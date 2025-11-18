ADVERTISEMENT

Vacations are often painted as the ultimate escape from daily life. It’s a chance to relax, enjoy the sun, and spend uninterrupted time with family. Many imagine waking up to the sound of waves, strolling along sandy beaches, sipping local drinks, and watching your kids discover new hobbies like windsurfing.

However for this Original Poster (OP), reality didn’t match this vision despite going on vacation with her friend’s family. Instead, she spent the whole time feeling like a third wheel when she noticed how her husband and friend were joined at the hip.

More info: Mumsnet

Feeling like a third wheel next to your husband and a close friend shouldn’t be a thing, because it can be especially confusing

Man spending holiday closely with wife’s friend on beach, while others stand in background in casual summer attire.

Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author, her husband, and their teens, went on a beach holiday in Spain with another friend’s family, staying in nearby villas

Text post with a gray headline about holiday concerns and a statement seeking perspective on suspicion toward wife’s friend.

Image credits: SunnyBlueSeal

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

From the start, she noticed her husband and longtime friend spending increasing amounts of time together, including early morning runs and spontaneous outings

Image credits: SunnyBlueSeal

Suspicious woman expressing doubt and concern while sitting indoors, reflecting feelings of something being off in relationship.

Image credits: user21155762 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While the teens were occupied with windsurfing lessons and the friend’s husband was busy with work, she began feeling like a “third wheel” and grew uneasy

Image credits: SunnyBlueSeal

One night when her husband had sparkling water because of the friend, her discomfort and suspicion intensified which left her unsure how to address her feelings

The OP shared that she was on holiday with her family consisting of her husband and kids. Her friend’s family was also on holiday with them in a villa just five minutes away from where the OP’s family was staying. However, since they got there, she noticed that her husband and friend seemed to be getting closer.

They started scheduling spontaneous activities together, like 7 a.m. runs and 10 a.m. paddleboarding sessions. While the rest of the group was occupied, the OP noticed that her husband and friend were carving out their own little adventures.

In fact, once, while everyone was on the beach and the OP went into the villa where her family was staying, she met her husband and friend there. Her husband told her he was getting changed so he could go into town with her friend. Naturally, this left the OP also feeling left out.

Then came the seemingly trivial moment that made her raise her eyebrows even higher. Her friend ordered sparkling water, and her husband followed suit, claiming he had never drunk it before but did so because the OP preferred still water. She couldn’t wrap her head around it, and also couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off.

Man and wife having tense conversation at home, wife looking suspicious while husband appears concerned and focused.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This situation illustrates how even seemingly small moments on holiday can trigger strong emotional reactions. According to Psychology Today, being left out in small group settings can provoke unexpectedly intense feelings, even in otherwise healthy relationships.

This is especially true during emotionally charged situations like vacations, when expectations for shared experiences and connection are heightened. According to them, feeling excluded taps into a fundamental human need for belonging, which can make even minor instances of perceived neglect feel disproportionately significant, affecting mood and interactions with both family and friends.

Cache Valley Counseling emphasizes that perceived neglect or exclusion in a relationship can seriously undermine relationship satisfaction. When a partner feels overlooked whether emotionally, physically, or socially, it can lead to isolation, decreased intimacy, lower self-esteem, dissatisfaction, and resentment.

Even small behavioral changes can carry meaning in relationships. Forbes notes that subtle shifts, like a partner copying a friend’s drink choice, can reflect underlying emotional changes or shifts in relationship dynamics. However, they stress that such changes should prompt open communication rather than being ignored as it helps build trust, emotional closeness, and mutual understanding.

Netizens expressed concern over the closeness between the husband and the friend, with some fearing it might be more than just friendly. Others acknowledged that while it may not necessarily be an affair yet, the behavior is inappropriate and noticeable.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? What would you do if you noticed your partner spending more time with a friend than with you on vacation? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed concern over the closeness between the author’s husband and her friend, with some worrying it could be crossing boundaries

