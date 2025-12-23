Woman Refuses To Prevent The Natural Consequences From Happening To Sister’s Kids For Not Having Patience
One would think that Christmas time is a perfect moment to reflect on the value of friends, family and cheer. At worst, one gets some gifts to console themselves. But some folks are so entitled that they see it as a day designed to make other people give them stuff.
A woman shared their story of a particularly entitled sister, after learning she had opened up her gifts early and decided that she should just ask for more. What followed was some textbook manipulation tactics. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.
There is no reason for an adult to open up their Christmas gifts early
Image credits: Sassypants_me (Not the actual photo)
But one woman ended up getting messages from her sister who had done just that and wanted more
Image credits: Sassypants_me (Not the actual photo)
She later shared a few updates
Image credits: Sassypants_me
It’s not that Christmas makes people entitled, it just tends to be more visible
The phenomenon of familial entitlement often peaks during the holidays, transforming the season of giving into a season of demanding. This story perfectly illustrates this dynamic, featuring a sister who allowed her children to open their Christmas gifts weeks early, only to demand the sender, a teacher on a budget, purchase a second round of presents so the kids wouldn’t feel left out during the family Zoom call. This scenario is a textbook case of how boundaries can blur when “family” is used as a justification for unreasonable expectations.
At its core, the story highlights a breakdown in personal responsibility. The protagonist in this story went above and beyond, selecting a game and expansion packs from her sister’s own wishlist. By shipping them early to ensure they arrived on time, she fulfilled her role in the family’s gift exchange perfectly. However, the sister’s failure to hide the packages or enforce a “no opening until Christmas” rule created a self-inflicted crisis. Instead of acknowledging her lapse in parenting or patience, she attempted to shift the emotional and financial burden onto her sibling. This type of behavior is often fueled by a “scarcity mindset” or a desire to avoid the discomfort of seeing one’s children disappointed, even when that disappointment is a natural consequence of their own actions.
For the gift-giver, a teacher who already noted she was “feeling generous” despite a tight budget, the request for a second gift wasn’t just a financial strain, it was an emotional ambush. The use of “manipulation tactics,” such as crying and demanding the aunt explain the lack of gifts to the children, is a common hallmark of the entitled relative. They weaponize guilt to bypass logical boundaries. In these situations, it is crucial to remember that “no” is a complete sentence. Setting firm boundaries is not an act of meanness, it is an act of self-preservation.
Image credits: picjumbo.com (Not the actual photo)
Some folks think that everyone has to follow their script
The “Zoom era” of holidays has added a new layer to this entitlement. The desire for a “perfect” digital appearance often overrides the reality of the situation. The sister in the story was more concerned with the optics of the Christmas Eve call than the lesson she was teaching her children about patience and gratitude. By demanding a second gift, she was essentially asking her sister to fund a prop for a video call. This highlights a growing trend where the performance of the holiday becomes more important than the spirit of the holiday itself.
Moving forward, the protagonist’s decision to switch to e-gift cards is a brilliant tactical move. It removes the “accidental” early opening and puts the power, and the responsibility, squarely back on the recipient. It’s a way of saying, “I love you, but I’m not participating in the chaos anymore.” Dealing with family entitlement requires a mix of humor, firmness, and a refusal to take on guilt that isn’t yours to carry. The holidays should be about connection, not about who can manipulate their way into an extra expansion pack.
Ultimately, the lesson here is that you cannot fix someone else’s lack of boundaries with your own wallet. If a family member chooses to “open the game early,” they have also chosen to “sit with an empty box” on Christmas. Teaching children that actions have consequences is perhaps the best gift any parent could give, even if it doesn’t fit in a stocking. By standing her ground, the teacher in this story didn’t just save her bank account, she preserved her self-respect.
Image credits: Valeria Vinnik (Not the actual photo)
Some folks needed more details
A few readers even suggested some revenge
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Note to the sister: if you're going to cry, at least come up with a story that fits the magnitude of your reaction. I dunno, maybe "I fear the wrath of my children who are now big enough to beat me to death with a spork."
Wow, the audacity of some people. If OP has the money to give them a little extra, I think donating something to charity under their names would be a good idea. Or a blank picture frame with a note saying "I want cute family pictures of your kids enjoying your game I already gave you for Christmas!" 🤷🏽♀️
Note to the sister: if you're going to cry, at least come up with a story that fits the magnitude of your reaction. I dunno, maybe "I fear the wrath of my children who are now big enough to beat me to death with a spork."
Wow, the audacity of some people. If OP has the money to give them a little extra, I think donating something to charity under their names would be a good idea. Or a blank picture frame with a note saying "I want cute family pictures of your kids enjoying your game I already gave you for Christmas!" 🤷🏽♀️
40
16