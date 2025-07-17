With her husband and NFL star Jonathan Owens beside her, Simone Biles had a great night at the 2025 ESPYs.



The 11-time Olympic medalist won two trophies at the award show, including Best Championship Performance for her performance at the 2024 Olympics, during which she won three gold medals and one silver.



But fans weren’t too sure if she and Jonathan scored points for their appearance.



Simone was dressed in a custom-designed blue sequin gown by Zac Posen, made in partnership with Athleta.



The design came out “exactly how I envisioned it,” the gymnast said in a BTS video ahead of the show.



“I would not describe this look as stunning,” one social media user said about her outfit.



“Simone Biles needs to get a refund,” another said, while yet another wrote, “dress does not fit.”



There was also rampant speculation about the gymnastic champion going under the knife to alter her appearance.



“Definitely some obvious plastic surgery,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “What happened to her face? Was she injured?”



“She needs to fire her plastic surgeon,” one netizen claimed.



Some wondered where Jonathan got his shirt from.



“It looks like he's wearing a woman's blouse,” read one comment.



“Whyyy is he wearing that shirt?!?!?” another asked.

