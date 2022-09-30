Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Emerging Artist Explains Her Unique Process (8 Pics)
Timmy Thomas
Community member

Olivia Lee Hiller is a new painter to the art world and her paintings are stunning art patrons. Olivia paints horses immersed in a colorful and lively atmosphere and artists and collectors alike are wondering how she does it.

Olivia starts off her process with collage. She loves collecting scrapbooking paper and other specialty papers that have intricate patterns and unique designs. As she collages these papers into the canvas or wood panels, she also has texture in mind. “Texture is one of the key characteristics to my work. It brings the painting to life as much as color does,” Olivia describes. Olivia will incorporate a variety of pastes into her work, some that crackle, others that bubble, and some pastes are stenciled into layer patterns on top of the collage.

After working on collage and texture, Olivia likes to use inks and acrylics as a sort of underpainting. This step of the process is not as straightforward as Olivia will sometimes include other media such as watercolors, oil pastels, gold or copper leaf, or even spray paint. But in every painting, Olivia uses ink as she has found that layering inks and oil glazes create the most vibrant colors.

The final part of her paintings is always in oil. “I use a wet-on-wet oil painting process with a few select brushes and a palette knife. It is in this part of the painting that I lose myself in the creation process. I never know what will become of it and that is what makes it so exciting!”

However Olivia creates her work, and it is sure to impress art collectors around the world. Olivia’s work can be found on her website at olivialeehiller.com and you can follow her day-to-day life as an artist through her Instagram.

“Cleanse Me” original painting by Olivia Lee Hiller

“Stronger” original painting by Olivia Lee Hiller

“Dreamer” original painting by Olivia Lee Hiller

Olivia adding pigment powder to wet ink – photo credit: Pete Hiller

Olivia using oil pastels – photo credit: Pete Hiller

“Maximus” original painting by Olivia Lee Hiller

Scumbling with gold paint

Final touches

