Ed Sheeran Fans Stunned As He Brings Eminem On Stage To Perform Surprise Song

The crowd went nuts at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit on Saturday, after the singer was joined by none other than Eminem himself for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself”. The unexpected appearance got the people screaming as the rapper took over in the first verse of the iconic song.

After the performance, Sheeran revealed to the audience at Ford Field that Eminem was only planning to do one song, adding, “You can’t come on in Detroit and do just one song”. The comment was followed by a rendition of another one of the rapper’s hits, “Stan”.

On his Instagram account, Sheeran later posted a snippet of the performance, with the caption reading “Detroit. What a moment.”

Eminem joins Ed Sheeran for a surprise performance in Detroit, setting the crowd on fire

Image credits: teddysphotos

