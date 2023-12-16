“Don’t Ruin My Children’s Christmas!”: 38 Awful Holiday Choosing Beggars (New Pics)
The holiday spirit is all about giving, and we’re not talking about gifts specifically. We mean spreading joy and love to those around you. Being compassionate and understanding and showing kindness to the world. It’s also about expressing gratitude for what you have and what you receive. This cycle of grace and generosity is what makes the season so special.
However, some people like to abuse the magical feeling of the holiday spirit that lingers in the air without carrying it in their hearts themselves. All they want to do is take and don’t even consider saying thank you to anyone. Find the worst examples of these scrooges by scrolling down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Geez, Having A Relative Abandon You Like This On Christmas Is Hugely Damaging Emotionally, Not To Mention Dangerous
While holidays are about kindness and all the other good feelings out there, there’s no denial that the material side of things, the gift giving, is also a part of it. And there’s nothing wrong with that—it’s one of the ways to make people in your life feel loved and appreciated.
Unfortunately, sometimes, the gifts you receive do miss the mark. Someone might have forgotten that you already bought yourself a cast iron pan or didn’t realize that orange is simply not your color. The good thing is that there is a chance you might be able to regift it.
CB Doesn’t Appreciate “Lame” Christmas Gift
What a douche. Some one clearly put some effort into that gift
Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas
I work in a $2 shop. We get people trying to bargain with us. "$2.50?! Can you make it a $1". Those people are so annoying!
We’re saying “a chance” because there are certain rules you have to adhere to. After all, you do not want to embarrass yourself, the regift receiver, or the original gifter in front of everybody. So, here are the do’s and don’ts of regifting:
Do put the same amount of care and consideration into catering the gift. Don’t just regift something because you personally don’t like it or need it. Think whether the receiver would enjoy the gift and would have use for it. In other words, make sure it’s the type of gift you would actually buy for the person if you didn’t have it, if it’s something you’d spend money on. And if that’s the case, there’s no doubt you’re making the right decision.
My Kids Won’t Have A Christmas Because I Don’t Have $20
Asking For Christmas Help
USPS Operation Santa Is A Goldmine
Don’t regift to a person in the same social circle. That is, if you got a scarf from your aunt, don’t just pass it onto your cousin. There’s a high chance your aunt might see your cousin wearing it and have her feelings hurt. Instead, give it to one of your work friends that might appreciate it. That way you’ll avoid possible discovery.
Asking For A Literal Car In A Buy Nothing Group
Oh, well since it's also the HOLIDAY Season, lemme pop down to the dealer and pick you out something nice.
Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars?
For the non Aussies, the GST added would make it a nice round $20k ;)
How Else Are People Going To Buy Christmas Presents?
"taking people's money"?! What are they talking about? The seller said no
Do keep it to yourself. You don’t have to tell the person you got the gift from that you are regifting it. Same goes for the person you are regifting it to. No one really needs to know. The only exception to this rule is if you have a very good relationship with the person and you know they will not take it poorly if you say, “This is actually a regift, but when I got this, I instantly thought of you.”
The Holidays Bring Out The Very Best In Beggars
Why are you complaining about free things? It's FREE
Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up
It's An Okay Deal For Christmas Time But The Last Sentence Just [Ruins] It
In all of the years I've housesat, never have I made such entitled demands.
Don’t regift personalized items. Sure, you might not like the way those monogrammed towels feel on your skin or you might think the engraved locket is tacky, but they’re all tell-tale signs that it’s a regifted item. DIY things also count as personalized items, so hold on to that knitted sweater, even if it doesn’t really flatter your frame. It’s all about the sentiment that went into it.
Put Up Different Christmas Decorations!
Ah Yes Let Me Just Deliver You A Free Fridge And Giant White Xmas Tree
You need a refrigerator, but you don’t need “a couple good size crock pots” (start with 2-3 pots of different sizes and you can upgrade your kitchen when you can afford it) and definitely you don’t need a “white 6’ Christmas tree with lots of decorations”. All these are wants and if you can’t afford them, maybe try to downsize them to your budget.
Ah Yeah, Holiday Season, When All The Choosing Beggars Are Rising Above The Surface
At first it said $100 gift card, and then it said "however much you can afford"? WHAT DO YOU WANT ME TO GIVE YOU, LADY?!
Do keep track of the things you want to regift. Dedicate a little space for the gifts that you know will not fit into your life and keep them there. Just make sure to put a note on each one with the name of the giver, so you don’t accidentally regift it to them.
Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!
I Do A/C Work At A Retirement Home, Instead Of Them Being Appreciative Of The Donations They Got For Thier Holiday Party, They Have To Nonchalantly Call Out Everyone Who Didn't Donate
Some Holiday Entitlement From A Zero Waste Group
Don’t leave any previous gift tags on the item. You don’t want to leave any traces that show that this was a gift for you. This might make people feel like they're an afterthought. So, remove any labels that indicate that.
This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas
“Well, if you want my kid to have some quality time with their parent, you better give me a ps4. Otherwise, they will have to just play with their younger siblings while i play on MY ps4.”
Free Christmas Isn’t Tall Or Full Enough…
I’m Trying To Get My Husband The 2 Gifts He Wants For Christmas But Please I Need Friends & Family To Actually Pay For It
Do repackage it. This is your chance to give the item a new life, so spruce it up. And because you saved time and money by choosing to regift something, you can allow yourself to put in extra effort there. We all know that getting a gift that’s nicely packaged makes it just a little more magical, so go all out.
I Was Listening To Some Uplifting Christmas Music And Actually Considering This When The 2nd Message Came In
Trying To Give Away A Free Trampoline But Ruining A Disabled Child's Christmas Instead
Casual Christmas Excuse
All in all, do not lose the holiday spirit. Share love and gratitude with people you encounter and wish them well. And if you come across a choosy beggar, wish them happy holidays and move on. Their bitterness is their to deal with.
I Feel So Bad That We Ripped Him Off, I Probably Ruined His Children’s Christmas
Person Trying To Get Free Christmas Photos
Pay Me $100 And I’ll Let You Take Down My Christmas Tree, Lights, And Ornaments While I Sit There Watching You, Sipping My Drink
CB Wants A Very Specific Christmas Tree And Decorations But Doesn't Want To Pay. Feels Like A Choosy Beggar To Me
This doesn't really belong here. They found out their stuff was damaged and are just looking to see if anyone has something similar to get rid of. It doesn't hurt to ask. If they start talking s**t to people offering things, that would be a different story.
A Christmas-Themed Tale Of One Entitled Woman's Quest For A Free Coffee Shop Journal
‘Wasn’t interested in their journals’ Oi, anyone know what this mean?
I’m Honored To Have My First CB This Christmas
Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old
Where’s Your Christmas Spirit?!
As an artist myself, bloody hell. 12$ is actually rlly cheap, considaring multiple factors. Good job on fellow artist sayin no.
The Holidays Really Do Bring Out The Best In People Don’t They
The Pre-Begging Lead Up. You’re Struggling During The Holidays? Jump In Line
I Bought A Friend A Season Pass As A Late Christmas Gift, A Day Later Wants Me To Get A Refund And Buy Him Something Else
Thinking That A Private Seller Will Be Providing A Christmas Sale
Free Christmas Gifts For Your Children And Free Money? Why Bother
This breaks my heart. Favorite Christmas was the year our shelter let us pick out two gifts for our moms. Free. I got her a blue sweater, and a pair of earrings. I don't even remember what she got me, because it was so nice to give for a chance. ( The dinner was horrible, but we were all in it together, and so grateful.)
Everytime I see the "you ruined my kids' Christmas!" messages, I just want to say good, I hate kids, bah humbug.
I'm glad I'm a grinch. I loathe Christmas and go all out creating a special time for my son. I make a note from Santa, we do reindeer food, bake cookies and leave out milk etc. Most of it costs time. The entitlement of these posts is beyond belief.
I made it to 19, but couldn't finish. All these people (ops I guess they're called), are POS, entitled and make me want to vomit and then swallow my own vomit. How can they really exist, then many of them procreate and their progeny grow up to become pos too.
Everytime I see the "you ruined my kids' Christmas!" messages, I just want to say good, I hate kids, bah humbug.
I'm glad I'm a grinch. I loathe Christmas and go all out creating a special time for my son. I make a note from Santa, we do reindeer food, bake cookies and leave out milk etc. Most of it costs time. The entitlement of these posts is beyond belief.
I made it to 19, but couldn't finish. All these people (ops I guess they're called), are POS, entitled and make me want to vomit and then swallow my own vomit. How can they really exist, then many of them procreate and their progeny grow up to become pos too.