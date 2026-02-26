Who Is Erykah Badu? Erykah Badu is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her distinct blend of neo-soul, R&B, and hip-hop. Her powerful, introspective lyrics and commanding stage presence have cemented her as a truly unique musical force. She rose to prominence with her critically acclaimed 1997 debut album, Baduizm, which launched her into the public eye and defined the burgeoning neo-soul movement. The album’s lead single, “On & On,” became a major hit.

Full Name Erykah Badu Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Grambling State University Father William Wright, Jr. Mother Kolleen Maria Gipson Siblings Eevin Wright, Koryan Wright Kids Seven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry, Mars Merkaba Thedford

Early Life and Education Born Erica Abi Wright in Dallas, Texas, Erykah Badu was raised by her mother, Kolleen Maria Gipson, an actress who encouraged her early artistic inclinations. Her grandmother also played a significant role in her upbringing, providing support. Badu attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, where she focused on dance and music, often freestyling for local radio stations. She later studied theater at Grambling State University before leaving to pursue her music career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Erykah Badu’s personal life. She shares a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, with OutKast’s André 3000, and a daughter, Puma Sabti Curry, with The D.O.C. Badu also has a daughter, Mars Merkaba Thedford, with Jay Electronica, with whom she co-parents. The singer maintains a single relationship status currently.

Career Highlights Erykah Badu’s R&B and neo-soul albums have consistently pushed musical boundaries, with her debut, Baduizm, achieving triple-platinum status. Subsequent works like Mama’s Gun and New Amerykah Part One (4th World War) earned widespread critical acclaim. Beyond her recordings, Badu launched her Control FreaQ Records label and Badu World Market, an online store featuring her self-curated products. She also established a livestream platform for her Quarantine Concert Series, revolutionizing at-home performances.