A Family With Three Kids On Vacation Tried To Throw Themselves A Pity Party, Got Roasted Instead

Some folks think that because they are going through hardship, they have the right, perhaps even the imperative, to make it everyone else’s problem, never mind that it’s their own fault anyway. Normally, the vast majority of us can just avoid these cases, but sometimes circumstances, for example, a flight, force us to be around them.
A family went viral online for all the wrong reasons recently, after a dad posted a rather self-righteous video, mocking other airline passengers for trying to relax while his three children (all under three) were causing a ruckus. Netizens banded together to call him out for thinking that having kids entitled him to some sort of special treatment.
Most airplane passengers see toddlers with no small amount of dread
Passenger parents and kids wearing headphones on an airplane to reduce noise during the flight.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.
