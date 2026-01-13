Ex FBI Agent Suggests Possible Motive In Twisted Homicide Of Ohio Dentist And Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-FBI agent has suggested that years of unresolved resentment may have played a role in the brutal slaying of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife Monique Tepe, 39, were found gunned down inside their Columbus home on December 30, just two weeks after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Their two young children, a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son were discovered unharmed inside the residence.

Happy couple smiling together indoors, related to Ohio dentist and wife twisted homicide possible motive.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told NewsNation that the timing of the chilling crime stood out immediately.

“They were married for such a brief time,” she said, adding that the crime was likely not the result of a sudden emotional trigger, but rather “a deep-seated resentment and hate that just built up and finally came to this conclusion.”

Mugshot of suspect in twisted homicide case involving Ohio dentist and wife, as discussed by ex FBI agent.

Image credits: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Monique had previously been married to Michael McKee, a 39-year-old vascular surgeon from Chicago. Their marriage lasted two years before ending in divorce in 2017, which court records described as amicable, according to the New York Post. They have no children together.

Monique later married Spencer Tepe on December 13, 2020, according to the couple’s obituary.

Bride and groom holding hands outside, related to ex FBI agent suggesting motive in Ohio dentist homicide case.

Image credits: Facebook

Police have not publicly confirmed a motive, though Coffindaffer emphasized that cases involving former partners often involve long-simmering emotions that can resurface later.

Details of the potential crime suggest a deliberate plot that was planned out for a long time

Couple embracing in a kitchen with a marriage proposal sign, unrelated to Ex FBI Agent suggesting motive in Ohio homicide.

Image credits: GoFundMe

According to authorities, the crime occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the upstairs of the Tepe family’s home. No firearm was recovered at the scene, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Surveillance footage released by authorities showed a “person of interest” walking down an alley near the home around the time of the attack.

Comment by social media user Pendy Eldridge stating one doesn't need to be an FBI agent to figure out the motive in twisted homicide case

Ohio house with police tape outside, related to ex FBI agent’s insight on twisted homicide of dentist and wife.

Image credits: USA TODAY NETWORK

Coffindaffer speculated that the suspect may have carefully planned the crime, including staking out the home and learning the layout of the house.

“They had staked out the location well. It was also very clear they knew where the camera locations were because they evaded a lot of camera coverage, it would seem,” she said.

Comment from Jeff Allen Graham questioning if a man seen walking down an alley was near the time of Ohio dentist homicide.

Blurry surveillance images showing a person walking outside near trash bins in snowy conditions related to Ohio dentist homicide case.

Image credits: Facebook/Columbus Division of Police

Interestingly enough, investigators later tracked a vehicle that was seen arriving shortly before the homicides and leaving for Rockford, Illinois afterward.

McKee’s vehicle trail ultimately led to his arrest after an 11-day manhunt

Comment by Kim Krutko Bice about surveillance camera evidence in Ohio dentist and wife homicide case.

Young couple in wedding attire outdoors, linked to Ohio dentist homicide case with possible motive suggested by ex FBI agent.

Image credits: Fox News

Charging documents stated that the vehicle in question was later traced back toward Illinois and eventually located near McKee’s workplace in Rockford, roughly 325 miles from Columbus.

Police said the car belonged to McKee, who has held medical licenses in both Illinois and California and lived in multiple states since 2020. Public records showed that he also lived in Virginia, Nevada, and Illinois.

McKee was arrested after an 11-day manhunt and is scheduled to appear in an Illinois court ahead of a potential extradition to Ohio so he could face m*rder charges.

Family portrait of Ohio dentist and wife with children in a garden, related to ex FBI agent suggesting possible motive in homicide.

Image credits: Courtesy Of Rob Misleh

Authorities have stated that the delay between the crime and the arrest allowed investigators to gather extensive evidence, but it has also raised questions about what may have happened in the days that followed the slayings.

Former prosecutor Matt Murphy told NewsNation that investigators are now sorting through “an avalanche of evidence,” as noted in an NY Post report.

He noted that while the suspect had time to potentially cover his tracks, that does not guarantee a flawless crime. “This guy was a vascular surgeon, right? So he’s heard of DNA before. He’s got 11 days to clean things,” Murphy said.

Couple smiling and embracing on a beach, related to ex FBI agent suggesting motive in Ohio dentist homicide case.

Image credits: Courtesy Of Rob Misleh

“But also for the vast majority of murders, it is the killer’s first rodeo. If you think about anything you’ve done for the first time, and you think about all the mistakes, especially this is what’s known as a double. Actually, it’s a domestic violence, double homicide.”

Murphy suggested that forensic evidence, including footprints outside the home and possible gunshot residue on footwear, could play a critical role in the case. He added that any items recovered would likely be examined closely for traces that could link a suspect to the scene.

Couple posing in wedding attire against red brick wall, related to Ohio dentist homicide and FBI agent motive suggestion.

Image credits: Courtesy Of Rob Misleh

Despite the arrest, police have not officially released a motive, stating that the investigation remains active.

Relatives of the Tepes, for their part, have told investigators they “all expected” McKee to be arrested. Authorities, however, have emphasized that there are no convictions in the case as of yet.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the Tepes’ slayings on social media

Comment by Kelly McMahon discussing children found alive in the twisted homicide case of Ohio dentist and wife.

Comment by Anita Knepp stating she doesn’t think being an FBI agent is needed to figure out possible homicide motive in Ohio case

Comment discussing possible motive in twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife, hoping for justice and comfort for the family.

Comment discussing possible motive in twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife, shared by ex FBI agent in online forum.

Comment by Harry Sach saying FBI agents are brilliant with a skeptical emoji, relating to FBI agent motive in Ohio dentist homicide.

Commenter De Mastin discussing the possible motive in the twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife.

Comment by Crystal Gum Torres questioning how the passcode was known in twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife case.

Comment from Christine Hudson expressing sadness and fear about the twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife.

Facebook comment discussing possible motives in twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife based on contact and marriage issues.

Comment suggesting a motive in twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife, mentioning dental assistant and bullets.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Rob John expressing sorrow over the Ohio dentist and wife homicide case.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife, with motive suggested.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing possible motive in twisted homicide of Ohio dentist and wife.