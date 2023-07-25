Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers
34points
Food, Social Issues

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

A Chipotle restaurant situated in Fort Myers, Florida, is gaining significant attention online as numerous Yelp reviewers have claimed that a woman, referred to as Lucy, allegedly had affairs with their husbands.

The situation started gaining traction after a Floridian by the Twitter name @fiveeightshorty pointed out that there’s something fishy going on at her local branch. “Apparently, there’s some controversy at my local Chipotle,” the post reads. In one of the 1-star reviews, a person by the name of Jessiika F. claims that someone in a managerial position called Lucy “likes to sleep with married men.” Subsequently, a few other 1-star reviews followed suit, reinforcing the allegations of Lucy being involved in “man-stealing.”

Although it’s impossible to verify the authenticity of the review, Complex noted that the same user, Jessiika F., left a harsh, debatable critique of a Cape Coral veterinary hospital last year.

Bored Panda has reached out to Chipotle for comment but has yet to hear back.

Recently, Chipotle’s branch in Fort Myers, Florida, went viral after multiple 1-star Yelp reviews accused its manager Lucy of “man-stealing”

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Image credits: Mike Mozart

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Image credits: fiveeightshorty

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

As expected, some Yelpers were amused by these allegations and rolled with it

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Meanwhile, most people took these allegations with a pinch of salt

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the heck did I just read? 😂

4
4points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the heck did I just read? 😂

4
4points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda