use for smiling, frowning, crying, and fixing our resting jerk face.

However, his experiment wasn't without controversies. For the most part, it was about who he used as subjects for his experiment. But it's also about how the photos looked: while some of them seem funny at first glance, there's something unsettling the longer you look at them.

Duchenne's photographs are currently displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but what do you think, Pandas: are these scientific, artistic, or straight-up creepy?