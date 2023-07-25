Florida Chipotle Goes Viral After Yelp Reviews Accused An Employee Of Seducing Male Customers

A Chipotle restaurant situated in Fort Myers, Florida, is gaining significant attention online as numerous Yelp reviewers have claimed that a woman, referred to as Lucy, allegedly had affairs with their husbands.

The situation started gaining traction after a Floridian by the Twitter name @fiveeightshorty pointed out that there’s something fishy going on at her local branch. “Apparently, there’s some controversy at my local Chipotle,” the post reads. In one of the 1-star reviews, a person by the name of Jessiika F. claims that someone in a managerial position called Lucy “likes to sleep with married men.” Subsequently, a few other 1-star reviews followed suit, reinforcing the allegations of Lucy being involved in “man-stealing.”

Although it’s impossible to verify the authenticity of the review, Complex noted that the same user, Jessiika F., left a harsh, debatable critique of a Cape Coral veterinary hospital last year.

Bored Panda has reached out to Chipotle for comment but has yet to hear back.

Image credits: Mike Mozart

Image credits: fiveeightshorty

As expected, some Yelpers were amused by these allegations and rolled with it

Meanwhile, most people took these allegations with a pinch of salt