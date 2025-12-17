A Family With Three Kids On Vacation Tried To Throw Themselves A Pity Party, Got Roasted Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks think that because they are going through hardship, they have the right, perhaps even the imperative, to make it everyone else’s problem, never mind that it’s their own fault anyway. Normally, the vast majority of us can just avoid these cases, but sometimes circumstances, for example, a flight, force us to be around them.

A family went viral online for all the wrong reasons recently, after a dad posted a rather self-righteous video, mocking other airline passengers for trying to relax while his three children (all under three) were causing a ruckus. Netizens banded together to call him out for thinking that having kids entitled him to some sort of special treatment.

Passenger parents and kids wearing headphones on an airplane to reduce noise during the flight.

Image credits: DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

But one dad thought it was smart to mock folks in headphones on a flight

Parent comforting toddler on airplane while another child plays on the floor, highlighting airplane parents kids noise challenges.

Image credits: dadlifeluke

Commenter Michelle Kisner responding to the suggestion that parents use headphones to block airplane noise from crying kids.

Comment about parents and kids on an airplane dealing with noise, questioning relaxation expectations during travel.

Comment from Klara expressing fear of being near a family with young kids on an international airplane, highlighting airplane parents kids noise.

Comment from a parent expressing frustration about taking kids on vacation and the challenges with airplane noise and travel.

Comment on social media saying the post about airplane parents and kids noise is not going as expected, with laughing emojis.

Social media comment expressing sympathy for people covering ears and eyes, related to airplane, parents, kids, and noise.

Comment by Pips expressing frustration about the assumption parents and kids cause airplane noise and others must tolerate it.

Comment on social media expressing frustration about airplane noise caused by kids and parents during travel.

Comment criticizing parents for expecting accommodations due to kids' noise on an airplane, expressing exhaustion with the situation.

Comment expressing opinion about two groups responsible, not blaming people at a spa retreat, with a skull emoji.

Comment about escaping noise from screaming kids, relating to airplane parents and kids noise frustration.

Comment about parents managing noise from kids on an airplane, highlighting challenges of traveling with young children.

Comment on social media by user abbielark about noisy situation, related to airplane parents kids noise topic.

Comment on social media post about airplane parents kids noise, expressing frustration humorously about flight noise escape attempts.

Comment saying three under three is lowkey irresponsible, highlighting airplane parents kids noise concerns about managing young children.

Comment from Kristin Finucane questioning if having kids is mandatory, reflecting on parents and kids airplane noise concerns.

Comment by user with pink hair expressing misery and spreading negativity, relating to airplane parents kids noise frustration.

Commenter andytheawesomeee sharing a humorous remark about noisy airplane parents and kids in an online discussion.

Comment from user TiffanyValentine with a humorous remark about preferring a noisy airplane with kids over a spa retreat.

Social media comment expressing frustration about airplane parents and kids noise during flights with a sad emoji.

Comment on social media about entitled parents, related to airplane parents kids noise frustration and reactions.

Parent dealing with airplane noise caused by kids, sitting with hand on face showing frustration during flight.

Comment on social media about airplane noise affecting parents and kids trying to stay calm during flights.

Comment by user starm990 discussing spa retreat versus parents ignoring mistakes, visible on a social media post with 44,874 likes about airplane parents kids noise.

Comment from user SPE expressing that airplane parents and kids are being kind and minding their own business despite noise.

User comment discussing parents and kids on an airplane trying to drown out noise politely in a social media reply.

Comment from user Tenebrae_Temporis about managing noise with airplane parents and kids during chaotic moments.

Comment by user HatPolice expressing concern about noisy kids on an airplane and the impact on innocent bystanders.

Comment from parent about challenges of flying with kids and managing airplane noise during travel.

Comment on social media by justmyopinion stating we all make life choices, highlighting airplane parents and kids noise issues.

Comment on social media discussing the importance of respecting privacy and not recording people without permission, related to airplane parents kids noise.

Comment about parents managing kids noise disruption while on an airplane shared by a user named KVS.

Comment on social media saying it’s not someone else’s job to raise your children, related to airplane parents and kids noise.

Comment from user Fanfan_angela explaining that airplane passengers, including parents and kids, try to ignore noise and commotion on planes.

User comment expressing frustration about airplane noise from kids, suggesting adult-only flights for parents seeking quiet travel.

Comment from user Vii expressing frustration about airplane noise from babies and kids disturbing nearby passengers.

Comment about parents and kids struggling with airplane noise, trying to block out the loud sounds during the flight.

Comment on social media with a profile picture of a horse, expressing frustration humorously with an emoji.

Comment from user banana_pie expressing gratitude humorously about birth control for the day, with 1350 likes.

User comment on app expressing why they never want children, relating to airplane parents kids noise frustrations.

Screenshot of a comment mocking the idea to wear headphones to block out airplane noise from parents' crying kids.

Comment discussing parents’ obsession with projecting relaxation while others mind their business, related to airplane parents kids noise.