Irresponsible Friend Keeps Making Bad Decisions, Bestie Loses It After She Says She’s Pregnant
Young woman angrily talking on phone, showing frustration over irresponsible friendu2019s bad decisions and pregnancy news.
Irresponsible Friend Keeps Making Bad Decisions, Bestie Loses It After She Says She's Pregnant

Ifeoluwa Adesina
Friendships are often tested by life’s biggest moments, and sometimes those tests reveal more about the relationship than the event itself. When someone you’ve supported for years makes a life-altering decision, it can stir up complicated emotions, even when you care deeply about them.

This was exactly the situation for today’s Original Poster (OP), whose best friend of ten years recently announced she was pregnant and planning to keep the baby. Years of supporting her through tumultuous relationships and questionable decisions left her feeling drained and conflicted.

More info: Reddit

    Friendship can be one of life’s greatest sources of support, but it can also test our patience and resilience in unexpected ways

    Two women on a couch, one showing a pregnancy test while the other reacts with surprise and concern.

    Image credits: mku018 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has known her friend for ten years, often supporting her through toxic relationships and reckless life choices

    Text post about walking away from an irresponsible friend after she reveals she is pregnant, seeking advice.

    Text on screen showing a friend revealing her pregnancy, sparking tension over irresponsible decisions.

    Text excerpt explaining a decade-long friendship with many ups and downs between two friends.

    Text describing challenges with an irresponsible friend’s bad decisions and the impact on their friendship after pregnancy news.

    Text excerpt showing a friend struggling to support an irresponsible bestie making repeatedly bad decisions.

    Image credits: Inner_dreamer_5555

    Two women indoors, one comforting her bestie who looks upset after hearing about her pregnancy news.

    Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Earlier this year, the friend eventually left her long-term toxic partner, and soon after began a new relationship with a man she met on social media

    Text excerpt describing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions, affecting a bestie’s reaction to pregnancy news.

    Text excerpt describing a friend finally leaving an a*****e relationship and making progress after years of mistreatment.

    Text conversation showing a friend making bad decisions and revealing she is pregnant, upsetting her bestie.

    Text describing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and the bestie reacting strongly to pregnancy news.

    Text message conversation about an irresponsible friend making bad decisions after revealing she is pregnant.

    Image credits: Inner_dreamer_5555

    Young woman with red hair looks angry and shocked while talking on the phone about an irresponsible friend and pregnancy news.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite warnings from the author, the friend announced she was pregnant and was planning to keep the baby, prompting her to react with frustration over her friend’s lack of responsibility

    Text discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and challenges after she says she’s pregnant.

    Text excerpt about discussing an irresponsible friend’s pregnancy and its impact on her life and decisions.

    Text message expressing frustration with an irresponsible friend’s bad decisions and lack of common sense.

    Text message discussing feeling mentally drained supporting an irresponsible friend who keeps making bad decisions.

    Text message asking if walking away from an irresponsible friend who keeps making bad decisions is okay.

    Image credits: Inner_dreamer_5555

    The conversation left the friend hurt, and the author considered distancing herself from the friendship to protect her own mental and emotional well-being

    The OP shared that she and her friend had known each other for ten years even though it had been a rollercoaster. For one, she had watched her friend endure a toxic, seven-year relationship where she was insulted, disrespected, and manipulated. Each time the friend tried to leave, she’d go running back to her ex or into the arms of someone new.

    Despite the OP’s patience wearing thin, she always stuck around to pick up the pieces, so when her friend finally left the toxic relationship earlier in the year, she was ecstatic. However, then came a new guy which her friend met on social media. She’d seen the red flags from a mile away as the guy didn’t even want to define the relationship, still her friend fell headfirst into it.

    During a phone call with the friend, she revealed to the OP that she was pregnant, and the OP couldn’t hold back. She pointed out her friend’s unstable housing, low income, and history of job trouble. She asked where would the friend would live, how would she support a baby, and about her dream of law school.

    When the friend admitted she hadn’t thought any of it through, the OP lost it and told her she was too drained to keep supporting someone who never seemed to learn. Though she apologized for her tone, her friend was hurt, and the OP woke up the next morning wondering if she was heartless or just protecting herself from an emotionally draining friendship.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Emotionally draining friendships are defined by patterns that leave one friend consistently exhausted and undervalued. Verywell Mind explains that in such relationships, one person often bears the emotional burden while the other focuses on their own problems, dismisses feelings, or creates unnecessary drama.

    Overtime, this strain can develop into compassion fatigue, a recognized condition in which continual emotional support without meaningful change leads to physical and emotional exhaustion. WebMD highlights that individuals experiencing compassion fatigue may feel burned out, numb, anxious, and less able to empathize or maintain supportive roles.

    For the OP, constantly investing in a friend who repeatedly made self-destructive decisions likely contributed to this state, making it increasingly difficult to respond with patience or excitement when her friend announced her pregnancy.

    In these situations, Journal emphasizes that self-preservation in friendships becomes essential. They note that setting and maintaining boundaries protects emotional health and self-respect, and that it helps individuals recognize toxic behaviors and distance themselves before burnout occurs.

    Netizens expressed understanding for the frustration and exhaustion the OP felt after years of supporting a friend who repeatedly made self-destructive choices. They emphasized that her reaction seemed less about the pregnancy itself and more about the cumulative toll of a one-sided friendship.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was wrong for expressing frustration instead of excitement? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens agreed with the author, maintaining that it’s okay to set boundaries when a friendship consistently drains your energy and well-being

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and bestie reacting to pregnancy news.

    Comment discussing a friend’s self-destructive behavior and the impact of bad decisions leading to a breaking point.

    Text post discussing deciding whether to keep an irresponsible friend who causes frustration before pregnancy news.

    Comment about irresponsible friend causing drama and patience tested after bad decisions and a pregnancy reveal.

    Comment discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and the impact on their bestie after pregnancy news.

    Comment discussing irresponsible friend making bad decisions and bestie’s reaction to pregnancy news in online forum.

    Comment discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and the impact of her pregnancy on her life and family.

    Text conversation discussing irresponsible friend making bad decisions and struggles with pregnancy affecting future plans.

    Comment discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and a bestie’s reaction to pregnancy news.

    Comment expressing concern about irresponsible friend’s bad decisions and shock over her pregnancy news.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and the emotional impact on the bestie.

    Comment about irresponsible friend making bad decisions and bestie struggling with her pregnancy news on social forum.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an irresponsible friend’s bad decisions and news of a pregnancy.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing frustration about an irresponsible friend making bad decisions after pregnancy news.

    Comment discussing a friend making impulsive decisions and receiving advice about her pregnancy choices from a bestie.

    Comment praising responsible decision amidst friend’s bad decisions, expressing pride and encouragement despite pregnancy news.

    Comment discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and the emotional toll on a concerned bestie.

    Comment expressing frustration about an irresponsible friend’s bad decisions and unexpected pregnancy news.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an irresponsible friend making bad decisions and a bestie’s reaction to pregnancy news.

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    This isn't a friend, the OP is just a self-appointed, untrained, therapist who seems to have made it their life mission to try and 'fix' somebody else's life for them whether they want it fixing or not. It's not her job in life to decide if the friend should keep a baby or not, back off, let her take responsibility for her own life decisions, stop being so judgemental and patronising.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
