The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment
Erin Moriarty smiling while holding a cup, showcasing her transformation and strength after internet harassment.
The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

After a golden era of social media attention, cosplays, and fan celebrations of her original style, Erin Moriarty is suddenly finding herself on the cruel side of the internet.

Best known for her role as Starlight in the hit Amazon Prime superhero series The Boys, the actress has always earned fans’ admiration for her youthful, unaltered looks.

Recently, however, she has been losing her popular blonde image and earning pity over her shocking makeover, and the before-and-after-photos don’t lie.

The New Yorker was consequently called all types of names: “A 50-year-old skeleton,” “uncanny,” and even “mentally ill” with an “addiction” to plastic surgery (per Yahoo).

As Erin’s jaw-dropping transformation becomes impossible to ignore, here’s a detailed year-by-year look at her journey from a Hollywood starlet to looking like “she has been on meth for years.”

    2013–2018: Rising Star with a Natural Look

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Erin Moriarty’s claim to fame was Emmy-nominated One Life to Live (1968) in 2010, famously portraying Whitney Bennett in six episodes of the soap opera (IMDb).

    The “fresh-faced” California girl advanced in her career with roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999), The Watch (2012), The Kings of Summer (2013), Red Widow (2013), and, of course, Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated True Detective (2014) and the hit Netflix crime thriller Jessica Jones (2015).

    A quick look at Erin’s early TV and red-carpet appearances reveals a mostly natural, minimalist, and youthful style.

    2019: The Boys Debut and Starlight’s Signature Style

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Queasy_Commercial152 / Reddit

    The release of The Boys Season 1 marked Erin Moriarty’s high-profile break as “everyone’s 2019 crush,” Starlight. That was before “she screwed herself up with surgery,” as disappointed fans wrote on social media.

    Erin’s public image at this time embodied Starlight’s “girl-next-door” qualities: gorgeous blonde hair, an ideal hourglass figure, and minimal visible makeup and cosmetic enhancements.

    Her youthful, innocent looks at the time made her the perfect actress to portray the young and powerful character.

    2021–2023: Noticeable Changes Spark Online Curiosity

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Paul Archuleta / Getti Images

    Much to some fans’ dismay, the once-naturally-looking actress “went from being uniquely beautiful to cookie cutter over-butchered LA Botox zombie.” The difference is even more striking when comparing Erin’s current appearance to her older pictures.

    Her unrecognizable lips and facial structure led many fans to believe that The Boys star is well past her prime. Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed that their beloved Starlight was looking “so uncanny” mid-The Boys run. “Why does starlight look different in season 3?” a frightened viewer questioned on Reddit. “I honestly thought they recasted her.”

    People were quick to attribute Erin’s drastic change to “horrible” plastic surgery, suggesting that the actress probably had a face-contouring buccal fat pad removal.

    “I think she did buccal fat pad removal surgery. It looks bad and they spent probably 10-20k to look worse lol,” one commenter joked.

    Sporting nearly unrecognizable facial features, the actress’s red-carpet appearances and new social media photos fueled further fan speculation about weight loss and possible fillers.

    In a popular Reddit post captioned, “Erin Moriarty is currently going viral with men claiming she ‘ruined’ her face,” one commenter suggested that the Boys actress looks like a drug addict more than cosmetically altered. “Looks [like] she has been on meth for years,” they wrote.

    “She was so cute before,” a second lamented.

    “Oh my God she looks so bad in these photos,” a third commented.

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: best of the boys / X

    Others expressed sympathy over what the 31-year-old actress has turned to. “I feel sad for her,” one user pitied, while another wrote, “Poor girl.”

    A closer look at Erin’s before-and-after photos reveals that her once crooked-looking nose became noticeably sharper and more defined, a common result of the Hollywood-favorite surgery rhinoplasty (per Rememore).

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Mat Hayward / Getty Images

    Her upper lip appears comparatively fuller in recent photos, leading some to believe that the Starlight actress has had a lip lift or fillers.

    It is also possible that Erin used Botox and dermal fillers to achieve a wrinkle-free, youthful look — though fans agree that “she looks 20-30 years older now.”

    2024: Erin Moriarty Plastic Surgery Rumors Goes Mainstream

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    Erin Moriarty’s “radical transformation” became a hot topic of discussion by 2024. Megyn Kelly went viral last year when she called out the actress’s “mental illness” in her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

    “She’s a beautiful actress, but she’s decided to completely change her face,” Megyn ranted. “This is a picture of her before, which I think was relatively recent. Now look at her. She’s got the Kim Kardashian lips. She’s made her nose so skinny, it looks like a pencil now. She’s got, like, what appear to me to be cheek implants.”

    The former Fox News host went on, “I find it like a sign of mental illness. It’s extremely upsetting.”

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: erinelairmoriarty / Instagram

    In a now-deleted lengthy Instagram post, Erin Moriarty hit back at Megyn’s “disgustingly false” plastic surgery claims (per Yahoo). “This is something I truly never anticipated writing,” she stated. “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things.”

    “How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling.”

    In the end, the actress expressed that she was “horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart.”

    It wasn’t long before cosmetic clinics offered their own analysis of actress Erin’s controversial makeover.

    “Erin Moriarty looks different,” a Vanity Clinic post read. “Except for rhinoplasty, it doesn’t really seem like the actress has had any work done. Most of the physical changes that she has gone through can be attributed to weight loss and even ageing.”

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    While the internet was busy dissecting her appearance with cruel precision, a much more serious reality was unfolding behind the scenes. Her health, not her choices, had become the true battleground.

    The Boys superstar recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that can lead to weight loss, stress, anxiety, and bulging eyes (per New York Post).

    The clinic concluded, “These changes, when combined with different makeup techniques and lighting, could further give the impression that the actress had work done. However, looking at her before and after photos, there is no dramatic change in Erin Moriarty eye lift or body shape.”

    2025: Loyal Fans Rally in Defense

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: erinelairmoriarty / Instagram

    After expressing feelings of horror over online bullying, Erin Moriarty is finally back on her feet thanks to unwavering support from devoted fans and coworkers (per BuzzFeed).

    “I had left it on a note where I’d explicitly said that I had been heartbroken by the comments,” the actress shared in a New York Times interview. “Now, I’m not heartbroken. I’m galvanized.”

    Online hate and harassment were so intense that Erin was frightened they would end her entire Hollywood career. “For a few months, I thought my career was over,” she said. “Because there was so much attention brought to something that I was told never to address.”

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

    On the kinder side of the internet, real fans have been wholeheartedly defending the actress to make her own decisions. “Full offense, why are The Boys fans so obsessed Erin Moriarty’s appearance?” questioned one Facebook user. “She does look different back then, but she was also EIGHTEEN at the time. No one looks the same as they did a decade ago.”

    “Yall are like, ‘waaaaaah I don’t find her f**kable anymore,’” they added.

    Supporters are also rallying in defense through the trending, fan-led #LeaveErinAlone. “For the love of God, do you people feel no shame?” one user queried in a Reddit post.

    “Erin Moriarty is getting death threats just because incels are angry she isn’t making their d**k wet anymore,” the OP added, calling out “extremely toxic” fans.

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    Erin Moriarty’s case is a part of a broader trend where aging female Hollywood stars get harassed over their changing physical appearance.

    Last year, Kate Beckinsale fired back on the “insidious bullying” of her alleged cosmetic surgery (per PEOPLE). “Life happens — obviously I have aged, everybody ages,”  Beckinsale, 50, wrote at the time.

    Even Hollywood’s beauty icon, Angelina Jolie, did not survive the dismissive remarks, with some saying that the 50-year-old actress looks “65 with lots of Botox.”

    The Truth Behind Erin Moriarty’s Transformation: How She Bounced Back From Internet Harassment

    Image credits: Fred Duval / Getty Images

    Undeterred, the Hollywood royalty expressed contentment that she is getting old. “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my 40s than I did when I was younger,” she said before turning 50 (per PEOPLE).

    She went on, “There’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness.”

    2026: Where Does Erin Stand Now?

    As we enter 2026, the noise surrounding Erin Moriarty’s physical appearance has largely subsided. After years of relentless scrutiny, the conversation has finally shifted—proving that even the loudest internet crusades eventually run out of steam.

    Today, Erin continues her work in Hollywood, focusing on her craft rather than the public discourse.

    The #LeaveErinAlone movement and the rally from loyal fans not only provided her with the support she needed during a difficult time but also set a precedent for how online communities can push back against toxic harassment.

    While the internet is quick to judge, it is also quick to move on, and for Erin, the victory lies in reclaiming the narrative and thriving in her career on her own terms.

    Mariam Atef

    Mariam Atef

    Writer, Entertainment Writer

    Aloha, I’m Mariam, a tanned Content Writer at Bored Panda! I knew I wanted a liberating, non-corporate job many years ago, and now I’m living my dream life working (and simultaneously relaxing) in breathtaking sandy settings. My life, in a nutshell, has been a joyful cycle of waking up early, beholding majestic beach sunrises, and doing the work I love, all while sipping my favorite iced Piña colada (you know, just to get my juices flowing!). I can hardly name a niche I don’t enjoy writing and educating the audience about. Lifestyle? Count me in. Entertainment? I relish hot celebrity gossip. Politics? That’s my specialty. Animals? The cutest stress relievers. Food? My favorite part of the day. Beauty? Now, that’s exactly my cup of tea!

    Mariam Atef

    Mariam Atef

    Writer, Entertainment Writer

    Aloha, I’m Mariam, a tanned Content Writer at Bored Panda! I knew I wanted a liberating, non-corporate job many years ago, and now I’m living my dream life working (and simultaneously relaxing) in breathtaking sandy settings. My life, in a nutshell, has been a joyful cycle of waking up early, beholding majestic beach sunrises, and doing the work I love, all while sipping my favorite iced Piña colada (you know, just to get my juices flowing!). I can hardly name a niche I don’t enjoy writing and educating the audience about. Lifestyle? Count me in. Entertainment? I relish hot celebrity gossip. Politics? That’s my specialty. Animals? The cutest stress relievers. Food? My favorite part of the day. Beauty? Now, that’s exactly my cup of tea!

    Emma A. Smith

    Emma A. Smith

    Writer, Entertainment Writer

    Emma A. Smith

    Emma A. Smith

    Writer, Entertainment Writer

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mostly heard concern more than harassment. I distinctly remember someone calling it the "Hollywood" treatment. Comparing what happened to her char "The boys" show. Happened to so many young actors and especially actresses to be used and a****d in that place.

