ADVERTISEMENT

In 1862, French neurologist Guillaume Duchenne carried out an experiment. He stimulated people's facial muscles with small amounts of electricity to test which facial muscles we use for certain facial expressions. Thanks to the experiment, he was able to map out which muscles we use for smiling, frowning, crying, and fixing our resting jerk face.

However, his experiment wasn't without controversies. For the most part, it was about who he used as subjects for his experiment. But it's also about how the photos looked: while some of them seem funny at first glance, there's something unsettling the longer you look at them.

Duchenne's photographs are currently displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but what do you think, Pandas: are these scientific, artistic, or straight-up creepy?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Surprise

Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a distorted, unsettling old man's face.

Wellcome Collection Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Pleasure

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a woman with eyes rolled back, evoking eerie and unsettling emotions.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Astonishment

    Victorian-era facial expression experiment showing a man with an exaggerated open mouth in a vintage black and white photo.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Terror

    Black and white photo from a 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with a shocked, fearful expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Fear

    Black and white image from a 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with a distorted, fearful expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Pain

    19th century facial expressions experiment photo of woman with unusual expression and cross necklace close-up portrait

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Natural Laughter

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo of an older man with a distorted smile.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Sympathy

    Sepia tone image from 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a woman with unusual facial distortion and a pipe.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Dissatisfied

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with manipulated face in black and white portrait.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Unhappy

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with a distorted, intense, and unsettling expression in black and white.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Affected Weeping

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a woman with a grimace and intense expression in a vintage photo.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Grimace

    Close-up of a man making a pained facial expression during a 19th century facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Fear

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man with a shocked and fearful expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Amazement

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with a shocked expression and raised hand near head.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fright

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with a distressed and shocked look on his face.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Inexpressive

    Black and white photo of a man with a distorted facial expression from a 19th century facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cruelty

    Woman with intense facial expression during a 19th century facial expressions experiment, holding an instrument near her forehead.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Flirtatious

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a woman with tools manipulating her smile in a vintage black and white photo

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Very Unhappy

    Black and white photo of a distressed man showing a facial expression from a 19th century facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Joy

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman with unusual facial expression during a 19th century facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Severity And Attention

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment with a man holding a pendulum over his face.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Ferocious Cruelty

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a woman with a disturbing intense look.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Agression

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man with intense, manipulated facial muscles.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Crying

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a grimacing man with intense emotions.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Attention

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a woman with a neutral face holding a tool near her temple

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Discontent

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a woman with a neutral expression and a tool near her face.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tearful

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man with a distressed and intense expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Disgust

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man with distorted, unsettling facial features.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Profound Attention

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment showing distorted and eerie human face emotions.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Whimpering

    Black and white photo of a man making a distorted facial expression in a 19th century facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Moody

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man's distressed or pained profile expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Extreme Pain

    Black and white 19th century photo of a man showing a distressed facial expression for experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    False Laughter

    Black and white 19th century photo showing a woman's facial expression from a historical facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Meditation

    Black and white portrait of a man showing a somber facial expression from a 19th century facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Moderate Cruelty

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a woman with a painted black line on her forehead.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Natural Facial Expresssion

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man in profile with a distorted face.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Memory Of Pain

    Black and white 19th century photo of a man showing a complex facial expression from a facial expressions experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Cheerful

    Black and white 19th century photo of facial expressions experiment showing a side profile with exaggerated features.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Suffering

    Black and white photo from a 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a man with a distressed expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Stern

    Black and white 19th century photo of a man with a mustache showing an intense facial expression for an experiment.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    The Normal Facial Expression On The Human Face Being Induced By Electrical Currents

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment photo showing a man with a distressed expression and mustache.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Pain

    Black and white 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a young woman with a solemn, tense expression and wires attached.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Scorn

    Black and white portrait from 19th century facial expressions experiment showing woman with controlled, unusual facial expression.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Repose

    Sepia-toned portrait from a 19th century facial expressions experiment showing a somber expression with worn features.

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Attentive

    19th century facial expressions experiment showing a woman with a tool manipulating her eyebrow, vintage black and white photo

    Wellcome Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!