ADVERTISEMENT

I've spent 6 years creating this project called "Tiny Wasteland". The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

I'm actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I made about 100 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.

Feel free to give a new title for the pics!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Make It Ready

Make It Ready

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
User avatar Péter Csákvári
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Finish Your Plate Kid!

    Finish Your Plate Kid!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Mushroom Forest

    Mushroom Forest

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    More Pepper

    More Pepper

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Morning Mole

    Morning Mole

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Mozzarella Stick Beach

    Mozzarella Stick Beach

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Printer Skate

    Printer Skate

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Pet Fall

    Pet Fall

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Corners

    Corners

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Oops Loops

    Oops Loops

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A*spen

    A*spen

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Pineapple Court

    Pineapple Court

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Coffee Cup Café

    Coffee Cup Café

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Bugfix

    Bugfix

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Shepard Of The Venus

    Shepard Of The Venus

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Metamorphosis

    Metamorphosis

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Tin Sup

    Tin Sup

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Handcream Spa

    Handcream Spa

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Orange Skin

    Orange Skin

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Pest Control

    Pest Control

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Péter Csákvári
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!