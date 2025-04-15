Today, Bored Panda is featuring various internet users’ helpful advice about the small facts and tidbits of knowledge that might save your—or someone else's—life one day. Scroll down to read their warnings and advice on survival in the modern world.

Bad luck is something that affects everyone, no matter who they might be. Here’s the issue, though: you physically can’t be capable of weathering every potential accident. However, what you can do is prepare for the most common possibilities. And, in some cases, a small piece of information that you read or heard ages ago can be enough to avoid a major disaster.

#1 Actually I have a story for this. At some point I read somewhere online that if a car was going to hit you, you should jump to avoid being run over or "swallowed" by the car. So one day while walking to class, some lady ran a red light and came at me at full speed. In the split second I saw her coming at me, I remembered that little bit of information and jumped. I ended up bouncing off the hood of her car and slid a good 5-6 feet and got up relatively unscathed-just a few cuts and bruises.

#2 Teach your kids that if an adult they don’t know asks them for help, do not go with them or help them!

Responsible adults ask other adults for help.

#3 When you entering any building try to remember where is the exit, always keep the way in your memory and count floors. its like a game, and i hope that habit will never be useful.

Living life is risky, no matter what. Accidents can and do happen, whether you’re driving a car, walking on the sidewalk, taking a shower, or just making dinner. Illnesses can catch up to you even if you’re extremely careful. Layoffs, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events have the potential to turn your day-to-day routine completely upside down. However, you can’t and shouldn’t live in constant fear. So, you prepare for emergencies as best you can while also not letting paranoia dominate your life. If you stay cooped up at home because you’re scared of getting hurt, you’re missing out on all the opportunities that life has to offer. Not only that, but accidents can also happen at home, whether it’s slipping in the bathroom or choking on a piece of food, so you shouldn’t hold on to the idea of being 100% safe anywhere. It helps your confidence if you know what to do in emergency situations like fires or if someone else around you needs medical assistance. You can attend various courses in person or online to get to grips with the basic skills and knowledge you need.

#4 Wash your hands. Do it. It is insane, how easy it is to avoid putting germs and viruses into your body.

#5 If you’re in a forest and don’t hear any noises such as birds or any other wildlife, but you know you should be hearing them, get the f**k out.

#6 If you find more than one person unconscious, DO NOT APPROACH. There's possibly gas and toxins about, you'll just be another victim if you get too close. Phone the authorities and report it instead.

When you’re under immense stress, it’s incredibly hard to think clearly. So, it’s very useful if you practice what to do in emergencies as often as you can until those skills become habits. Then, when disaster strikes, your body and mind will move seemingly on their own: you’ll instinctively know what to do because you’ve already put in hours of your time to practice. Emergency skills aside, the best thing that you can do to be prepared for whatever bad luck existence throws your way is to live a healthy lifestyle. That means putting in regular effort to improve your diet, fitness, mental health, and social life. The healthier and fitter you are in all aspects of your life, the better you’ll weather any illnesses or accidents that might come your way. ADVERTISEMENT The World Health Organization warns that the biggest health risk globally is ischaemic heart disease: it is responsible for 13% of all people who pass away around the world. In 2021, 9 million people lost their lives due to heart disease.

#7 Phloem, the thin skin-like layer of a tree between the outer bark and wood, is a really nutritious food source easily harvested in the dead of winter. Most trees in North America are edible.

#8 If someone tries to kidnap you, shout 'Fire' instead of 'Help'. More people are likely to come and see what the problem is.

#9 Rabies has a 100% fatality rate once symptoms start



100%



But symptoms typically take at least a week to appear



If you ever get bit by a mammal that you aren't sure is vaccinated, get the rabies shot immediately.

As per the CDC, adults are urged to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, as well as spend 2 days on muscle-strengthening activities. You also need to get plenty of sleep, stay hydrated, and focus on your positive relationships while avoiding negative people. Meanwhile, avoid overly processed and junk foods and steer clear of bad habits like smoking and drinking. Even tiny habits, healthy and unhealthy alike, can compound quickly, so every little thing that you do does matter.

#10 Don't panic when caught in a rip current. You're not going to be swept out to sea. Flip on your back to conserve energy and paddle parallel to the beach until you break free. Rip currents can take you out lightening fast, and panicking is deadly in that situation.

#11 One of the most effective and used medicines for a heart attack is aspirin. When someone is having a heart attack, have them chew on an aspirin.



"When taken during a heart attack, aspirin slows clotting and decreases the size of the blood clot that is forming."

#12 If your car breaks down in a very remote place, burning a tire will draw attention to you. The thick, black smoke can be seen for miles.

Which of these survival facts did you personally find to be the most helpful, dear Pandas? What one piece of advice would you give someone that could potentially save their life in the future? Have you ever been in an emergency situation that caught you completely off guard? If you’d like to share your thoughts, feel free to do so in the comments below.

#13 If you throw up and it looks like coffee grounds it means you are bleeding into your stomach. Also if you are somewhere and the air starts tingling it means lightning is going to strike nearby.

#14 I don't know if it's trivial but I now there are still a lot of people who don't know the mnemonic FAST in order to quickly remember and identify a stroke.



* Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

* Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

* Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

* Time: Note the time that you observe these symptoms and call 9-1-1 immediately



This has saved many lives and I feel like more people should know it.

#15 Hit an attacking dog as hard as you can on the bridge of the nose. It will stun it and give you time to get away. Doing that saved my last dog’s life anyway.

#16 Don't use water to put out a grease fire.

#17 Birch bark has flammable oil in it that will let you light a fire in the rain.

#18 Don't be too embarrassed to *be safe*. I read a crazy stat once about how many people (especially men) DIE because they were choking in a restaurant and went to the bathroom because they were embarrassed. This also applies to running away from a fight, getting away from a scary boyfriend or spouse, not engaging with a crazy neighbor, etc. Just don't be too embarrassed to save your life.

#19 I like cars, driving is fun, but it's also still one of the leading causes of premature death in the world, be smart my dudes.



Wear your f*****g seatbelt, I don't care what the state/country specific laws say even if you're in the backseat, and make sure every other passenger is wearing them, momentum wins every single time if you're not belted in. Ensure you're wearing it properly, deal with the discomfort of the belt running across your torso. Some minor discomfort is a much smaller problem than breaking your pelvis in the event of a crash.



For the love of all things holy, don't use your phone while driving. If you use your phone for GPS, get a phone holder for your car, punch in your route, and leave it. If you absolutely need to reply to a text/call/whatever, pull over somewhere and reply, otherwise your life is more important and any sane person would be understanding if you reply later.



Avoid get-there-itis. I get it; nobody wants to be late, miss something, have to spend extra time on the road, etc. But never let your desire/need to get somewhere take precedence over the safety of yourself and others. I'd rather be late to work or my destination than get in a wreck because of erratic driving.



Don't drive drowsy, it's just as bad as drunk driving. If you find yourself getting tired to the point where keeping your eyes open is a struggle, swap driving with an able passenger. Or if you're alone or without a suitable replacement driver, stop somewhere and take a quick nap.



Know your car, they come with a manual for a reason. Understand what everything in it does and what it needs maintenance wise to stay in a safe operating condition. Keep on regular maintenance like oil, fluids, tires, brakes, and the like; especially before going on an extended road trip. Paying for maintenance sucks, but it beats getting in an accident because your brakes were borderline needing replacement, your tires were quite bald, etc. The safety of any machine is a function of both its operator and the condition of the machine.



Speeding, everyone does it, but understand that it will only save you so much time. Go with the flow, going 5-10 over is fine if that's what the herd is doing. But anything beyond that can be quite excessive, especially for things like turns. Engineers get paid a lot of money to analyze the safety of roads, trust them when a sign says you need to slow down for a sharp turn. Be especially conscious of speeding if you're driving in an unfamiliar area, take it slow if you don't the road.



Driving can be and is a frustrating experience, but letting your anger get the best of you clouds your judgement. S**t happens, take a deep breath and don't get too worked up over the actions of other drivers. Nobody likes to get cut off, but there's no sense in getting angry over things you can't control, like other drivers. Road rage is never okay.



Always be vigilant. See a car bouncing between the lines? Someone pulling a trailer with poorly secured items? Someone riding your a*s? Put distance between your vehicle and them when it is safe to do so. You're only as safe as the worst driver around you.



Driving is deceptively easy and simple, but never get too complacent. Remember that as a fragile meat sack going tens of miles per hour in a multi-ton hunk of metal, glass, plastic, and flammable fluids you're in a constant battle between physics and stupidity. Physics will win every time no matter how "safe" your car is how "good" of a driver you or someone else is.

#20 If you ever get a gut feeling about something, go with your gut.

#21 If you feel like someone is following you on a street, make a phone call (or if you have to fake a phone call) to someone. State clearly and loudly where you are and that you expect to be back soon, and stay on the phone.



Honestly think this saved my friend and I’s a*s once.

#22 You lose warmth from latent heat loss 25 times faster in wet clothes than without. In other words if you fall into cold water, get naked and get dry as your first priority.

#23 If you drop a knife, let it drop, don’t try to catch it.

#24 Three tips from the chemical lab:



Hot glass looks like cold glass,



Hot metal looks like cold metal,



Hot ceramics look like cold ceramics.

#25 If someone tries to kidnap you, fight back & there's a good chance they'll give up because you're too much trouble.

#26 Grizzly bears attack to eliminate a threat (don't be a threat).



Black bears attack to eat.

#27 If you're on the beach and you see the tide recede extremely quick, run as fast as you can to higher ground. There could be an incoming tsunami. There are other signals like getting a notification on your phone or the ground shaking but this one is for if you're on an island and you're caught off guard.

#28 If you're in a storm with lightning and there is nowhere to seek shelter, find the lowest point you can, crouch into a ball with your head between your knees and only your shoes touching the ground (if you're some kind of yoga god and can do this on one foot, even better) Do NOT lie down. You want as little contact with the ground as possible. Avoid water, ideally find rocks/gravel as they are less conductive than soil and sand. Also don't group together, if you're going to get hit you don't want everyone to get hit when the lightning charge travels along the ground. Space yourselves out 60ft or more if possible.

#29 Turn into the slide when driving on ice.

#30 If you're choking and alone get at chest level with the side of a sturdy desk or table and slam into it, hopefully this'll dislodge the blockage.

#31 Encounter of a bear,







if its brown, stay down. Lay flat on your back and place your hands on the back of your neck. It may sniff you, but it will walk away eventually.



if its black, fight back. Make loud, noises by slamming two loud objects together, make yourself big and wide it will be scared away.



if its white, say goodnight. Try removing a garment of clothing, but other than that you're prolly dead.

#32 If you get stabbed don't pull out the weapon.

#33 Never mix bleach and ammonia. It creates chlorine gas or rocket fuel.

#34 Kangaroos can't hop backward.



If you're ever getting mauled by a gang of kangaroos, this could be slightly advantageous to know.

#35 If someone falls overboard, throw life rings or life jackets at intervals and the boat can follow them back to the person. If jumping a long way down wearing a life jacket, hold the top tight to your shoulders or you may break your neck when you hit the water. If there's a fire, touch the door to see if it's hot. Opening the door may cause a deadly burst of flame with the introduction of oxygen.



On an airplane that's lost cabin pressure, you only have a few seconds to put your oxygen mask on before passing out. Put it on and pull the hose until the O2 flows.

#36 Even if your cell phone says "No Service", you can dial 911 anyway.

The phone will look for, and acquire the strongest wireless network, even if the phone is not affiliated with that network and make a call on it. By law, that network must accept that 911 call, and route it to the closest known E911 call center.

#37 Carry a whistle when you're hiking by yourself. Three quick whistles means "I need help".

#38 Sun rises in the east and sets in the west. You can orient yourself.



Every finger on your hand is 15 minutes, with that knowledge, you can pretty closely guess how much daylight you have left by measuring using your hands from the bottom of the sun to the top of the horizon, in case you’re ever stuck somewhere and need daylight.

#39 Look, both ways, before you cross the street.

#40 Your blood type.

#41 The rule of 3s

One can generally survive

Three minutes without air

Three days without water

Three weeks without food

Three months without shelter.

#42 If an attacking dog lunges at you, stick your non-dominant hand into its mouth. You may be able to suffocate it or at least stop its jaws from getting to your throat.



My grandfather k**led a feral dog this way by letting it clamp down on his left arm while he stabbed it with his right.

#43 If you are ever abducted or kidnapped by someone (or if a friend or loved one is), start acting out a seizure as best as you can. Grand mal. Thrash, move about, whatever. Go all out.



While it may not do anything to some kidnappers, other kidnappers may freak out and you may have a chance to escape.

#44 Obvious but I still did this (also wont be life or death really but will help someone from not hurting themselves). I knew about this too but when using a manual can opener and the can is not all the way open. Do not try to pull it (even if you were in a hurry like me). You will slice open your hand pretty deeply. It has been 4 days and I still have my hand wrapped up...

#45 If you like grapefruit. Always tell your doctor if you are going to be given a medication. Grapefruit reacts with a large amount of medications and can actually cause an OD when eaten while taking certain SSRIs.

#46 If you get something stuck (like.. a pen or something) in one eye. You need to close BOTH eyes and let someone guide you to the hospital. Because naturally unconsciously if you have one eye open you will look at things, which means, moving the other eye too!

#47 Never swim alone.

#48 If you’re a passenger in a car and you have a legitimate fear of being in that car, like “I need this car to stop and I need to be out of this vehicle right now” and you’re not sure if the person driving will actually stop, say you need to throw up.



People who are trying to take advantage of a drunk person or who are driving dangerously may not pull over if you ask them directly. But nobody wants puke in their car’s carpets.

#49 Most people don't know when they are being followed by a vehicle, which is why it's important to keep mindful over your surroundings and other vehicles, it's hardly a coincidence to see the same exact car twice in two different locations. If you suspect you're being followed make a right or left turn 4 times in a complete circle. If they are still behind you, it's almost guaranteed they are following you.

#50 When cars crash into bodies of water, rescue workers often find people drowned in them later, with the seatbelts still on. People have trouble thinking clearly in panic situations, and many people die struggling to escape their cars without having removed their belts.



The first thing you should do if your car crashes into the water is roll down your window while unbuckling your belt. Power windows may still work briefly after hitting the water, so you want to do it immediately. If the power windows don't work, you want to kick out your windshield, but that's a lot easier said than done. If your window is open and your seatbelt is off, you stand a decent chance of getting out of there alive.

#51 If you're in immediate danger and an option is to run... then run. Life's not a movie.

#52 Your nose is better then you give it credit for. If you smell smoke, even faintly, don't assume its a neighbors BBQ.

#53 If you drive your car in to a body of water, you can take out the removable headrest, jam it down the side of the window, and pull. This causes the window to break allowing you to exit the vehicle easily. Like this.

#54 If you are first at the scene of a motorcycle crash, never remove the crash helmet. Unless you’re trained and you know what you’re doing.



Biker Down is an excellent course run by the fire service where they go through this.

#55 Having a seat belt cutter/window breaker on my key chain.

#56 If you can see the hinge, the door opens towards you. If it was built after 1940, the door that leads outside HAS to open outwards.

#57 If your wrists are held together with a zip tie, you can make two fists and bring your arms down by your sides quickly with your elbows at a 90-degree angle. It should break the zip tie.

#58 Men: peeing on a pregnancy test and getting a positive result means you should talk to your doctor LIKE NOW - you may have testicular cancer.

#59 How to properly tie a knot.

#60 When you are walking in the dark with the flashlight do not keep it in front of you, but to the side on an outstretched hand. If someone shoots at you, they will be trying to shoot the light.

#61 Whether or not its vision is based on movement.

#62 Coral snakes and king snakes look very similar but the coral snake is very venomous so remember red on yellow you’re dead fellow, red on black you’re dead jack. Don’t f**k with snakes.

#63 Continue to drive (slowly) on that flat tire! You CAN make it to the next exit. Pulling over on the shoulder of the highway to change a flat is super hazardous. Worst case: you ruin a tire beyond repair or ruin a rim. Best case: avoid death.

#64 If you’re stranded in a wilderness survival situation and the only thing you eat is rabbit meat, you will still starve to death.



Rabbit meat doesn’t have enough fat to keep you going, you will burn more calories digesting it than what you consumed.



Your are better off eating nothing at all, or if you really must eat, consume not only the meat but also the brains and eyeballs, as this will give you considerably more useful nutrients.

#65 Know the symptoms of a *Heart Attack*, some common ones include:



- Chest pain (it can feel like an elephant is sitting on your chest to some patients)

- Pain in your (usually) left arm, jaw, back

- Nausea

- Shortness of breath

- Clammy / sweating

- Light headed / dizzy

- Coughing / wheezing

- You feel like, or know, you're going to die



Chew and swallow an Aspirin tablet (ideally 300mg).

Get urgent medical attention if you suspect a Heart Attack.



*Stroke:* Remember the BEFAST acronym.



**B**alance (loss of balance)



**E**yes (one or both eyes unreactive)



**F**ace (drooping to one side)



**A**rms (cannot hold them both up equally)



**S**peech (slurred)



**T**IME = BRAIN



Get urgent medical attention if you suspect a Stroke.



*SEPSIS* CAN DEVELOP FAST AND CAN EASILY K**L YOU. GET URGENT MEDICAL HELP IF YOU SUSPECT IT.

Most of the time (not always), it occurs after surgery, a deep cut/bite, being unwell (with a suspected infection). If you're concerned, just ask 'Could it be Sepsis?'



Remember the SEPSIS acronym.



**S**lured speech / confusion



**E**xtreme shivering / muscle pain



**P**assing no urine (in a day)



**S**evere breathlessness



**I**t feels like you're going to die



**S**kin that's mottled, discoloured or very pale. A rash that doesn't fade when you roll a glass over it.



Symptoms vary in a child. Get medical advice if you suspect Sepsis.



• LEARN CPR

• LEARN THE RECOVERY POSITION

(Take a free class from a charity. Or even just a 5 minute YouTube video.)



(This should not be taken as medical advice. Check your local health care providers information. Information is gathered mainly from UK NHS resources. Do not take this as medical advice.).

#66 A blood pressure monitor is only about $30. Check your blood pressure regularly every couple of weeks. If you see that you are in the yellow or red range, that means you have hypertension, and are at high risk for a heart attack in the future.

#67 It takes 30-120 seconds on average to lose enough blood to go unconscious depending on wound severity.



A tourniquet can prevent bleeding out and can safely remain on the body when applied correctly for multiple days before it causes any additional damage.



Military grade tourniquets cost $30 and can be easily applied by any able bodied human. Unless you are around water often, you are almost as likely to need to use a tourniquet to save a life as you are to need to apply CPR since CPR won't help someone who is still bleeding out.

#68 I'm of the opinion that a first aid class should be mandatory around middle school. I can't tell you how many people are alive because I know the heimlich maneuver. A lot of the stuff is super simple, but you just have to know it. Another example is someone with a punctuated/ collapsed lung only needs a piece of plastic that's taped on 3 sides of the wound(standards of care may have changed) to give them enough time to get to an emergency room and not die.

#69 The only cure for poisoning by antifreeze/ethylene glycol is vodka. If you think you were poisoned by it drink as much vodka as you can.

#70 Don't be a participant in roadrage. Let it go. Go home to your family.

#71 You are more likely to be found if you tell someone where you're going and when you expect to return.

#72 If wrestling a pistol from someone, choke up on the barrel and wrap your fingers where the shell would expel. If fired, the gun is jammed and cannot be fired again until the casing is removed.

#73 Don't swerve if a deer jumps into the road in front of you. Hit it.

#74 Know where the fire extinguisher is kept.

#75 The emergency frequency on airlines for MAYDAY purposes is 121.5.

#76 In a fight clench that jaw, nobody wants a broken face.

#77 Metric units.

#78 If you play on a recreational sports team/league, at least here in the U.S., many AED companies offer promotions for buying portable defibrillators. Extra bonus - if it’s used, they give you a new one for free.



Source: Play in an adult soccer league and we brought this guy back to life after he collapsed on the field. In case you’re wondering, he was young and fit, and there was no contact with the ball or other players.

#79 When in foreign countries, especially poor, everyone wants something from you. Men, she don't want to date you, she is most likely part of a gang or want a green card. Ask locals, staff in hotels for example, how they greet eachochter. Not the translation of "hello", no how do the *locals* greet eachother.