Mom Saves $34k For Son’s First Car, Ex Wants To “Chip In” $160 So It Is From Them Both

Sometimes, when giving presents to kids, it might be of little importance who got them or who paid for them. However, once they are older, in most situations, hiding the source of their gift might seem like a petty attempt to lie or take them as naive. Either way, such was the suggestion of this teen’s aunt when she asked this mom to present her gift to the boy as being from both of his parents. Or as she put it, the boy’s mom should let the father “chip in” $160 to her paying “the other” $34,000.

A woman decided to get her son his first car for his 17th birthday but got confronted by her ex’s sister

The boy’s aunt thought his mother should take the financial situation of his father into consideration

The woman’s ex was an absent father for 8 years, until they started doing 50/50 custody later

The boy’s aunt suggested his mom should let her ex add $160, so the gift would be from both of his parents

So this Redditor’s story has to do with her son’s aunt, who possibly wanted her brother and his son to have a nice bonding time, however, for some reason, thought his mother’s gift should be used for that. It was after the boy’s mother saved $34,000 for her son’s first car, knowing that he likes the 2023 Camry, and decided to get it for his 17th birthday.

However, upon sharing her idea with her son’s father’s sister, whom she is semi-close to, little did she know what the aunt’s reaction would be. While at first, the boy’s aunt was excited to hear the idea, later she said the mother shouldn’t get the car. The aunt was worried that it might make the boy’s father look bad.

The boy’s mother thinks that whether the boy’s father works hard or not is his own responsibility and has nothing to do with her getting a gift for her son. The man’s sister, on the contrary, called her a few days later to share her plan, which consisted of her and the boy’s father each contributing $80, so the gift is from both of the boy’s parents.

As the cost of the car is $34,000, the woman refused to have a joint gift, which made the boy’s aunt livid because according to her, the boy’s mother was denying the great opportunity for the boy to get closer to his father, therefore being selfish. The aunt called the woman twice asking her to either let them chip in or not get the gift.

The boy’s mother refused to let his father contribute, as she had it covered

The ex’s sister called the woman a jerk twice, claiming she should either let them contribute or not buy the gift

In their study, Parenting By Lying In Childhood, five scholars were studying the practice of parenting by lying, which uses deception for controlling children’s behavior and affective states.

Scholars explain that while parents often emphasize the importance of honesty when educating their children, their own behavior often is at odds with their own words and requests, as parenting by lying is widely observed across cultures.

Researchers note that the results of their study, which included 379 young adults who often experienced being lied to by their parents during their childhood, suggest that parenting by lying may have negative implications for a child’s psychosocial functioning later in life.

Adults participating in the study who remembered being exposed to higher levels of their parents lying to them in their childhood showed higher levels of deception toward their parents and experienced higher levels of psychosocial maladjustment.

Redditors shared their take on the situation