27YO Entrepreneur Uses AI To Publish Books, Makes $3M And People Are Mad
Close-up of a man wearing clear glasses, representing a 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI to publish books and earn millions.
Economy & Labor, Society

27YO Entrepreneur Uses AI To Publish Books, Makes $3M And People Are Mad

Historically, being a writer has never been a very lucrative endeavor. If you didn’t meet your end by the hand of tuberculosis like John Keats, you weren’t a millionaire either. Modern writers aren’t very rich either: according to Indeed, an author, on average, makes around $43,603 a year.

But one guy recently shared his one-of-a-kind success that allegedly made him $3M. By generating books with AI and selling them on Amazon, this 27-year-old claimed to have cracked the code of the world of publishing.

However, people didn’t exactly respond as he expected. While some did congratulate him, others tore him to shreds, raising continuing worries about the impact of AI on our society.

    A 27-year-old “writer” recently claimed to have made $3M by selling AI-generated books

    Young entrepreneur wearing glasses, sharing success story of using AI to publish books and earn millions.

    He detailed his success story on X, sharing how exactly he “wrote” 1,500 books that made him a fortune

    A 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI to publish books, making $3M with a coastal town and couple selfie background.

    Entrepreneur discussing AI book publishing profits with charts showing $27,000 net profit and key insights on book sales.

    Tweet by Tommi Pedruzzi discussing how AI and prompt engineering help entrepreneurs make money publishing books.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing AI publishing tips, book sales, and entrepreneurial strategies for making passive income.

    Tweet by entrepreneur discussing AI's role in publishing, emphasizing editing for trust and sales in AI book creation.

    Twitter post by Tommi Pedruzzi sharing insights on book covers with a colorful cookbook image, related to AI book publishing entrepreneur.

    Flowchart showing AI book publishing process: Find a topic, create book without writing, upload, then heavily scale revenue.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Tommi Pedruzzi about growth and mentorship in entrepreneurship and AI book publishing.

    Image credits: TommiPedruzzi

    “There is no point in publishing a book that nobody wants to read,” Tommi said, sharing his business philosophy

    Man responding to a tweet on social media about entrepreneurship and AI publishing success in a casual profile photo.

    Tweet from entrepreneur discussing publishing nonfiction books using AI to solve everyday problems and generate significant revenue.

    Image credits: TommiPedruzzi

    Tweet from verified user Toxicity_Rater criticizing advice about reading long fiction, expressing disappointment and frustration.

    Image credits: Toxicity_Rater

    Tweet from Tommi Pedruzzi discussing entrepreneurs finding publishing books useful despite challenges in reading interest.

    Image credits: TommiPedruzzi

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing teaching AI book publishing versus focusing on writing more books by a young entrepreneur.

    Image credits: CobhamCarlo

    Screenshot of a tweet about a 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI in the book industry, discussing community insights and revenue.

    Image credits: TommiPedruzzi

    Tweet discussing authors criticizing AI in writing, highlighting unstoppable impact of AI in publishing and books.

    Image credits: Bilmcg13

    Screenshot of a tweet by Tommi Pedruzzi discussing using AI for writing and publishing books.

    Image credits: TommiPedruzzi

    People online are questioning the validity of Tommi’s “get rich quick” scheme

    $3M from selling AI-generated e-books on Amazon at 27 years old: sounds too good to be true? Perhaps it is. Some people in the comments raised concerns that Tommi’s claims may not be as true as he presents them to be.

    First, netizens pointed out, there aren’t any results on Amazon when you search “Tommi Pedruzzi” as an author on Amazon. Second, he didn’t provide any evidence for his fortune or that he made it through selling self-published books. Others suggested that Tommi’s thread is just a “guru marketing pitch” and he only made this post to advertise his e-book publishing course.

    Just a few days ago, his thread also got some traction on the r/AntiAI subreddit with folks raising those same concerns. The general consensus was that the money Tommi has made is probably from the courses and coaching where he teaches people to get rich like he supposedly did.

    “[These] people don’t make money through their low effort slop-books, or if they do they make little money, their true source of profit is selling people courses on how to get on to the [grift],” one Redditor wrote. “If their methods [were] truly profitable they wouldn’t advertise how much money it makes them on social media because that would invite [competition] and cut on their profit margins.”

    Image credits: Thais Varela/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Scam books on Amazon have been a problem for several years now, exacerbated even more by the advent of AI

    In reality, it’s hard to say whether authors who mass spam books on Amazon like this can make this kind of money. However, it’s still true that the state of AI-generated book content on Amazon is getting worse almost by the day.

    A big problem is copycat books, biographies, and summaries. A good example of how bad things can get is the story of Kara Swisher’s Burn Book. Just after it was published last year, Amazon was flooded with Swisher-related books, including biographies and summaries.

    Constance Grady of Vox points out how many of the titles seemed “SEO-streamlined” and the “books” themselves were of poor quality, likely generated by AI or “crimes-against-humanity-level cheap ghostwriters.”

    Swisher was able to get the slop off of Amazon by contacting the CEO Andy Jassy directly. But that wouldn’t exactly work for authors whose books get buried under AI-generated content or even stolen by scam book publishers.

    The harsh truth is that AI-generated books just regurgitate information that one could find online or steal from other authors. CEO of the Authors Guild Mary Rasenberg explained to NPR this March that scam books on Amazon have been an issue for some years now. “Every new book seems to have some kind of companion book, some book that’s trying to steal sales,” she claims.

    ‘Books’ by the Mikkelsen twins are a good example of the AI book grift. They’ve published guides about things like keto and crystals, most likely with the help of underpaid ghostwriters. They ran them through Google Translate to sell them in other languages, and after Amazon blocked their publishing account, they pivoted to YouTube to teach others how to do what they did. Now, they’re doing the same with AI: a ghostwriter only needs to edit the AI-generated outline and, voila: a book is born!

    Image credits: Yender Gonzalez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Amazon claims to have a lid on the AI book slop problem, but they still fall through the cracks

    While generating books with AI and spam selling them on Amazon is not illegal, it’s still considered highly unethical. In a video documentarian Dan Olson made in 2022 about the Mikkelsen brothers, he lists these concerns:

    • These types of books are not written or fact-checked by experts;
    • These ‘authors’ pay their ghostwriters poverty-level wages;
    • Most of them buy fake positive reviews.

    To combat this, Amazon says they’re taking steps to control AI-generated content. Their spokesperson Lindsay Hamilton sent NPR a statement: “We both proactively prevent books from being listed as well as remove books that do not adhere to those guidelines, including content that creates a poor customer experience.”

    “We have more recently begun limiting the publication of summaries and workbooks based on existing titles in our store. When patterns of abuse warrant it, we also suspend publisher accounts to prevent repeated abuse.”

    Still, experts urge Amazon to take more drastic actions. “By the time Amazon finds out about them, they’ve already made some money and they move on to something else,” Rasenberger told NPR. It may be easier to flag AI-written content now, but the Authors Guild and writers are worried about what the future may look like when it won’t be as easy.

    People in the comments didn’t mask their AI pessimism: “I don’t think I’ve ever come across a more soul-crushing thread”

    Tweet by user dionizije expressing frustration about lack of honor, linked to 27YO entrepreneur using AI to publish books making $3M.

    Image credits: dionizije_fa

    Tweet about book sales, readers’ changing habits, and attention spans amid the rise of AI-published books by young entrepreneurs.

    Image credits: BradyShannon16

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing disbelief that people pay for AI-published books by a young entrepreneur making millions.

    Image credits: red00t3d52092

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the oversaturation of book publishing with AI by entrepreneurs making millions.

    Image credits: SydSteyerhart

    Tweet by Zach Forbes expressing skepticism about success stories promoted by coaches and mentors, discussing marketing pitches.

    Image credits: ZachForbesBro

    Tweet discussing AI generated books by an entrepreneur, reflecting on legacy and impact of AI in publishing.

    Image credits: miladyalchemist

    Twitter reply discussing modern world problems, mentioning craftsmanship and skill versus making money using AI for publishing books.

    Image credits: WagieCapital

    Screenshot of a tweet by Jason Stockwell questioning who is buying the AI-published books making millions.

    Image credits: jstock37

    Screenshot of a social media post replying about self-reflection, related to 27YO entrepreneur using AI to publish books.

    Image credits: LuccaLazaro

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the controversy around an entrepreneur using AI to publish books.

    Image credits: coldhealing

    Tweet by Heidi N. Moore discussing AI content farming and media executives reacting to the $3M AI book publishing entrepreneur.

    Image credits: moorehn

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing self help books, related to an entrepreneur using AI to publish books.

    Image credits: _NamelessGoon

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing AI-created books dominating Amazon bestseller lists, relating to AI book publishing success.

    Image credits: AndrewWittstadt

    Screenshot of a tweet about an entrepreneur making millions from AI-generated entrepreneur books.

    Image credits: coldhealing

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the future of books amid a 27YO entrepreneur using AI to publish and profit.

    Image credits: KyleWOrton

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a comment about a professional slop artist on a tech discussion platform.

    Image credits: GFRobot

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing wealth sharing advice related to a 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI to publish books.

    Image credits: Truter_Johan

    27YO Entrepreneur Uses AI To Publish Books, Makes $3M And People Are Mad

    Image credits: crowqueene

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI to publish books and make $3M.

    Image credits: dataslag

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing entrepreneur using AI to publish books and generate significant income.

    Image credits: SteveSemmelweis

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing frustration about a 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI to publish books.

    Image credits: RadishMag

    Screenshot of a social media reply saying no thank you, related to a 27YO entrepreneur using AI for book publishing success.

    Image credits: BSWarren3

    Screenshot of a tweet by an entrepreneur discussing real writers and the use of AI in publishing books.

    Image credits: msouzacelius

    Twitter reply from a user criticizing society about shame, displayed in a social media app interface.

    Image credits: specialkdelslay

    However, some agreed with Tommi’s hard truths and congratulated him on the success

    Screenshot of a tweet by Mike Vilardo appreciating openness about tough truths in a discussion about AI book publishing.

    Image credits: mikefromsubject

    Screenshot of a tweet congratulating a 27YO entrepreneur who uses AI to publish books and earns $3M.

    Image credits: rahuldotsol

    Young entrepreneur uses AI to publish books, earning $3 million, sharing insights on social media with positive feedback.

    Image credits: robertsmith_ai

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a 27YO entrepreneur using AI to publish books and achieve $3M in revenue.

    Image credits: OWilson_bee

    Screenshot of a social media reply praising a 27-year-old entrepreneur using AI to publish books and generate $3M revenue.

    Image credits: hey_ankita

    Screenshot of a tweet replying with Great tips on a social media platform, related to AI entrepreneur success.

    Image credits: edgewithin

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop promoting scammers who 'offer follow my path' books. The answer is writing follow my path books which makes it a pyramid scheme.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he asked AI to write a book of recipes, isn't that just stealing other people's recipes? I'm not sure AI originates like that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eppetot avatar
    Eppe
    Eppe
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Profiting of real authors and experts who may have dedicated half their life to their chosen subject, while avoiding copyright claims, 1500 times over. And apparantly the reading audience can't tell the difference. Soul crushing indeed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eppetot avatar
    Eppe
    Eppe
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or he's lying and trying so sell this scheme to others, which is a more traditional way of fraud.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
