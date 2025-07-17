ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 ESPYs red carpet was basically a fashion roller coaster.

As athletes and celebrities gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, there was plenty of game-winning energy on the red carpet on Wednesday, July 16. But some outfit choices had netizens scratching their heads.

From Simone Biles’ sparkling blue outfit to Chari Hawkins wearing sneakers with her voluminous gown, here’s a roundup of the outfits that had the internet buzzing.

#1

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Two sports stars posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs, showcasing bold and eye-catching fashion choices.

With her husband and NFL star Jonathan Owens beside her, Simone Biles had a great night at the 2025 ESPYs.

The 11-time Olympic medalist won two trophies at the award show, including Best Championship Performance for her performance at the 2024 Olympics, during which she won three gold medals and one silver.

But fans weren’t too sure if she and Jonathan scored points for their appearance. 

Simone was dressed in a custom-designed blue sequin gown by Zac Posen, made in partnership with Athleta.

The design came out “exactly how I envisioned it,” the gymnast said in a BTS video ahead of the show.

“I would not describe this look as stunning,” one social media user said about her outfit.

“Simone Biles needs to get a refund,” another said, while yet another wrote, “dress does not fit.”

There was also rampant speculation about the gymnastic champion going under the knife to alter her appearance.

“Definitely some obvious plastic surgery,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “What happened to her face? Was she injured?”

“She needs to fire her plastic surgeon,” one netizen claimed.

Some wondered where Jonathan got his shirt from. 

“It looks like he's wearing a woman's blouse,” read one comment.

“Whyyy is he wearing that shirt?!?!?” another asked.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
1 hour ago

If her bóobs weren't squished in this uncomfortable and bad looking way, it'd be a perfect outfit, the dress itself is gorgeous. And I love his clothes, he looks cool, and I like that he's willing to take chances instead of dressing boring like 90% of men on red carpets.

RELATED:
    #2

    Jordan Chiles

    Jordan Chiles posing on the red carpet in a tiny pink frock at the 2025 ESPYs, a worst dressed sports star look.

    Jordan Chiles posed on the red carpet in a beige minidress from Cong Tri’s spring 2025 collection, with tan heels and Sterling Forever jewelry.

    “I love how the texture of it is like basket material,” the gymnast told Extra TV about the dress on the red carpet.

    “It’s very special. It resembles a lot … [It’s] me being me,” she added. “I love it.”

    Fans didn’t share the same enthusiasm and said, “Idk if it’s her features or the artist but her makeup is always a miss.”

    “Immediately no,” one bluntly said.

    “She deserves better,” said another. “I want [her] Stylist or Glam team to be STOPPED.”

    “Who keeps doing this to this gorgeous young lady,” one asked.

    “It’s a head to to NO,” said another. “Why would that put that silhouette in her and she’s already broad shouldered with a stocky build?”

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #3

    Alex Morgan

    Female sports star on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs wearing a sequined top and black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #4

    Ilona Maher

    Athlete on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs wearing a black cutout gown, posing against an ESPYs backdrop.

    “Nope, Nope, Nope!!!” the internet said after Ilona Maher put on a daring display of skin in a black gown.

    The Olympic bronze medalist and Team USA rugby star won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the show. 

    “This was a last-minute,” Ilona told Extra TV on the red carpet. “...I went with this because I wanted to show my muscles.”

    But fans asked, “Who did this to her?”

    “I’m a fan of hers, but you’d think at least one of her friends would have told her that dress is not the one,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Love her but there has to be a more flattering dress for her.”

    “I love her, but it’s giving weird gladiator in a [loin] cloth,” said another.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    If that's what she wanted but to me it's totally the wrong silhouette for her figure.

    #5

    Daria Berenato

    Sports star on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs wearing edgy black leather pants and a crop top with sunglasses.

    Daria Berenato rolled up in a kind of brave but mostly bizarre outfit to the annual awards show.

    There was a crop top. There were leather pants. And then there were straps that began at her chest and dangled all the way to her legs.

    There was also an out-of-place metal ring that added to the confusing vibe.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #6

    Flau'jae Johnson

    Jordan Chiles wearing a metallic netted gown and heels on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs sports stars event.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #7

    Robin Arzón

    Female sports star in a shiny silver tiny frock posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs event.

    Before hitting the red carpet, Robin had a 4 a.m. workout and ate a tofu wrap that she took with her to Los Angeles from New York.

    The inspiration for her outfit may have been a disco ball, as she showed up in a strapless metallic silver gown with a plunging neckline.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    #8

    Whitney Cummings

    Woman dressed in a cutout white gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs, showcasing worst dressed sports stars.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I know I’ve said this countless times- I always think how these ladies go to bathroom. She is in gloves, attached sleeve, attached to dress — how does that work when nature calls and she requires bathroom tissue?

    #9

    Katie Austin

    Jordan Chiles in a revealing netted skirt and embellished bra on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs worst dressed sports stars event.

    “Glad you wore panties,” a social media user said after Katie Austin hit the red carpet.

    With her undies on display and her confidence dialed to 100, the fitness influencer wore a teeny-tiny glitter bra with a sparkly sheer skirt.

    She seemed like she was on her way to a Coachella after-party.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    jessicalangmeyerspecht_2 avatar
    Jessica Langmeyer Specht
    Jessica Langmeyer Specht
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    A fitness INFLUENCER? So she's not an actual professional athlete. Why is she there?

    #10

    Chari Hawkins

    Female sports star in a voluminous pale pink gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs event.

    Ahead of the award show, Chari Hawkins dressed up in several looks and asked her fans to vote for the best outfit.

    The winner appeared to be a fluffy, voluminous ball gown designed by Ines Di Santo.

    The champion athlete brought some track-day energy by wearing chunky white sneakers that were hidden under the long skirt.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    #11

    Chiney Ogwumike

    Jordan Chiles wearing a sparkling lilac strapless gown with floral details on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs event.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #12

    Freddie Freeman And Chelsea Freeman

    A sports star couple posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs wearing formal attire and stylish outfits.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #13

    Diana Flores

    Sports star in white suit at the 2025 ESPYs red carpet, showcasing bold fashion among worst dressed attendees.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #14

    Gabby Thomas

    Sports star in a feather-trimmed tiny frock posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs event.

    Less is more. And with Gabby Thomas’ outfit, it was definitely a touch more than required.

    The sprinter went for an all-white trend, wearing a Feather Trim Oscar Dress from PatBo.

    The design featured an asymmetrical cut and had a feather trim along the skirt. 

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    #15

    Kendra Andrews

    Sports star posing on the red carpet in a bold black dress with cutouts at the 2025 ESPYs event.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    #16

    Lindsey Vonn

    Female sports star on the red carpet wearing a revealing dark purple gown at the 2025 ESPYs event.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #17

    Rae Burrell

    Female sports star on the red carpet wearing a patterned dress and puffer coat at the 2025 ESPYs worst dressed event.

    Rae Burrell’s outfit had an odd, dizzying pattern that was hard to root for. But the WNBA star seemed comfortable, with a relaxed vibe on the red carpet.

    When asked about how she gets herself “hyped up” for a big moment, she declared, “clothes.”

    “Clothes! I’m a strong believer in: ‘look good, feel good, play good,’” she told GMA on the red carpet. 

    “Being able to express myself in clothes is just something that gets me going,” she added.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    #18

    Shane Gillis

    Male sports star in a black suit posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs event for worst dressed sports stars.

    Like most of his jokes during his ESPYs monologue, Shane Gillis’ outfit fell flat on the red carpet.

    His yawn-inducing outfit barely became a subject of conversation online after he struggled to get the crowd laughing as he opened the show.

    “He seems so uncomfortable,” one commenter said, while another asked, “Is the Joke in the room with us?”

    “Imagine thinking this was good,” another wrote. “They’re laughing AT you.”

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    #19

    Spencer Mcmanes And Gabby Thomas

    Jordan Chiles in a tiny white feathered frock with a male companion in a gray suit at the 2025 ESPYs red carpet event.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

    #20

    Fat Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe

    Two sports stars posing on the red carpet at the 2025 ESPYs wearing bold and unique fashion choices.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

