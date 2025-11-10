Irresponsible Friend Keeps Making Bad Decisions, Bestie Loses It After She Says She’s Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendships are often tested by life’s biggest moments, and sometimes those tests reveal more about the relationship than the event itself. When someone you’ve supported for years makes a life-altering decision, it can stir up complicated emotions, even when you care deeply about them.

This was exactly the situation for today’s Original Poster (OP), whose best friend of ten years recently announced she was pregnant and planning to keep the baby. Years of supporting her through tumultuous relationships and questionable decisions left her feeling drained and conflicted.

Friendship can be one of life’s greatest sources of support, but it can also test our patience and resilience in unexpected ways

Two women on a couch, one showing a pregnancy test while the other reacts with surprise and concern.

The author has known her friend for ten years, often supporting her through toxic relationships and reckless life choices

Two women indoors, one comforting her bestie who looks upset after hearing about her pregnancy news.

Earlier this year, the friend eventually left her long-term toxic partner, and soon after began a new relationship with a man she met on social media

Young woman with red hair looks angry and shocked while talking on the phone about an irresponsible friend and pregnancy news.

Share icon

Despite warnings from the author, the friend announced she was pregnant and was planning to keep the baby, prompting her to react with frustration over her friend’s lack of responsibility

The conversation left the friend hurt, and the author considered distancing herself from the friendship to protect her own mental and emotional well-being

The OP shared that she and her friend had known each other for ten years even though it had been a rollercoaster. For one, she had watched her friend endure a toxic, seven-year relationship where she was insulted, disrespected, and manipulated. Each time the friend tried to leave, she’d go running back to her ex or into the arms of someone new.

Despite the OP’s patience wearing thin, she always stuck around to pick up the pieces, so when her friend finally left the toxic relationship earlier in the year, she was ecstatic. However, then came a new guy which her friend met on social media. She’d seen the red flags from a mile away as the guy didn’t even want to define the relationship, still her friend fell headfirst into it.

During a phone call with the friend, she revealed to the OP that she was pregnant, and the OP couldn’t hold back. She pointed out her friend’s unstable housing, low income, and history of job trouble. She asked where would the friend would live, how would she support a baby, and about her dream of law school.

When the friend admitted she hadn’t thought any of it through, the OP lost it and told her she was too drained to keep supporting someone who never seemed to learn. Though she apologized for her tone, her friend was hurt, and the OP woke up the next morning wondering if she was heartless or just protecting herself from an emotionally draining friendship.

Emotionally draining friendships are defined by patterns that leave one friend consistently exhausted and undervalued. Verywell Mind explains that in such relationships, one person often bears the emotional burden while the other focuses on their own problems, dismisses feelings, or creates unnecessary drama.

Overtime, this strain can develop into compassion fatigue, a recognized condition in which continual emotional support without meaningful change leads to physical and emotional exhaustion. WebMD highlights that individuals experiencing compassion fatigue may feel burned out, numb, anxious, and less able to empathize or maintain supportive roles.

For the OP, constantly investing in a friend who repeatedly made self-destructive decisions likely contributed to this state, making it increasingly difficult to respond with patience or excitement when her friend announced her pregnancy.

In these situations, Journal emphasizes that self-preservation in friendships becomes essential. They note that setting and maintaining boundaries protects emotional health and self-respect, and that it helps individuals recognize toxic behaviors and distance themselves before burnout occurs.

Netizens expressed understanding for the frustration and exhaustion the OP felt after years of supporting a friend who repeatedly made self-destructive choices. They emphasized that her reaction seemed less about the pregnancy itself and more about the cumulative toll of a one-sided friendship.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was wrong for expressing frustration instead of excitement? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens agreed with the author, maintaining that it’s okay to set boundaries when a friendship consistently drains your energy and well-being

