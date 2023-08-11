Company Refuses To Pay $4 Extra For Employee’s Hotel, End Up Spending Over $300 More

In movies, people who travel for work are often portrayed as world-weary road warriors who live out of beaten suitcases and rely on questionable airport food. They are usually jet-lagged and sleep-deprived and constantly rushing to make meetings.

The reality, however, can be different. Reddit user PathOfUncertainty just submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community about the time his company refused to pay $4 extra for his hotel room. It was a frustrating day full of corporate nonsense. Luckily, the Redditor found a pleasant way out of it, and he even taught his bosses a valuable (and expensive) lesson.

Image credits: Helena Lopes (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/pathofuncertainty