Mom’s Logic To Blame Random Shopper For Her Own Parenting Fail Ends With Her Getting Arrested

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Hot weather is no joke; it doesn’t just make us uncomfortable, it can cause us some serious harm. This summer, the world is experiencing unprecedented heatwaves. In Europe alone, temperatures are rising above 40°C and setting records, leaving people scrambling for any respite.

One of the biggest dangers for pets and children during such heat is being left inside cars. Parents should know not to leave their kids there, even if “for a minute.” This entitled mom, however, didn’t get the memo, as she had time to go shopping and yell at a fellow customer, who, in the end, became the good Samaritan and saved her kid from potential heatstroke and dehydration.

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A shopper was apprehended by an entitled mom who insisted on skipping the line so she could go home and “watch her shows”

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She failed to remember leaving her kid in a hot car, who had to be rescued by the said shopper

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Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: lordwolfdelux

Even a few minutes in a hot car can have severe consequences for a child’s safety

In the summer or during any hot weather, leaving kids in the car is extremely dangerous. Parents may think that nothing bad will happen if they just run to the store for five minutes, but the situation can get dire really fast.

Statistics show that the majority of children pass away from heatstroke when their parents forget they’ve left them in the car. 50% of such tragedies happen because of parents’ forgetfulness, around 20% occur when parents leave kids in the car on purpose, and about 25% are when kids climb into the car themselves.

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This phenomenon even has a name: Forgotten Baby Syndrome (FBS). No parent thinks this could happen to them, but factors like stress, fatigue, distractions, the child falling asleep, or a change in driving route can contribute to parents forgetting a child in the car.

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Pediatricians say that no amount of time a child is left in a car in hot weather is safe. According to the experts at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the temperature in the car can rise to severe levels in 10 minutes.

It doesn’t even have to be that hot outside: when the temperature is in the 60s (around 15 °C), the internal temperature of a car can reach dangerous levels in a few minutes. Cracking the window open a few inches also doesn’t help — it has no effect on the internal temperature of the vehicle. Being left in a car is dangerous for children of all ages, but those under the age of 4 are especially susceptible.

Image credits: İskender Bilim / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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The “greenhouse effect” happens in a car on a hot day, making the interior temperature rise at a dangerously quick level

What exactly happens to a child’s body during these few minutes? Experts explain that the “greenhouse effect” occurs in the car, which is why it heats up so quickly. It’s not just about closed windows and doors: the sun heats the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats, and the heat radiates inside the car, warming the air.

“But what if the air conditioning was working inside the car just a minute ago? The car must retain some coolness?” you may say. Well, not quite. On a day when it’s around 68 (20 °C) degrees outside, the interior of a car can heat up to 120 (50 °C) degrees in less than 20 minutes, even when it was air-conditioned just a minute ago.

Most tragedies with kids left in hot cars end with heatstroke. Children are more susceptible to it because their bodies don’t regulate their temperatures as well. A child overheats three or five times faster than an adult. Essentially, their little bodies create more heat than they can release.

The symptoms of heatstroke include a body temperature higher than 104 (40 °C), quick and shallow breathing, confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, and loss of life. This is a very grave issue that authorities take seriously, and neglectful parents can get charged for leaving their child alone in the car.

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Shockingly, this happens more often than we might think, as commenters shared many similar stories

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Later, the OP came back with an update about the kind of punishment the mother got for her negligence

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: lordwolfdelux

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