Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Left Stunned After Ex-Husband’s GF Demands She Change Her Last Name: “Very Weird That I Kept It”
Two women engaged in a tense conversation outdoors, illustrating a woman stunned after ex-husbandu2019s girlfriend demands name change.
Social Issues, Society

Woman Left Stunned After Ex-Husband’s GF Demands She Change Her Last Name: “Very Weird That I Kept It”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Juliet might have spoken some wise words there, but many nowadays would disagree, as plenty of people consider their name to be incredibly important. Whether you love the name your parents gave you or you were thrilled to change it at the first opportunity, we tend to put a lot of thought into what we call ourselves and others.

And one woman has recently received some pressure to change her surname so that it doesn’t match her ex-husband’s anymore. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on the Am I Overreacting subreddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This woman had no intention of changing her name after her divorce

    Image credits: vukasinlj81 (not the actual photo)

    But now, her ex’s girlfriend is pressuring her to start using her maiden name again

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: Oatmeal_Bar_7950

    The vast majority of married women today still take their husband’s last name

    Image credits: Hananeh Reisi (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s certainly not a requirement to have the same surname as your spouse, especially in this day and age. But many people still choose to change their last name after tying the knot for a variety of reasons. In fact, the Pew Research Center found that 79% of women in the United States who married men took their spouse’s last name.

    While this tradition originally started because a married woman was essentially her husband’s property and had almost no rights of her own, some women today still choose to take their spouse’s name for practical and sentimental reasons. Brides.com notes that many couples find it romantic to have matching surnames, as it’s another way for the couple to signify their devotion to each other.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some brides also simply prefer their husband’s last name. If it sounds nicer, is easier to spell or flows well with their first name, they might be happy to give up their maiden name. 

    At the same time, this can allow for the entire family to all share the same surname if they end up having children, which might make all of their lives easier. It can be tricky traveling with kids who don’t share the same name as both parents, so this can definitely simplify certain situations.

    Women are entitled to keep their married name if they so choose, even after a divorce

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But what happens when a couple divorces? According to Graziano & Flynn, PC, it’s perfectly legal for a divorcee to keep their married name after ending their marriage. In fact, this is quite common for several reasons. As the author of this post noted, our names are often tied to our professional identities and careers. It can be confusing for clients, companies or colleagues if someone’s name suddenly changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It can also come down to simple emotional ties and personal preference. If someone has been living with their married name for years and has gotten accustomed to it, they might not have any desire to return to their maiden name. And, as mentioned in this story, it’s common for parents to want to keep the same last name as their children.

    On the other hand, some divorcees might feel the desire to change their last name to have a fresh start and create a clean break from their ex. They might want to create emotional distance from their past marriage by shedding the name that they associated with it, and changing their surname back to their maiden name might be an empowering way to reclaim their identity.  

    However, this should be entirely up to the individual. LegalZoom notes that no one can legally force their ex-spouse to change their last name, so there’s no point in trying to pressure them to do so.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman is right to refuse to change her surname? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing name change drama right here.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers assured the woman that she was not overreacting and urged her to keep her name

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some even had similar stories of their own to share

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    2

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think people are entitled to ask any question. They should, however, be prepared to accept a negative response.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny, I just told my husband yesterday that in any case we get divorced I would not be changing my last name BECAUSE I want to have the same last name as my children. I totally get this OP!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think people are entitled to ask any question. They should, however, be prepared to accept a negative response.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny, I just told my husband yesterday that in any case we get divorced I would not be changing my last name BECAUSE I want to have the same last name as my children. I totally get this OP!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT