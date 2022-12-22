Employee Gets Written Up While Going Out Of His Way To Help On His Day Off, Responds By Giving His Two Weeks’ Notice

In the workplace, there’s nothing more valuable than competent, hardworking employees who have great attitudes. So it would only make sense for managers to do everything they can to keep their staff satisfied, in hopes that they won’t go in search of other opportunities. Nobody loves job hunting, and no company enjoys constantly having to find, hire and train new employees. When everyone is happy where they are, everyone wins. And yet, for some reason, bosses never seem to learn their lessons when valuable employees jump ship due to toxic work environments or better opportunities…

Keeping employees satisfied is not rocket science, yet some managers act like it is. If someone has been working at your company for a decade and consistently going in to help the team on his days off, that person deserves a raise, better benefits or a promotion. They should not be written up and pushed to the point of frustration where they feel that they have to quit. It should come as no surprise to bosses and managers that their staff is not unconditionally loyal, but they seem to forget that fact when they overwork, underpay and undermine their workers.

When it comes to keeping employees satisfied to ensure retention in a workplace, Nicole Lipkin wrote an article for Forbes discussing what managers need to know. She noted that a 2021 Gallup poll found that “48% of America’s working population is actively job searching or watching for opportunities”, so employers should never just sit back and relax, assuming that their staff is going nowhere. It’s crucial to check in with employees often to see how they are feeling and hear what they would like to see improve.

One tip Nicole provides for bosses is to “co-create a blueprint for the future” with their workers. If everyone gets to express their thoughts and contribute to where the company is headed, workers will feel more committed to turning those goals into reality. If they feel aimless at the company or have no idea what its future goals are, they might go searching for a job that feels more meaningful. Nicole also urges employers to stop putting off leadership development. Being a leader in the workplace does not come naturally to everyone, and it’s important that managers have the proper training and skillset to lead a team well.

Another important factor in keeping employees satisfied is offering them a creative benefits package. “Smaller companies don’t often have the ability to offer upward mobility,” Nicole notes. “This is where thinking out of the box can come in handy. Perhaps there are other benefits that could be offered like workplace flexibility, vacation days, or working on projects outside the scope of their jobs.” A cushy benefits package might be enough to keep an employee working at your company, if they know that it would be a challenge to find a better offer elsewhere.

Employers also need to ensure that they keep their promises. If your staff is told they can look forward to a Christmas bonus, more paid time off the following year, more remote work days, etc., they will not forget. If promises are broken, employees will lose trust in their bosses, so make sure that someone is keeping you accountable for whatever you promise. Managers should also help their staff get to the next level in their lives. No one wants to feel like they’re stuck at a dead end job, and certainly not forever. When workers feel supported and excited about the future of their career where they are, they won’t feel the need to look elsewhere.

In the case of this story on Reddit, it seems like it was time for Steve to move on. He was overworked and underappreciated, and he does not deserve to be treated poorly after going above and beyond for so many years. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, and if you’ve ever left a job under similar circumstances, feel free to share with your fellow pandas how you went about doing so.

