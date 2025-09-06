Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Expects Cousin To Babysit Instead Of Attending School, Goes “Near Mental” When She Says No
Young woman upset as cousin refuses to babysit instead of attending school, causing tension in the kitchen.
Family, Relationships

Woman Expects Cousin To Babysit Instead Of Attending School, Goes “Near Mental” When She Says No

Many working moms will tell you it’s not easy juggling everything and keeping your sanity intact. It helps to have family members who can step in to assist now and again. But some parents don’t seem to know where to draw the line.

Like one woman who expects her teenage cousin to cook, clean, help with chores, and babysit her toddler every day so that she can relax. The teen has shared how she’s at breaking point trying to balance all she has to do. Her schoolwork is suffering because she’s been told to skip class and look after the kid instead.

    When entitled parents expect others to step in 24/7, there’s bound to be drama

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

    When one mom demanded that her cousin skip school to babysit for her every day, it didn’t go down well

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: sparkysummerchild

    How to juggle school and babysitting duties, according to the experts

    Babysitting requires 100% of your attention. “Your only focus should be the kids,” says Rachel Charlupski, founder of The Babysitting Company in Miami.

    Even at night, when you think the child will be sleeping, don’t assume you’ll be able to get other work done. “Because of a time change, having [a] new person in [the] house or not feeling well, that child could be awake the whole time. It’s important to know that the child might not be sleeping,” explains Charlupski.

    Tatiana Cruz babysat part-time throughout her college career at Montclair State University. She says flexibility is key when it comes to looking after other people’s children.

    “This isn’t your regular part-time job at the mall,” Cruz told Care.com. “Kids get sick, parents get time off, and things can sometimes change. Expect the occasional ‘I’m stuck in a meeting. Can you stay with the kids longer?’ Also, be open to helping out during the weekends and holidays.”

    Image credits: Catherine Tskho / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Cruz adds that being flexible meant she had to sacrifice going to various events and parties. But because she was being paid to babysit, the extra cash made it worthwhile. And she was able to use her earnings to pay for books and other expenses.

    However, Cruz believes schoolwork should be a priority. “Put yourself first. Yes, you have a responsibility to the family you sit for, but your education needs to come first,” she advises, adding that it’s important to learn to say no if you can’t handle it.

    “I’d often get asked if I could sit during the weekends, but if I knew that I had a big midterm coming up that Monday, I might have to say no,” she reveals.

    The experts warn that juggling school and babysitting work should never come at the expense of your mental health or own well-being. This means in addition to saying no, you should always make sure you’re getting enough rest, eating properly, and finding ways to relieve stress.

    Don’t ever take on more than you can handle is Charlupski’s advice. “Parents want to see that you’re making good judgment all around. If you’re overrun, you’re not going to give anything your all,” she cautions. “You’re not going to be healthy for school or for work, and it’s going to be a big problem.”

    The teen provided quite a bit more info when prompted

    People offered their advice, with many agreeing the child is the parents’ responsibility

    Family

    Family
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

