Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Thanksgiving Guest Leaves Without Saying Goodbye, Next Day Insists She Get Leftovers
Three women enjoying Thanksgiving dinner together with plates of food and drinks on the table, focusing on leftovers.
Entitled People, Relationships

Entitled Thanksgiving Guest Leaves Without Saying Goodbye, Next Day Insists She Get Leftovers

3

22

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is meant to be a time for family, gratitude, and connection, but even small gatherings can reveal tensions and test patience. Hosting a holiday meal involves effort, planning, and emotional labor, and the way guests behave can significantly impact the experience.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) hosted Thanksgiving and extended an invite to her cousin who showed up but was barely present. When she left to meet up with a friend at the movies, she declined taking any leftovers with her. So when she returned the next day demanding for it, the OP was at a loss for words.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Anyone who has navigated a family gathering knows that the holiday season can also reveal the more challenging sides of the people we love

    Three women enjoying a Thanksgiving meal together, sharing food and drinks around a wooden dining table.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author invited her cousin to a small Thanksgiving dinner, but she arrived late and left before dessert, spending most of her time on her phone

    Alt text: Entitled Thanksgiving guest leaves without goodbye and insists on leftovers the next day from family dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a Thanksgiving guest arriving late, leaving early, and being disengaged during the meal.

    Image credits: Wisdomofpearl

    Young woman at Thanksgiving dinner table talking to another guest, illustrating entitled Thanksgiving guest behavior.

    Image credits: Talib_Designer / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She then offered the cousin a take-home meal, which she declined, saying she was going to meet a friend at the movies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Entitled Thanksgiving guest leaves without saying goodbye and insists on getting leftovers the next day causing awkwardness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Entitled Thanksgiving guest calls asking for leftovers after leaving without saying goodbye before concert.

    Image credits: Wisdomofpearl

    Person handing over a dish of Thanksgiving leftovers to another person outdoors, illustrating entitled guest behavior.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The next day, the cousin called asking for leftovers and even requested the hosts turn around to give them to her even though she was on her way to a concert with her husband

    Entitled Thanksgiving guest demands leftovers the next day after leaving without saying goodbye at the holiday gathering.

    Text excerpt discussing an entitled Thanksgiving guest with poor manners who insists on leftovers after leaving early.

    Image credits: Wisdomofpearl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, she refused, reminding her cousin that she could have taken the leftovers when it was offered, and also made up her mind not to invite the cousin to future gatherings

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP and her husband decided to stay home for Thanksgiving instead of traveling, mainly because they had a concert to attend the following day. They organized a cozy dinner for eight friends and family. Wanting to extend the olive branch, she also invited her cousin who she rarely saw or spoke to despite living just thirty minutes away.

    The cousin arrived right before mealtime and made her exit well before dessert. During her brief stay, she was glued to her phone and although the OP found this rude, she kept her cool and still offered her cousin a take-home meal. Her cousin declined, saying she was heading to the movies to meet with a friend and promptly left without saying goodbye. It was abrupt, but the OP let it go.

    The next day, as the OP and her husband were heading out to their concert, her phone rang. It was her cousin who suddenly wanted the Thanksgiving leftovers after all. When the OP told her they weren’t home, the cousin asked them to turn around so she could swing by for food. The OP stood firm and reminded her cousin she’d declined leftovers when they were offered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, her cousin didn’t like the answer, and the OP still didn’t budge. Now, she noted that her cousin hadn’t complained to other family members yet, but she suspected her aunt would eventually weigh in. Fortunately, the whole family already knew the cousin wasn’t exactly a beacon of etiquette. Still, the OP decided she wouldn’t be inviting the cousin to future events.

    Family enjoying Thanksgiving dinner together with food and drinks on the table in a warm, cozy dining room setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The situation with the OP’s cousin highlights how important family etiquette is during gatherings. According to Cosmo Appliances, modern etiquette goes beyond simply showing up, rather guests are expected to actively participate, put phones away, and recognize the effort the host has invested.

    Beyond etiquette, experts note that certain behaviors can signal entitlement. Abby Medcalf explains that asking someone to change their plans at the last minute such as requesting leftover food after leaving the dinner early in this case, can be perceived as entitlement in family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They explain that it occurs when a person assumes their needs should take priority, often without consideration for others’ schedules or boundaries. Such behavior can increase tension and resentment, especially in families where obligations or authority are unevenly distributed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Calm Blog also notes that holidays amplify family expectations and emotional demands, making it essential to establish limits to avoid burnout or resentment. According to them, saying “no” in such contexts protects mental health while maintaining fairness and respect.

    Netizens largely express shock and disapproval at the cousin’s behavior, with many highlighting how rude and entitled her actions were. They also praised the OP for maintaining composure and showing generosity despite her cousin’s behavior.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have offered your cousin leftovers after she left early like that? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed disbelief at the cousin’s audacity, but also admiration for the author’s patience and boundaries

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment joking about an entitled Thanksgiving guest who left without saying goodbye.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing an entitled Thanksgiving guest who leaves without saying goodbye and insists on leftovers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an entitled Thanksgiving guest leaving without saying goodbye and demanding leftovers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on entitled Thanksgiving guest leaving without saying goodbye and demanding leftovers the next day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing entitled Thanksgiving guest behavior, questioning who taught her to act so rudely after leaving without goodbye.

    Comment about a Thanksgiving guest being entitled, leaving without saying goodbye and demanding leftovers the next day.

    Comment on a forum about an entitled Thanksgiving guest who leaves without saying goodbye and demands leftovers the next day.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a Thanksgiving guest leaving without saying goodbye and insisting on getting leftovers the next day.

    Comment discussing surprise at someone offering Thanksgiving leftovers to an entitled guest who left without saying goodbye.

    Comment on a forum discussing an entitled Thanksgiving guest who leaves without saying goodbye and insists on getting leftovers the next day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    22

    3

    22

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Sorry, we made huge Day After Thanksgiving burritos and had them for breakfast. There isn't even a crumb of stuffing left now."

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love reading all these black friday stories about the absolute ingratitude that people show on the day. Do what I did with Xmas - no more xmas means no more drama, no more major expenses, no family I don't want to see and no kids at 6am screaming like banshees before putting loud electronics on to play.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Sorry, we made huge Day After Thanksgiving burritos and had them for breakfast. There isn't even a crumb of stuffing left now."

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love reading all these black friday stories about the absolute ingratitude that people show on the day. Do what I did with Xmas - no more xmas means no more drama, no more major expenses, no family I don't want to see and no kids at 6am screaming like banshees before putting loud electronics on to play.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT