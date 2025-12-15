Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Young woman feeling left out at office potluck holding a red cup while coworkers socialize in the background.
Economy & Labor, Society

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

2

32

2

ADVERTISEMENT

There is generally a clear distinction between professional behavior and whatever is normal at home. But workplaces can still conjure up their own expectations and rules, often unfair and rather dumb, that end up causing drama and headaches for all involved.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for bringing store bought treats to a company Christmas party as opposed to homemade like everyone else. When confronted, she pointed out that most people just had their wife or daughter cook for them. Netizens debated her point and discussed double standards in the workplace.

RELATED:

    Most folks understand that it’s good to bring something to a workplace party

    A young woman feeling left out at an office potluck, holding a red cup while others socialize in the background.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    But one woman was tired of the expectation that it had to be “home made”

    Text excerpt discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and workplace treat expectations among female employees.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a casual conversation mentioning a group of older guys with families in an office potluck store bought dessert drama context.

    Text on white background saying we had a potluck style party and I was assigned a dessert for office potluck store bought dessert drama.

    Text describing office potluck store bought dessert drama with coworkers reacting to store-bought cupcakes versus homemade.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People holding cups of tea at an office potluck with store bought desserts and smartphones on the wooden table.

    Image credits: pixel-shot.com (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt discussing coworkers with homemade lunches contrasted with office potluck store-bought dessert drama opinions.

    Text meme about office potluck store bought dessert drama, questioning who actually cooked their own dish at the event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background discussing being single and referencing office potluck store bought dessert drama humorously.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in apron slicing a store bought dessert in a home kitchen preparing for an office potluck event

    Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual image)

    Text discussing frustration with entitlement to do nothing at home, highlighting office potluck store bought dessert drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing office potluck store bought dessert drama at work involving HR misunderstandings and resolving conflicts.

    Person typing on a laptop with a coffee cup and phone nearby, illustrating office potluck store bought dessert drama.

    Image credits: yeeuyeey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She reacted to a few comments

    Text conversation about office potluck store bought dessert drama and dealing with sexism in the workplace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about office potluck store-bought dessert drama and workplace communication challenges.

    Most thought she raised a valid point

    Text post discussing office potluck store-bought dessert drama involving expectations around homemade baked goods.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user supports standing up for yourself at an office potluck store-bought dessert drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing the drama around bringing a store-bought dessert to an office potluck.

    Comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and gender role expectations in workplace gatherings.

    Text post about office potluck dessert drama sharing a story of store-bought vs homemade treats at work.

    Comment from Windblast86 on office potluck store bought dessert drama, stating coworkers can make homemade desserts themselves if they want.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anonymous user commenting that coworkers are rude and nosy despite the effort of bringing a store-bought dessert to the office potluck.

    Reddit comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and sexism in expectations for homemade dishes.

    Comment explaining office potluck drama over store bought desserts and how participation should be voluntary without assigning dishes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment discussing task delegation, highlighting office potluck store bought dessert drama in a casual forum setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about office potluck store bought dessert drama with a user defending a reply.

    Comment from a female engineer about office potluck store bought dessert drama and managing workplace relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment highlighting the effort behind baking amid office potluck store-bought dessert drama.

    Comment discussing office potluck store-bought dessert drama and gender expectations about bringing homemade items.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the opinion on bringing homemade goods vs store-bought desserts to an office potluck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment discussing choosing store-bought dessert over homemade for office potluck dessert drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the office potluck store bought dessert drama in a casual tone.

    Comment on office potluck store bought dessert drama defending bringing store-bought dessert as acceptable and time-saving.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment defending a store-bought dessert choice in office potluck drama context.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment discussing mixed feelings about store bought and homemade desserts at office potluck during flu season, avoiding dessert drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support in an office potluck store bought dessert drama discussion thread.

    Office potluck tension over store bought dessert sparks drama among coworkers during casual gathering.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing frustrations with office potluck store bought dessert drama and cooking competitions.

    Commenter anon disagrees, stating being a woman doesn’t obligate baking, and HR should address office potluck dessert drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing office potluck and reactions to store-bought dessert drama among coworkers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment discussing office potluck drama, expressing preference for store-bought desserts over homemade treats at work events.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing office potluck store-bought dessert drama and advice on handling workplace tension and HR complaints.

    Text post about office potluck store bought dessert drama and gender roles in a male-dominated workplace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter anon responding to a discussion about office potluck store bought dessert drama with cooking show suggestion.

    Others thought she sounded too bitter

    Comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and workplace behavior with a focus on professionalism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama with a female engineer sharing workplace experiences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to shrug off office potluck store-bought dessert drama, suggesting some were joking and participation was minimal.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama, mentioning Aldi cupcakes and homemade treats.

    Comment discussing office potluck store bought dessert drama and perceptions of homemade versus store-bought treats.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the office potluck store bought dessert drama and challenging sexist assumptions about cooking.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    32

    2

    32

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually 6 years ago...I wondered why they were doing this during lockdowns. Anyway, clear NTA - although personally, I wouldn't trust anyone's homemade stuff, who knows how hygienic their set-up is? Shop-bought stuff is more likely (though not guaranteed) to have been prepared properly, and as long as it's been stored and transported properly, a safer bet.

    2
    2points
    reply
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. Most home cooks just seem to lack the knowledge and tools on how to safely prepare items, but I do generally trust their intentions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually 6 years ago...I wondered why they were doing this during lockdowns. Anyway, clear NTA - although personally, I wouldn't trust anyone's homemade stuff, who knows how hygienic their set-up is? Shop-bought stuff is more likely (though not guaranteed) to have been prepared properly, and as long as it's been stored and transported properly, a safer bet.

    2
    2points
    reply
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. Most home cooks just seem to lack the knowledge and tools on how to safely prepare items, but I do generally trust their intentions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT