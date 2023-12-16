ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday spirit is all about giving, and we’re not talking about gifts specifically. We mean spreading joy and love to those around you. Being compassionate and understanding and showing kindness to the world. It’s also about expressing gratitude for what you have and what you receive. This cycle of grace and generosity is what makes the season so special.

However, some people like to abuse the magical feeling of the holiday spirit that lingers in the air without carrying it in their hearts themselves. All they want to do is take and don’t even consider saying thank you to anyone. Find the worst examples of these scrooges by scrolling down below. 

#1

Geez, Having A Relative Abandon You Like This On Christmas Is Hugely Damaging Emotionally, Not To Mention Dangerous

Geez, Having A Relative Abandon You Like This On Christmas Is Hugely Damaging Emotionally, Not To Mention Dangerous

TheFartingKing_56 Report

While holidays are about kindness and all the other good feelings out there, there’s no denial that the material side of things, the gift giving, is also a part of it. And there’s nothing wrong with that—it’s one of the ways to make people in your life feel loved and appreciated.

Unfortunately, sometimes, the gifts you receive do miss the mark. Someone might have forgotten that you already bought yourself a cast iron pan or didn’t realize that orange is simply not your color. The good thing is that there is a chance you might be able to regift it.
#2

CB Doesn’t Appreciate “Lame” Christmas Gift

CB Doesn't Appreciate "Lame" Christmas Gift

smaj27 Report

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago

What a douche. Some one clearly put some effort into that gift

#3

Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks "How Low" I Would Sell It For, Or If I'd Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Vindictive_Barista Report

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Community Member
1 hour ago

I work in a $2 shop. We get people trying to bargain with us. "$2.50?! Can you make it a $1". Those people are so annoying!

We’re saying “a chance” because there are certain rules you have to adhere to. After all, you do not want to embarrass yourself, the regift receiver, or the original gifter in front of everybody. So, here are the do’s and don’ts of regifting: 

Do put the same amount of care and consideration into catering the gift. Don’t just regift something because you personally don’t like it or need it. Think whether the receiver would enjoy the gift and would have use for it. In other words, make sure it’s the type of gift you would actually buy for the person if you didn’t have it, if it’s something you’d spend money on. And if that’s the case, there’s no doubt you’re making the right decision.

#4

My Kids Won’t Have A Christmas Because I Don’t Have $20

My Kids Won't Have A Christmas Because I Don't Have $20

reddit.com Report

#5

Asking For Christmas Help

Asking For Christmas Help

leonardgg Report

#6

USPS Operation Santa Is A Goldmine

USPS Operation Santa Is A Goldmine

spyrenx Report

Don’t regift to a person in the same social circle. That is, if you got a scarf from your aunt, don’t just pass it onto your cousin. There’s a high chance your aunt might see your cousin wearing it and have her feelings hurt. Instead, give it to one of your work friends that might appreciate it. That way you’ll avoid possible discovery.
#7

Asking For A Literal Car In A Buy Nothing Group

Asking For A Literal Car In A Buy Nothing Group

lololaur_ Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Oh, well since it's also the HOLIDAY Season, lemme pop down to the dealer and pick you out something nice.

#8

Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars?

Christmas Day Discounts For Second Hand Cars?

Terrifiedspork Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
50 minutes ago

For the non Aussies, the GST added would make it a nice round $20k ;)

#9

How Else Are People Going To Buy Christmas Presents?

How Else Are People Going To Buy Christmas Presents?

TheBestJamian Report

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Community Member
59 minutes ago

"taking people's money"?! What are they talking about? The seller said no

Do keep it to yourself. You don’t have to tell the person you got the gift from that you are regifting it. Same goes for the person you are regifting it to. No one really needs to know. The only exception to this rule is if you have a very good relationship with the person and you know they will not take it poorly if you say, “This is actually a regift, but when I got this, I instantly thought of you.”

#10

The Holidays Bring Out The Very Best In Beggars

The Holidays Bring Out The Very Best In Beggars

IamTheHype23 Report

#11

Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up

Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up

schmoogina Report

#12

It's An Okay Deal For Christmas Time But The Last Sentence Just [Ruins] It

It's An Okay Deal For Christmas Time But The Last Sentence Just [Ruins] It

nostril_extension Report

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago

In all of the years I've housesat, never have I made such entitled demands.

Don’t regift personalized items. Sure, you might not like the way those monogrammed towels feel on your skin or you might think the engraved locket is tacky, but they’re all tell-tale signs that it’s a regifted item. DIY things also count as personalized items, so hold on to that knitted sweater, even if it doesn’t really flatter your frame. It’s all about the sentiment that went into it.
#13

Put Up Different Christmas Decorations!

Put Up Different Christmas Decorations!

reddit.com Report

#14

Ah Yes Let Me Just Deliver You A Free Fridge And Giant White Xmas Tree

Ah Yes Let Me Just Deliver You A Free Fridge And Giant White Xmas Tree

Cayslayy Report

(Anti)Social Penguin
(Anti)Social Penguin
(Anti)Social Penguin
Community Member
1 hour ago

You need a refrigerator, but you don’t need “a couple good size crock pots” (start with 2-3 pots of different sizes and you can upgrade your kitchen when you can afford it) and definitely you don’t need a “white 6’ Christmas tree with lots of decorations”. All these are wants and if you can’t afford them, maybe try to downsize them to your budget.

#15

Ah Yeah, Holiday Season, When All The Choosing Beggars Are Rising Above The Surface

Ah Yeah, Holiday Season, When All The Choosing Beggars Are Rising Above The Surface

mandrukinii Report

UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
UndertaleLover (She/Her)
Community Member
24 minutes ago

At first it said $100 gift card, and then it said "however much you can afford"? WHAT DO YOU WANT ME TO GIVE YOU, LADY?!

Do keep track of the things you want to regift. Dedicate a little space for the gifts that you know will not fit into your life and keep them there. Just make sure to put a note on each one with the name of the giver, so you don’t accidentally regift it to them. 

#16

Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

KetoMyLastHope Report

#17

I Do A/C Work At A Retirement Home, Instead Of Them Being Appreciative Of The Donations They Got For Thier Holiday Party, They Have To Nonchalantly Call Out Everyone Who Didn't Donate

I Do A/C Work At A Retirement Home, Instead Of Them Being Appreciative Of The Donations They Got For Thier Holiday Party, They Have To Nonchalantly Call Out Everyone Who Didn't Donate

Mikefitz101 Report

Mike F
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
24 minutes ago

$43000 for a party? Are they having Adele as entertainment?

#18

Some Holiday Entitlement From A Zero Waste Group

Some Holiday Entitlement From A Zero Waste Group

elizabeth_w Report

Don’t leave any previous gift tags on the item. You don’t want to leave any traces that show that this was a gift for you. This might make people feel like they're an afterthought. So, remove any labels that indicate that.
#19

This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas

This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas

Togic996 Report

(Anti)Social Penguin
(Anti)Social Penguin
(Anti)Social Penguin
Community Member
59 minutes ago

“Well, if you want my kid to have some quality time with their parent, you better give me a ps4. Otherwise, they will have to just play with their younger siblings while i play on MY ps4.”

#20

Free Christmas Isn’t Tall Or Full Enough…

Free Christmas Isn't Tall Or Full Enough…

Lacroix_boiii Report

#21

I’m Trying To Get My Husband The 2 Gifts He Wants For Christmas But Please I Need Friends & Family To Actually Pay For It

I'm Trying To Get My Husband The 2 Gifts He Wants For Christmas But Please I Need Friends & Family To Actually Pay For It

perfectlypointless Report

Do repackage it. This is your chance to give the item a new life, so spruce it up. And because you saved time and money by choosing to regift something, you can allow yourself to put in extra effort there. We all know that getting a gift that’s nicely packaged makes it just a little more magical, so go all out.

#22

I Was Listening To Some Uplifting Christmas Music And Actually Considering This When The 2nd Message Came In

I Was Listening To Some Uplifting Christmas Music And Actually Considering This When The 2nd Message Came In

onewordgo Report

#23

Trying To Give Away A Free Trampoline But Ruining A Disabled Child's Christmas Instead

Trying To Give Away A Free Trampoline But Ruining A Disabled Child's Christmas Instead

faith_plus_one Report

#24

Casual Christmas Excuse

Casual Christmas Excuse

eggbeepbeep Report

All in all, do not lose the holiday spirit. Share love and gratitude with people you encounter and wish them well. And if you come across a choosy beggar, wish them happy holidays and move on. Their bitterness is their to deal with.
#25

I Feel So Bad That We Ripped Him Off, I Probably Ruined His Children’s Christmas

I Feel So Bad That We Ripped Him Off, I Probably Ruined His Children's Christmas

Roach4355 Report

#26

Person Trying To Get Free Christmas Photos

Person Trying To Get Free Christmas Photos

mrtrollingtin Report

#27

Pay Me $100 And I’ll Let You Take Down My Christmas Tree, Lights, And Ornaments While I Sit There Watching You, Sipping My Drink

Pay Me $100 And I'll Let You Take Down My Christmas Tree, Lights, And Ornaments While I Sit There Watching You, Sipping My Drink

realitydesign Report

Mike F
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
15 minutes ago

My loss is your gain, I've completely lost my mind asking someone to come to my house and take down the tree, stow the decorations, then truck it away and clean it up while I get soused watching from a nearby chair.

#28

CB Wants A Very Specific Christmas Tree And Decorations But Doesn't Want To Pay. Feels Like A Choosy Beggar To Me

CB Wants A Very Specific Christmas Tree And Decorations But Doesn't Want To Pay. Feels Like A Choosy Beggar To Me

SeanyWestside_ Report

BarkingSpider
BarkingSpider
BarkingSpider
Community Member
1 hour ago

This doesn't really belong here. They found out their stuff was damaged and are just looking to see if anyone has something similar to get rid of. It doesn't hurt to ask. If they start talking s**t to people offering things, that would be a different story.

#29

A Christmas-Themed Tale Of One Entitled Woman's Quest For A Free Coffee Shop Journal

A Christmas-Themed Tale Of One Entitled Woman's Quest For A Free Coffee Shop Journal

whynuttzy Report

TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
Community Member
32 minutes ago

‘Wasn’t interested in their journals’ Oi, anyone know what this mean?

#30

I’m Honored To Have My First CB This Christmas

I'm Honored To Have My First CB This Christmas

Kateryna_Mazhuha Report

#31

Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

midnightsun08 Report

#32

Where’s Your Christmas Spirit?!

Where's Your Christmas Spirit?!

lefeisia Report

TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
TheDarkestRaven
Community Member
28 minutes ago

As an artist myself, bloody hell. 12$ is actually rlly cheap, considaring multiple factors. Good job on fellow artist sayin no.

#33

The Holidays Really Do Bring Out The Best In People Don’t They

The Holidays Really Do Bring Out The Best In People Don't They

MintStripedPantsu Report

#34

The Pre-Begging Lead Up. You’re Struggling During The Holidays? Jump In Line

The Pre-Begging Lead Up. You're Struggling During The Holidays? Jump In Line

reddit.com Report

#35

I Bought A Friend A Season Pass As A Late Christmas Gift, A Day Later Wants Me To Get A Refund And Buy Him Something Else

I Bought A Friend A Season Pass As A Late Christmas Gift, A Day Later Wants Me To Get A Refund And Buy Him Something Else

reddit.com Report

#36

Thinking That A Private Seller Will Be Providing A Christmas Sale

Thinking That A Private Seller Will Be Providing A Christmas Sale

Sarcasticasm Report

#37

Free Christmas Gifts For Your Children And Free Money? Why Bother

Free Christmas Gifts For Your Children And Free Money? Why Bother

Nelsie020 Report

Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Community Member
58 minutes ago

This breaks my heart. Favorite Christmas was the year our shelter let us pick out two gifts for our moms. Free. I got her a blue sweater, and a pair of earrings. I don't even remember what she got me, because it was so nice to give for a chance. ( The dinner was horrible, but we were all in it together, and so grateful.)

#38

Guy Asking For Christmas Presents For Himself On A Facebook Trading Page. Offers Up Nothing In Return And Also Expects It Delivered

Guy Asking For Christmas Presents For Himself On A Facebook Trading Page. Offers Up Nothing In Return And Also Expects It Delivered

Frayin Report

