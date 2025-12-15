Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There is generally a clear distinction between professional behavior and whatever is normal at home. But workplaces can still conjure up their own expectations and rules, often unfair and rather dumb, that end up causing drama and headaches for all involved.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for bringing store bought treats to a company Christmas party as opposed to homemade like everyone else. When confronted, she pointed out that most people just had their wife or daughter cook for them. Netizens debated her point and discussed double standards in the workplace.
Most folks understand that it’s good to bring something to a workplace party
A young woman feeling left out at an office potluck, holding a red cup while others socialize in the background.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
