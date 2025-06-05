Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Doesn’t Warn Deadbeat Ex His Passport Got Revoked, Strands Him In The Airport
Frustrated man stranded in airport with luggage after passport got revoked, waiting near empty seats.
Family, Relationships

Woman Doesn’t Warn Deadbeat Ex His Passport Got Revoked, Strands Him In The Airport

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

When a child’s parents separate, a monetary compensation in the form of child support is usually assigned by the court to the parent who primarily takes care of the child. However, even though it’s an important contribution to kids’ well-being and future, some parents refuse to pay it for various reasons. 

This dad withheld the money from his children because he wanted to exert control over them. At least that’s what his ex-wife assumed. Whatever the reason, this came to bite him in the behind when his passport was revoked and he was left stranded at the airport.

RELATED:

    Some parents refuse to pay child support, thinking they’re untouchable

    Image credits: OlgaSmolina / enavto (not the actual photo)

    This parent was proved wrong when his passport was revoked and he got stranded at the airport

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: friends_stock / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SweetAdventurous8418

    More 30% of parents fail to make child support payments

    The child support program was introduced in the US in 1975 to ensure that children with divorced parents are financially taken care of. This monetary compensation guarantees that the parent who doesn’t primarily take care of their children still financially contributes to the child’s upbringing. The payments vary depending on the incomes of both parents, along with other factors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, a lot of parents don’t succeed at making child support payments. In fact, more than 30% fail to do so, and less than half of the payments are paid in full. “It’s not easy to get the money,” said attorney Nancy Chausow Shafer. “Many people don’t want to pay and find a lot of ways to get around it.”

    Indeed, some parents skip child support payments on purpose, while others simply can’t afford it, as many noncustodial parents have lost their jobs, are unemployed, underemployed, or suffered an injury, which can easily lead to accumulating debt that becomes unmanageable. Another excuse for not paying child support that lawyers often hear is not getting visitation rights, which they say is simply not an excuse. “Child support is a totally separate issue from visitation or parental hostility,” said attorney Linda Smith.

    Such refusal or inability to pay child support greatly affects single-parent families, as these households are more likely to live in poverty compared to mar­ried-par­ent house­holds. Each year, child support lifts 750,000 people out of poverty, and without it, children are left to face a plethora of challenges that come with growing up lacking money.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To motivate parents to pay child support, the government can revoke various licenses, including passports

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

    By not paying child support, parents are also going against the law. While the laws vary by state, refusal to pay child support can result in the enforcement of child support orders, which can happen in many ways. Government agencies or courts can force parents to pay child support by garnishing their wages or seizing their property.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This means that a part of the salary is automatically deducted for child support, or their other properties are targeted. The government also has the authority to suspend various parents’ licenses, like a driver’s license, and even passports. Such restrictions can significantly impact an individual’s life, which can push them to pay the child support sum they owe.

    In case that doesn’t motivate parents to meet their obligations, they might face fines, imprisonment, or both. “If the child support payment is overdue for longer than 2 years, or the amount exceeds $10,000, the violation is a criminal felony, and convicted offenders face fines and up to 2 years in prison,” states the U.S. Department of Justice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Therefore, experts at LegalMatch recommend parents try their best to pay child support in full each month and avoid civil and criminal penalties. If the parent truly can’t afford it and it puts them in undue hardship, they can ask to modify the child support rates. “However, it should be noted that it is very difficult to obtain a child support modification. Moreover, indebted parents will typically need to make back payments on child support.”

    The woman shared more information about the situation in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some commenters thought the woman did nothing wrong, to which she also responded

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others also added that the father is facing the consequences of his own actions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some thought she was a terrible person for doing what she did

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absurd. The YTA bunch is (as usual) off their rockers. Unless the ex does some fancy footwork he's going to wind up in the hoosegow. They're very serious about that here in Michigan. They will have him picked up and can be cut loose by either paying his arrears or making payment arrangements with the court. It's funny that he feels like the OP should be looking out for him, even though he is stalking her.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he’s old enough to have kids and an affair, he’s old enough to put on his big-boy pants and check his own d**n passport.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absurd. The YTA bunch is (as usual) off their rockers. Unless the ex does some fancy footwork he's going to wind up in the hoosegow. They're very serious about that here in Michigan. They will have him picked up and can be cut loose by either paying his arrears or making payment arrangements with the court. It's funny that he feels like the OP should be looking out for him, even though he is stalking her.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he’s old enough to have kids and an affair, he’s old enough to put on his big-boy pants and check his own d**n passport.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT