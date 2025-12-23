Woman Refuses To Prevent The Natural Consequences From Happening To Sister’s Kids For Not Having Patience

ADVERTISEMENT

One would think that Christmas time is a perfect moment to reflect on the value of friends, family and cheer. At worst, one gets some gifts to console themselves. But some folks are so entitled that they see it as a day designed to make other people give them stuff.

A woman shared their story of a particularly entitled sister, after learning she had opened up her gifts early and decided that she should just ask for more. What followed was some textbook manipulation tactics. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

RELATED:

There is no reason for an adult to open up their Christmas gifts early

Woman and child opening Christmas gifts early, woman smiling while child looks surprised with a reality check on presents.

Image credits: Sassypants_me (Not the actual photo)

But one woman ended up getting messages from her sister who had done just that and wanted more

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early, receives a reality check from family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early, receiving a reality check.

Text describing a woman who thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early but receives a reality check.

Text message showing a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and getting a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in Santa hat covering face next to Christmas tree and gifts, reflecting on deserving another Christmas gift reality check.

Image credits: Sassypants_me (Not the actual photo)

She later shared a few updates

Text update about a woman discussing Christmas gifts and advent calendars with her husband after opening one early.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s update on thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early but getting a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and receives a reality check about entitlement.

Image credits: Sassypants_me

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not that Christmas makes people entitled, it just tends to be more visible

The phenomenon of familial entitlement often peaks during the holidays, transforming the season of giving into a season of demanding. This story perfectly illustrates this dynamic, featuring a sister who allowed her children to open their Christmas gifts weeks early, only to demand the sender, a teacher on a budget, purchase a second round of presents so the kids wouldn’t feel left out during the family Zoom call. This scenario is a textbook case of how boundaries can blur when “family” is used as a justification for unreasonable expectations.

At its core, the story highlights a breakdown in personal responsibility. The protagonist in this story went above and beyond, selecting a game and expansion packs from her sister’s own wishlist. By shipping them early to ensure they arrived on time, she fulfilled her role in the family’s gift exchange perfectly. However, the sister’s failure to hide the packages or enforce a “no opening until Christmas” rule created a self-inflicted crisis. Instead of acknowledging her lapse in parenting or patience, she attempted to shift the emotional and financial burden onto her sibling. This type of behavior is often fueled by a “scarcity mindset” or a desire to avoid the discomfort of seeing one’s children disappointed, even when that disappointment is a natural consequence of their own actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the gift-giver, a teacher who already noted she was “feeling generous” despite a tight budget, the request for a second gift wasn’t just a financial strain, it was an emotional ambush. The use of “manipulation tactics,” such as crying and demanding the aunt explain the lack of gifts to the children, is a common hallmark of the entitled relative. They weaponize guilt to bypass logical boundaries. In these situations, it is crucial to remember that “no” is a complete sentence. Setting firm boundaries is not an act of meanness, it is an act of self-preservation.

Image credits: picjumbo.com (Not the actual photo)

Some folks think that everyone has to follow their script

The “Zoom era” of holidays has added a new layer to this entitlement. The desire for a “perfect” digital appearance often overrides the reality of the situation. The sister in the story was more concerned with the optics of the Christmas Eve call than the lesson she was teaching her children about patience and gratitude. By demanding a second gift, she was essentially asking her sister to fund a prop for a video call. This highlights a growing trend where the performance of the holiday becomes more important than the spirit of the holiday itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving forward, the protagonist’s decision to switch to e-gift cards is a brilliant tactical move. It removes the “accidental” early opening and puts the power, and the responsibility, squarely back on the recipient. It’s a way of saying, “I love you, but I’m not participating in the chaos anymore.” Dealing with family entitlement requires a mix of humor, firmness, and a refusal to take on guilt that isn’t yours to carry. The holidays should be about connection, not about who can manipulate their way into an extra expansion pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, the lesson here is that you cannot fix someone else’s lack of boundaries with your own wallet. If a family member chooses to “open the game early,” they have also chosen to “sit with an empty box” on Christmas. Teaching children that actions have consequences is perhaps the best gift any parent could give, even if it doesn’t fit in a stocking. By standing her ground, the teacher in this story didn’t just save her bank account, she preserved her self-respect.

Image credits: Valeria Vinnik (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks needed more details

Parent discusses teaching kids consequences after they opened Christmas gift early and expecting another one.

Text conversation discussing a woman learning a reality check after opening a Christmas gift early.

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift for opening one early and receives a reality check in comments discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing woman who thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early, receiving a reality check.

Reddit comments discussing a woman expecting another Christmas gift after opening one early and receiving a reality check.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early.

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and receives a reality check response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early, facing a reality check from others online discussion.

A few readers even suggested some revenge

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a woman who thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online chat discussing a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and receiving a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread where a user shares wrapping an empty box as a box of good wishes.

Woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early, receiving a reality check from others.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a family denying kids a second Christmas gift after opening one early.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and facing accountability.

Text post discussing a woman’s manipulation over Christmas gifts and receiving a reality check on fairness.

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early, expressing frustration and entitlement online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman expecting another Christmas gift after opening one early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit thread expressing frustration over lack of Christmas gifts to unwrap during a Zoom call.

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and receives a reality check in family chat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman holding an opened Christmas gift early, looking surprised while receiving a reality check about deserving another gift

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift for opening one early and receives a reality check about delayed gratification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and gets a reality check in a text conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a discussion about a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early.

Woman reacting with surprise and disappointment after thinking she deserves another Christmas gift for opening one early

Screenshot of an online forum comment about a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman thinking she deserves another Christmas gift for opening one early and getting a reality check.

Woman thinks she deserves another Christmas gift after opening one early and receives a reality check in an online discussion.