“Do You Know What The Things You Wear Are Called?”: 27 Questions To Test Your Fashion Awareness

We are calling all fashion lovers… 👗 👔

From iconic wardrobe staples to legendary styles and timeless trends, this quiz will challenge how well you really know the fashion world. Get ready to prove your fashion IQ.

Can you differentiate a pea coat from a blazer? What about a poncho from a kilt? If you know the answer to these questions, dive in – take the test and surprise yourself with how much you actually know about fashion… Let’s start! 🧢

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: THE 5TH