Passenger Refuses To Give Up Her Paid Window Seat For A Child, Sparks Heated Exchange With Angry Mom

Most people love to be of help by doing something nice for others, especially when it comes to people with children. However, some parents seem to be confused by these nice gestures, taking them to be something other than a voluntary favor and possibly going as far as simply helping themselves to other people’s things for the sake of their children, while also acting shocked when they are asked to return them. At least this seems to have been the “logic” behind this mom’s behavior, whom this Redditor had an unfortunate experience running into while catching her flight.

More info: Reddit

A woman booked her plane seat in advance but actually taking it turned out quite challenging

Image credits: Phillip Capper (not the actual photo)

Despite paying extra for a window seat, the traveler found a lady and her child already seated there

Image credits: MathematicianFalse20

Image credits: olivier89 (not the actual photo)

The woman politely asked for her seat, which, however, shocked the mother, who inquired if she was serious

Image credits: 12019 (not the actual photo)

As the woman wasn’t willing to let the mother have her seat, the mother claimed she wouldn’t sit next to her

A woman told a story about her struggles trying to have a decent plane trip. She explained that on her way to Atlanta, she got a middle seat on the plane and felt quite claustrophobic, so she made sure to pay extra for her flight back so she could sit by the window.

However, the woman’s plan got disrupted as she noticed there was a lady and her child sitting in her seat and the one next to her. Naturally, the woman found it to be a normal practice to politely ask for her seat back, which, however, wasn’t considered normal by the child’s mother.

The mother was shocked and asked the woman if she was serious about taking the window seat from her child and upon getting the confirmation, proceeded to inform the woman about her being a jerk and refuse to sit next to her.

Even after the mother got told by a flight attendant to sit in her correct seat, she proceeded to vent about her fellow passenger being a jerk, collecting embarrassed looks from other passengers.

The mother also announced to other passengers what a jerk the woman was for simply taking her seat

Image credits: tookapic (not the actual photo)

As the woman took her seat, the mother proceeded to collect embarrassed looks from other passengers

There probably were more things that the child’s mother failed to consider as she made sure her concerns were heard by every single person on the plane; however, taking another passenger’s seat was where it all started. As Today advises to not forget to pack one’s manners when hitting the skies, they asked national etiquette expert Diane Gottsman to give her recommendations about what airline passengers should never do and she touched upon the topic of switching seats on the plane.

Gottsman noted that when traveling on a plane, passengers shouldn’t assume they can simply switch seats. While it is best to plan in advance if one wishes to sit next to their relatives or friends, when asking to switch seats, one should make sure the switch is equal: “such as an aisle for an aisle or window for a window,” as “asking someone to take your middle seat to take their aisle seat is not a fair exchange,” especially “if they have paid additionally for legroom or a particular seat.” The expert also emphasized that it is important to be prepared for a ‘no’ and stay friendly and understanding if another passenger declines the request.

Redditors shared their takes on the situation