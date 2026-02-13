Ex-Team USA Medalist Allegedly Slain In Starbucks Drive-Thru By Man With Long Rap Sheet

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabrielle “Sam” Linehan was gunned down at a Missouri Starbucks on Tuesday, February 10, by a man identified as Keith Lamon Brown, whose criminal record reportedly dates back to the mid-1980s.

He was on the run from parole when he carried out the attack, with the events leading up to the incident captured on surveillance video.

Highlights Former Team USA synchronized skating medalist Gabrielle “Sam” Linehan was fatally struck in a St. Louis Starbucks drive-thru.

Colleagues, students, and others who knew her remembered Linehan as a compassionate leader and mentor whose impact stretched beyond the skating rink.

The perpetrator has been arrested and now faces multiple serious charges, including first-degree m**der and armed criminal action.

Beyond bringing honor in sports, Linehan was a key leader at multiple acclaimed restaurants.

Linehan appeared to use gender-fluid pronouns, with acquaintances referring to her using both she/her and they/them.

Team USA medalist slain at Starbucks drive-thru by man with criminal history

Figure skater performing on ice rink, representing ex-Team USA medalist in a vibrant pink costume during a competition.

Image credits: saintlouissynergy

Linehan was inside her car at the coffee chain in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood when she was allegedly held at gunpoint by Brown, who stole multiple bank cards and her driver’s license.

He opened fire just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement viewed by The New York Post.

Brown was caught on security camera wearing a high-visibility vest and helmet when he approached Linehan’s car.

Two women smiling at the camera, one holding skating standard forms, related to ex-Team USA medalist news.

Image credits: FOX 2 St. Louis

According to court records cited by various media outlets, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1986 for robbery and armed criminal action.

In 1996, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on similar charges.

Fox 2 said he was released on parole in July 2020 but later absconded.

Comment by Peter expressing grief with the words Extremely sad and unnecessary in black text.

Comment by Katy saying What a horrifying story on a plain white background with blue username text.

Linehan represented the St. Louis Synergy skating team and Team USA at the 2014 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships, earning a silver medal, according to KSDK.

She then went on to coach the St. Louis Synergy unit and, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, was the general manager of Sado, an award-winning sushi restaurant on The Hill.

Starbucks drive-thru scene linked to ex-Team USA medalist allegedly slain by man with long rap sheet.

Image credits: FOX 2 St. Louis

Linehan also previously worked at Yellowbelly, a fusion restaurant on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis’ Central West End.

Linehan’s colleagues from the culinary world, her mentees, and her longtime coach have shared heartfelt tributes

Mugshot of man with furrowed brow wearing maroon hoodie, linked to alleged slaying of ex-Team USA medalist.

Image credits: St. Louis Jail

“Not only a leader in the workplace, Sam was a rock in the life of myself and almost every co-worker they had,” Sado owner Nicholas Bognar told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I cannot put into words the void this will leave in our hearts and the hearts of many in the St. Louis hospitality industry,” he added. “This was an amazing human being, and they deserve to be honored for everything they did in life.”

Ex-Team USA medalist involved in a fatal incident at Starbucks drive-thru with man having lengthy criminal record.

Police and crime scene investigators examining a car at a Starbucks drive-thru after ex-Team USA medalist incident.

Image credits: FOX 2 St. Louis

Yellowbelly co-owner Tim Wiggins shared: “They were just a really lovely, vibrant person. They were someone who was very mindful of other people and their feelings. Just someone who was not selfish.”

St. Louis Synergy, honoring their fallen mentor, said via Instagram: “Coach Sam Linehan was a cherished skater, coach, mentor, and friend whose impact reached far beyond the ice.”

Man in safety vest and helmet walking near blue car, related to ex-Team USA medalist slain in Starbucks drive-thru incident.

Image credits: St. Louis Jail

The statement continued: “A dedicated leader, Coach Sam devoted time and heart to supporting and developing skaters while instilling the values of discipline, teamwork, integrity, and resilience.”

“The loss is both sudden and profoundly heartbreaking for athletes, staff, and the entire skating community. Focus remains on supporting Sam’s family and ensuring skaters have the care and resources needed during this incredibly difficult time.”

Comment expressing frustration about accountability for letting a constant reoffender go repeatedly in a crime case

Young woman with long hair smiling outdoors, related to ex-Team USA medalist and alleged Starbucks drive-thru incident.

Image credits: saintlouissynergy

Linehan’s longtime coach, Ramona Peterson, described the passing as a personal loss, according to KSDK.

“It is like losing part of your soul. I feel like I have lost somebody who is part of me and will always be part of me. I am just sad that I do not get to see her continue to grow, to thrive, to inspire. It is sad,” she said.

Keith Lamon Brown has been arrested and is facing multiple charges

Alt text: Tribute post mourning the loss of ex-Team USA medalist and coach Sam Linehan in the skating community.

Image credits: saintlouissynergy

Brown was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree m**der, three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the New York Post.

Brown was also wanted in connection with two armed robberies that allegedly took place on February 6 and February 8.

Ex-Team USA medalist figure skaters talking at ice rink with coach during practice session in a hockey arena.

Image credits: saintlouissynergy

On February 6, Brown, reportedly wearing the same high-visibility vest and helmet, allegedly approached a vehicle at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, where he pointed a g*n at the driver before stealing a purse, a 9mm handg*n, and the driver’s daughter’s phone, court records state.

Two days later, he allegedly demanded money from a cashier at a Dollar General store.

During his arrest, officials seized stolen items, as well as the neon vest and helmet, and suspected narcotics.

He is being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

“I believe that these violent criminals are unleashed upon society on purpose,” a netizen opined

Text post by user Cher saying so unfair in a plain black font on a white background, referencing ex-Team USA medalist allegedly slain.

Comment expressing grief and prayers for ex-Team USA medalist allegedly slain in Starbucks drive-thru incident.

Message expressing love and support for family and STL skating community after ex-Team USA medalist tragedy.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing heartbreak over the ex-Team USA medalist allegedly slain in Starbucks drive-thru.

Comment titled Starbucks should be sued displayed on a webpage discussing a crime involving an ex-Team USA medalist.

Comment text on screen reading And when it’s all ready for trial, and the public has forgotten about it, referencing ex-Team USA medalist case.

Comment text discussing violent criminals unleashed on society, related to ex-Team USA medalist allegedly slain in a drive-thru incident.

Comment text on a white background expressing outrage with the phrase WHY WAS HE NOT IN JAIL in blue and black text.

Comment by Eddie Spaghetti criticizing judges and district attorneys on crime and punishment decisions.

Comment discussing crime cost, ineffective policies, public safety threats, and violence in relation to Ex-Team USA medalist incident.

Comment from Craig about St. Louis being a very dangerous place, with the area by the arch described as incredibly dangerous now.