Ed Sheeran Fans Stunned As He Brings Eminem On Stage To Perform Surprise Song
Celebrities, Entertainment

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

The crowd went nuts at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit on Saturday, after the singer was joined by none other than Eminem himself for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself”. The unexpected appearance got the people screaming as the rapper took over in the first verse of the iconic song.

After the performance, Sheeran revealed to the audience at Ford Field that Eminem was only planning to do one song, adding, “You can’t come on in Detroit and do just one song”. The comment was followed by a rendition of another one of the rapper’s hits, “Stan”.

On his Instagram account, Sheeran later posted a snippet of the performance, with the caption reading “Detroit. What a moment.”

Eminem joins Ed Sheeran for a surprise performance in Detroit, setting the crowd on fire

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Some fans captured the moment and shared it online

@vortexx_qc #eminem #edsheeran #fordfield #detroit @eminem @Ed Sheeran ♬ original sound – Dave Hilaréguy

Image credits: vortexx_qc

Image credits: ePro Team: Support for Eminem & Shady Records

Image credits: ePro Team: Support for Eminem & Shady Records

Image credits: ePro Team: Support for Eminem & Shady Records

Image credits: ePro Team: Support for Eminem & Shady Records

Image credits: eminem

Image credits: eminem

Image credits: eminem

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

Image credits: teddysphotos

People online shared their thoughts on the matter

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

