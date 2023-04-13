Best Employee Is Told To Come To The Office More Often, Quits Instead

Joining an existing team as a new manager can be daunting, but you know what they say: if it’s not broken, you don’t need to fix it. One manager recently learned this lesson the hard way after losing her top salesperson by trying to implement new rules that he disagreed with.

Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on the Antiwork subreddit, as well as some of the responses invested readers left.

Managers should be expected to make some changes when they’re hired to work with an existing team

But when this employee realized his new manager’s ideas weren’t conducive to his work, he decided to jump ship

Joining an existing team as a new manager comes with a unique set of challenges

Change can be a wonderful thing, but it can also be difficult to get accustomed to. Especially in the workplace, when we’re used to doing things a certain way, it can be frustrating to suddenly be told that the rules are being updated. Adjusting to new methods can require more time and more brain power, at least in the beginning, and we can be resistant if we prefer the old ways of doing things. But when a new manager is hired to take over an existing team, some changes are inevitable. Whether they were brought in to solve issues and increase productivity or if the old manager simply moved on to another opportunity, the team has to expect some things to shift. To help make the transition as smooth as possible, Carolyn O’Hara wrote a piece for Harvard Business Review detailing what new managers should prioritize first.

According to Michael Watkins, cofounder of Genesis Advisers and author of the updated The First 90 Days, first impressions are extremely important. “People form opinions pretty quickly, and these opinions tend to be sticky,” he told Harvard Business Review. So new managers should get to know their teams well as soon as they can. “Resist the urge to immediately start talking about the work and the task outcome,” Mary Shapiro, who teaches organizational behavior at Simmons College, told HBR. Team-building activities can go a long way, and it’s wise to hear your employees’ opinions on what their best and worst experiences at work have been. You may be in charge, but your work life will be a whole lot easier if your team trusts and respects you.

It’s important that they keep an open mind and focus on creating positive first impressions

Shapiro also notes that it can be difficult to create entirely new goals from the get-go, so it’s better to reorganize roles or rethink strategies to accomplish existing goals. And a new manager should keep their door open, so employees feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and concerns. Schedule one-on-one meetings, group brainstorming sessions, morning check-ins, regular emails and any other forms of communication that will help you and your team stay on the same page. And while joining a company as a new manager can include various challenges, such as employees with low morale, low productivity and resistance to change, it’s helpful when both the manager and their team find ways to keep an open mind.

In this particular case on Reddit, it’s clear that the new manager was not a fan of letting a single employee work from home more than his colleagues. However, there are many benefits that workers and employers can enjoy thanks to remote work, including increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, reduced spending on office supplies and spaces, and more time in everyone’s days. Studies show that employees who work from home are about 13% more productive than their peers who go to the office, and there’s no question that avoiding rush-hour commutes can make for a more peaceful day. When employees have leftover free time for preparing healthy meals, working out, and spending quality time with their loved ones, they’ll be more energized when on the job and won’t resent their careers for sucking up all of their time.

Working from home is a valid option for many employees that can yield benefits for companies and workers

According to a 2019 study, 22% of fully remote workers reported having greater job satisfaction than individuals who had no flexibility in their work. Staying home can also be better for the environment, as there’s no need to drive in the car or take public transit to work, and it can keep individuals healthier, as viruses can quickly spread when we’re in close quarters all day and sharing the same snacks and coffee machine. Companies should also be on board with supporting remote work, as it can save them substantial amounts of money. In 2015, the US Patent and Trademark Office saved a whopping $38 million by reducing their office space. I would be surprised if any of their employees were complaining about that!

Employees should always respect their managers, but they also have the right to jump ship if they disagree with changes being made. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this employee made the right decision by resigning, or should he have agreed to go into the office more often? If you’ve ever had a conflict with management at work, feel free to share your personal stories down, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring a manager who came into a company and immediately shook things up, look no further than right here!

