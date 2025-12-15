Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

ADVERTISEMENT

There is generally a clear distinction between professional behavior and whatever is normal at home. But workplaces can still conjure up their own expectations and rules, often unfair and rather dumb, that end up causing drama and headaches for all involved.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for bringing store bought treats to a company Christmas party as opposed to homemade like everyone else. When confronted, she pointed out that most people just had their wife or daughter cook for them. Netizens debated her point and discussed double standards in the workplace.

Most folks understand that it’s good to bring something to a workplace party

A young woman feeling left out at an office potluck, holding a red cup while others socialize in the background.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

But one woman was tired of the expectation that it had to be “home made”

Text excerpt discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and workplace treat expectations among female employees.

Text excerpt showing a casual conversation mentioning a group of older guys with families in an office potluck store bought dessert drama context.

Text on white background saying we had a potluck style party and I was assigned a dessert for office potluck store bought dessert drama.

Text describing office potluck store bought dessert drama with coworkers reacting to store-bought cupcakes versus homemade.

People holding cups of tea at an office potluck with store bought desserts and smartphones on the wooden table.

Image credits: pixel-shot.com (not the actual image)

Text excerpt discussing coworkers with homemade lunches contrasted with office potluck store-bought dessert drama opinions.

Text meme about office potluck store bought dessert drama, questioning who actually cooked their own dish at the event.

Text on a white background discussing being single and referencing office potluck store bought dessert drama humorously.

Woman in apron slicing a store bought dessert in a home kitchen preparing for an office potluck event

Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual image)

Text discussing frustration with entitlement to do nothing at home, highlighting office potluck store bought dessert drama.

Text describing office potluck store bought dessert drama at work involving HR misunderstandings and resolving conflicts.

Person typing on a laptop with a coffee cup and phone nearby, illustrating office potluck store bought dessert drama.

Image credits: yeeuyeey

She reacted to a few comments

Text conversation about office potluck store bought dessert drama and dealing with sexism in the workplace.

Screenshot of an online discussion about office potluck store-bought dessert drama and workplace communication challenges.

Most thought she raised a valid point

Text post discussing office potluck store-bought dessert drama involving expectations around homemade baked goods.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user supports standing up for yourself at an office potluck store-bought dessert drama.

Reddit comment discussing the drama around bringing a store-bought dessert to an office potluck.

Comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and gender role expectations in workplace gatherings.

Text post about office potluck dessert drama sharing a story of store-bought vs homemade treats at work.

Comment from Windblast86 on office potluck store bought dessert drama, stating coworkers can make homemade desserts themselves if they want.

Anonymous user commenting that coworkers are rude and nosy despite the effort of bringing a store-bought dessert to the office potluck.

Reddit comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and sexism in expectations for homemade dishes.

Comment explaining office potluck drama over store bought desserts and how participation should be voluntary without assigning dishes

Online comment discussing task delegation, highlighting office potluck store bought dessert drama in a casual forum setting.

Screenshot of an online discussion about office potluck store bought dessert drama with a user defending a reply.

Comment from a female engineer about office potluck store bought dessert drama and managing workplace relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment highlighting the effort behind baking amid office potluck store-bought dessert drama.

Comment discussing office potluck store-bought dessert drama and gender expectations about bringing homemade items.

Comment discussing the opinion on bringing homemade goods vs store-bought desserts to an office potluck.

User comment discussing choosing store-bought dessert over homemade for office potluck dessert drama.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the office potluck store bought dessert drama in a casual tone.

Comment on office potluck store bought dessert drama defending bringing store-bought dessert as acceptable and time-saving.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment defending a store-bought dessert choice in office potluck drama context.

User comment discussing mixed feelings about store bought and homemade desserts at office potluck during flu season, avoiding dessert drama.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support in an office potluck store bought dessert drama discussion thread.

Office potluck tension over store bought dessert sparks drama among coworkers during casual gathering.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing frustrations with office potluck store bought dessert drama and cooking competitions.

Commenter anon disagrees, stating being a woman doesn’t obligate baking, and HR should address office potluck dessert drama.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing office potluck and reactions to store-bought dessert drama among coworkers.

User comment discussing office potluck drama, expressing preference for store-bought desserts over homemade treats at work events.

Comment discussing office potluck store-bought dessert drama and advice on handling workplace tension and HR complaints.

Text post about office potluck store bought dessert drama and gender roles in a male-dominated workplace.

Commenter anon responding to a discussion about office potluck store bought dessert drama with cooking show suggestion.

Others thought she sounded too bitter

Comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and workplace behavior with a focus on professionalism.

Text post discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama with a female engineer sharing workplace experiences.

Comment advising to shrug off office potluck store-bought dessert drama, suggesting some were joking and participation was minimal.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama, mentioning Aldi cupcakes and homemade treats.

Comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and perceptions of homemade versus store-bought treats.

Comment discussing the office potluck store bought dessert drama and challenging sexist assumptions about cooking.