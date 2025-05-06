“Kids say the darndest things” or so the saying goes, which is just one more thing new parents have to learn as their children develop the ability to speak. This is probably why we’ve all heard some of the most outrageous things ever come out of children’s mouths.

Someone asked “Tell me a time your kids embarrassed you so bad you felt like you could never go out in public again,” and people shared their most unhinged stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to add your own examples to the comments section below.

#1

Mother wearing a headscarf looking shocked at her toddler in a brown raincoat in public, capturing parents’ kids’ worst moments. When my daughter and I were at the store and we saw a person with dwarfism…she said “they must not have ate their vegetables”…the person heard her 😑

Hgibson1738 , Yunus Tuğ/unsplash Report

    #2

    Woman in a blue blouse looking stressed in a bathroom, reflecting the worst things kids did in public moments for parents. I got my period at Disney on ice and she was in the stall with me.and saw my underwear AND IN A VERY CROWDED BATHROOM said "Aaw, It's ok you pooped ur pants mommy, it happens"

    lynda , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    StrangeOne
    LOL My daughter said something similar in the mall washroom, really loudly. "ARE YOU GOING PEE OR P*O. OH, YOU'RE GOING P*O>" A lady laughed. I wasn't too embarrassed or anything. But I did have to change my bank card password after she blurted out why I was pressing certain numbers, actually saying the numbers in order. LOL Ah, kids are fun.

    #3

    Young female cashier smiling while processing a payment as parents share the worst things their kids did in public. the cashier asked my son a question and he responded with “my grandpa told me not to talk to ugly people”

    urmomsszs , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    #4

    Smiling parents having a conversation at a restaurant, reflecting on the worst things their kids did in public. My son saw an Indian family at IKEA and told them “Feliz navidad”

    BoyMomTurner , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    StrangeOne
    Awww. I would just tell them what it means, if they don't know, and that's our way of saying Merry Christmas. That one is totally saveable.

    #5

    Child holding a coin using fingers, illustrating parents sharing the worst things their kids did in public moments. My brother cracked the back of my mom’s phone and they told him it would cost a lot to fix. The next day he found a penny in the grocery store and yelled “LOOK HERES MONEY FOR YOUR CRACK!”

    kinder , Andriyko Podilnyk/unsplash Report

    #6

    Hand putting a Nutty 5 cereals snack bar into a pocket, illustrating parents sharing the worst things kids did in public. I had to take my son in the bathroom with me… he was little. He hears someone opening a pad and yells SOMEONE IS EATING SNACKS IN HERE!

    jilldean17 , Salah Regouane/unsplash Report

    #7

    Man in a yellow sweater reaching for snacks on a shelf illustrating parents sharing worst things kids did in public moments My 5 yo son asked the gas station guy wearing a turbin if he was a genie

    Marlena M. , Dollar Gill/unsplash Report

    Leanne Hailes
    That's cute; only if the gas station attendant thought so too

    #8

    Woman with vitiligo sitting on a couch, representing parents sharing the worst things their kids did in public moments. My oldest saw a black lady with what I’m assuming was vitiligo and said “mommy I wish I was tie dye like her” I didn’t respond so of course he had to say it louder.

    Heidi , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Leanne Hailes
    "Tie dye" is absolutely gorgeous! Everyone is different; thank goodness. I don't understand why you "didn't respond" ??????????????????? 🤔

    #9

    Child wearing sunglasses and red jacket shouting outdoors, illustrating worst things kids did in public moments for parents. my niece (4) we were at the checkout and the lady and the register was being super rude my mom whispered at me “whats her problem?” and my niece super loud “yeah whats your problem!

    Dezzi , Timon Studler/unsplash Report

    Upstaged75
    My 5 year old nephew once asked loudly in a restaurant "Did you just fart Aunt Upstaged?". I wanted to strangle him.

    #10

    Parent covering face with cloth, showing embarrassment in public, reflecting worst kids behavior making parents want to disappear. My son saw a lady in a hijab in Walmart and screamed “WHAT IS SHE?!?” And as I was explaining different cultures, he said “no is she a pirate?!?!?” And I looked again, she was wearing an eye patch. 😭

    Britt , Nada/unsplash Report

    #11

    Elderly man talking to a young girl, capturing moments that reflect parents' worst kids' behavior in public. For a while when my oldest was 4 she told random old people that they were gonna die soon.

    leaf , Tim Kilby/unsplash Report

    #12

    Parent wearing a red jacket with hands in pockets, sitting near a table with food, illustrating kids embarrassing parents in public. My son once told a cashier (with a large belly) "you look like Peppa pigs dad"

    JennR , Ravi Sharma/unsplash Report

    #13

    Two people standing near bar stools, one wearing jeans and the other with a prosthetic leg, in a casual public setting. My son pointed at man with a prosthetic leg and said “look mommy a robot” and the man proceeded to rip his prosthetic leg off while my 3 year old screamed as loud as he could in Sam’s club 😂

    Jocelyn , Elevate/unsplash Report

    #14

    Upset child clinging to parent in public, capturing the worst things kids did that made parents want to disappear. When my oldest was three (he’s mixed) he screamed “help these white ppl have kidnapped me” because I didn’t buy the toy he wanted. I had to prove he was mine.

    Victoria , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Hippopotamuses
    These don't sound like the words of a three year old.

    #15

    Two anime figurines, one with blonde hair and one with bunny ears, sitting on a car dashboard illustrating kids acting in public. My daughter is an only child. But calls her baby dolls her “sisters”. She told a lady in Target I left her baby sister in the car. Mid July in SC. Police were waiting for me when I got to check out.

    Lsteeny , Robert Schwarz /unsplash Report

    Hippopotamuses
    You'd think someone would check with mum, and at the car, before calling the police.

    #16

    Smiling woman with long black hair reacting to stories about the worst things kids did in public shared by parents. My very white 2yr old daughter. Bowed and said "Ni hao." to an asian family at the doctors office. I have NO clue where she learned this. They were just as confused as I was.

    HanK331720 , Varick Bizot/unsplash Report

    #17

    Group of children sitting on the floor with an adult, illustrating parents sharing the worst things their kids did in public. when I went to pick my 2 year old up and her teacher told me she had to sit out during circle time because she wouldn't stop twerking to the ABCs

    Amelia Nicole , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    StrangeOne
    Why is a 2 year old in school? Is OP referring to a daycare and the daycare staff?

    #18

    Woman singing passionately into a microphone on stage, illustrating parents' worst kids public moments that made them want to disappear. A lady finished her solo at church and my daughter said LOUDLY, "Her don't sing very good!"

    Stacy Hall , Seth Gerak/unsplash Report

    #19

    Close-up of a hand holding black hair showing scalp and strands, illustrating messy hair kids did in public parents shared My daughter pulled my wig off in the dentist office. In front of an old white man. And swung it.

    Sharonda , maderinayears/reddit Report

    #20

    Shoppers in an aisle with a person wearing playful Cookie Monster leggings, illustrating parents’ worst kid moments in public. “MY MOM SAID YOU ARENT ALLOWED TO WEAR PAJAMAS IN WALMART” to the woman wearing Cookie Monster pajama pants

    banderson53 , anon/reddit Report

    #21

    Person in religious robe raising hand in dimly lit church interior, illustrating parents sharing worst kids' public behavior. When I was a toddler we were at church and I yelled “who’s the guy in the dress” my Mom shhhed me and said “that’s the father” to which I screamed “THATS NOT MY DADDY”.

    Rebecca Leiting , Mateus Campos Felipe/unsplash Report

    #22

    Person in a red shirt with a shocked expression, illustrating parents' reactions to the worst things their kids did in public. When my little sister was 3 she saw a larger black woman and said “hey big momma” because she had just watched the movie Big Mommas House… I wanted to die…

    Marissa Caraveo Report

    #23

    Close-up of a person’s eyes looking away, highlighting emotions tied to parents’ worst kids’ public moments. My toddler kept pointing behind me and saying “oooh ghost” and I giggled and said it back before turning around to find a woman in a full burka behind us 😭💀

    Aurora cosplays , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    #24

    A young girl covering her face with hands, illustrating parents' embarrassment over kids' worst public behavior. My son told the cashier with 2 lazy eyes (that pointed outward) that she looked like a lizard. He then proceeded to hiss at her. I never went back to that gas station

    Kenna Foster , Gigi /unsplash Report

    StrangeOne
    Why did the parent allow it to get to that point? I'm now being reminded of a time I was about 5-ish, my mom took me to a restaurant. The waitress spoke sorta funny to me at the time, and I mentioned it out loud. My mom instantly scolded me and we left, after apologizing to the waitress. She had her wisdom teeth pulled. Apparently I really embarrassed the waitress.

    #25

    Young woman writing on a tablet in a cozy café, representing parents sharing the worst things their kids did in public. He started trying to speak “chinese” back to our waitress at a chinese buffet.

    AlenaMarie , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    #26

    I work in a daycare & one of the kids said to me “my mommy lays in bed and cries”

    ammielb_17 Report

    #27

    At school. I own a business where I host exotic ANIMAL birthday parties and events, my daughter told her teacher I do EXOTIC PARTIES. Left out the animals part, apparently I'm a stripper now

    Shannan Report

    #28

    Smiling woman with colorful face paint and bright costume, illustrating parents sharing worst kids behavior in public moments. During the Barbie movie when they showed depression Barbie my daughter shouted “mommy it’s you!” People around us laughed so loud smh.

    scuderiajane , Warner Bros Report

    #29

    Not really embarrassing but when my daughter was 3 she saw some goth teens and screamed "Look mommy! Pretty vampires!!" 🤣 they were so happy

    Pookaboo | SAHM | Report

    StrangeOne
    Yeah, that would have been the most honorable compliment.

    #30

    When my daughter told me she wanted her nails done so I told her I’d do them. But she said “no I want them to do them” while pointing at the asian family sitting next to us at the restaurant

    Ashley Report

    #31

    My 5 yr old seen a handicapped person walking into the store and asked why they were walking like that. I explained. he then proceeded to walk the same way. ( foot drag and all) i was MORTIFIED

    Misty Cottrell Report

    #32

    We went to the mall in Los Angeles and there were a lot of Asians, my daughter said outloud, “are we in China”

    Lucero Hernandez Report

    #33

    My daughter walked passed someone’s table at the Mexican restaurant and stuck her entire hand in their queso

    Tiffany Kendall Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    My husband's nephew did something similar. He is 5 and autistic. Just reached out to the table behind us and picked food from their plate and started eating. He ignored the food that he had picked for himself before. His parents had to apologise and order another plate for them.

    #34

    I took my daughter to the bank once and she looked at the teller and said “you really look like a horse” and proceeds to neigh at her repeatedly. 😭We don’t go back to that location anymore

    Sarahhhh Report

    StrangeOne
    I still don't understand why the parents let them continue without apology.

    #35

    My son sang “savages, savages” to a Hispanic family at a restaurant thinking they were someone from Pocahontas.

    Sweetpea Report

    #36

    daughter learning to read, read the words "green card" on a window right before we walked into a Mexican restaurant, then proceeded to scream in the restaurant that she wants a green card

    MelodyFlores Report

    Hippopotamuses
    So. From amongst all of the signage; name, menu, etc., your daughter focused on two words which convey a particularly message. Either this didn't happen, or YOU drew attention to this on the way in.

    #37

    We were recently at a funeral and in front of the family my kid asked “where are his legs and why isn’t he breathing”

    Chelsea Brawner Report

    StrangeOne
    Open casket funerals can be traumatizing to kids. I don't recommend bringing them. Leave them home with a sitter.

    #38

    My mom accidentally backed over me when I was 3 and for a few months afterwards I would randomly ask her “mom remember when you hit me with your car?” In public

    Kathryn Report

    #39

    He asked me why the cashier looked like a man but sounded like a lady (in front of her) I told him to be quiet and he repeated it again because “it was just a simple question”

    Nichelle Report

    StrangeOne
    If the kid is that articulate to argue about asking the question at all, then the kid is old enough to know not to ask offensive questions about people in their face.

    #40

    An older lady with facial warts checked us into our hotel on vacation. Our 3 YO daughter screamed, pointed at her and said “I’m not staying here with a witch!” MORTIFIED.

    Court Boaz Report

    #41

    My son at the peak of his Star Wars obsession excitedly called a lady dressed in an all black hijab, Darth Vader. She was not Darth Vader. He was 3.

    bellabearsmom Report

    #42

    My son told the office lady, the principals and his teacher I was picking him up early because I’m going to prison… I had a court hearing for child support

    J E S S Report

    #43

    My 5-yo proudly and loudly told a waiter "You have the tightest pants in all the land" and then sang Jimmy Fallon's song, Tight Pants.

    tits mcgee Report

    #44

    It was announced that “Santa” was no longer taking pictures. My then three year old yelled “God damn it” as loud as he could. People stared and a couple busted up laughing

    Des Report

    #45

    my friends kid saw a person who was homeless and asked "are you homless?" they replied "yes" and she said "you look homeless."

    Taylor Report

    #46

    We were at Kohls shopping. And my daughter yelled so loud “I’ve never seen one of these before” it was a black mannequin

    Nicole Report

    #47

    Close-up of a child with messy teeth smiling, illustrating parents’ experiences with kids’ worst public behavior moments. My kid asked someone when the tooth fairy is coming to their house because they were missing teeth

    @therileygang2 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    #48

    Horse-drawn carriage on a wet road with a person shielding from rain, reflecting public moments parents wish to disappear. My son (then 5) pointed at a Mennonite man in a parking lot and said “look Momma, a Pilgrim”!! So loud. People in the parking lot also looked for the Pilgrim. 😬

    LoveisLaw , Randy Fath/unsplash Report

    #49

    Hand putting coins into a clear jar on wooden surface, illustrating parents sharing worst kids' public moments stories. We encountered someone who didn’t have many teeth and my daughter asked “how much money did you get from the tooth fairy”

    Jessica Daves , Frank van Hulst/unsplash Report

    #50

    My 2 year old son saw an African American woman in a purple shirt at Walmart and SCREAMED “mama it’s Meekah!” (From blippi). I told him it wasn’t and he just continued to loudly argue with me 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Chelsea Jarriel Report

    #51

    Man wearing mask and green jacket in a motorized wheelchair crossing street in a public urban area went to target with my daughter and there was a man in a wheelchair and he a double AKA… my daughter looked him dead in the face and said “headddd, shoulders.. no knees or toes no knees or toes”

    SAv , redens desrosiers/unsplash Report

    #52

    My son (2yo at the time) saw a nikabi at the store and said “mummy look Batman”

    Gizemnzf Report

    #53

    As I sat down in a full public restroom, my toddler screamed in shock “mom, your growing fur!” 😳 In my defense, it was winter and I was newly postpartum.

    Katekate Report

    #54

    My daughter got lice from her classroom at school. I went to the store to get stuff to treat her head. While in check out she made eye contact with the cashier and said “I have bugs in my hair”

    Katelyn Hall Report

    StrangeOne
    Well, it would be obvious to the cashier when seeing the lice shampoo.

    #55

    When my son was about 5, he told a boy at the splash pad “I like your pilgrim costume.” He was Amish

    alexandria_marissa212 Report

    #56

    My daughter was on a field trip with her preschool & announced to everyone that she lived in a crack house….because the ceiling had a crack in it.

    Pamela Melanie Report

    #57

    I stepped on the scale at Publix and my son said “damnnnn”

    Jonna Williamsen Report

    #58

    My son (to the guard on a military base): that’s a big mustache for a little man. Full inspection

    m0oc0w4 Report

    #59

    an elderly couple stopped to compliment the way my kids were dressed alike and my daughter (4) tells the lady "Hey grandma give me some money" and tried opening her purse

    Lilith_Vercetti Report

    #60

    My daughter's pediatrician asked her what her favorite color was at a wellness exam and she said "blood."

    CaitlinC119 Report

    #61

    My son (then 5) saw a group of African Americans walking at Walmart got excited and yelled "look mom the Houston Rockets are here!

    Josie garcia Report

    Hippopotamuses
    FFS. How can kid living in country where 14% of the population identifies as African American, not know that not all African American belong to the Houston Rockets (Basketball apparently)?

    #62

    My daughter told a man that liked me “I hope you’re not trying to marry my mom bc I want her to marry someone else and it’s not you” 😩 I think that’s the last time we hung out

    Cher Lenee Report

    #63

    My son goes to a catholic school and the teacher emailed me because my son insisted to his entire Kindergarten class that Jesus was a zombie because he came back to life!

    Please_scootch-over Report

    #64

    My son’s preschool Mother’s Day program, they each got up and shared one of their mom’s talents. My son told everyone I can flush a toilet at target with my foot.

    ell_zee Report

    #65

    Every time we go out some old lady has to stop us to tell us how cute my son is, and every single time he yells “I DONT LIKE STRANGERS I ONLY LIKE MY FAMILY” over and over until they walk away

    Des Report

    #66

    I took my nephews(I had custody of them) to get Panda Express. I wanted them to experience ordering their own food. This boy hollers out “let me get some of that meow meow and a little woof woof”

    Jessica Report

    #67

    I will always watch the movie Norbit when my son was little..we one day went to forever 21 and he went up to a lady and said "LOOK MOM its Rasputia"!! I got out of the store as fast as I could

    Jessica Gutierrez M. Report

    #68

    My son told a worker at the store he looked like van Helsing from Hotel Transylvania. He was in a wheelchair…. 😭

    Mary Report

    #69

    my almost 2yo thinks anything w wheels is a car… yelled “a car!” at someone in a wheelchair

    Paige Report

    #70

    My daughter told her teacher that we have no food in the house once. We ran out of bread that morning and she was mad. Her teacher called and offered to send a care package of food. She was 9.

    Stephanie Report

    #71

    we took my kids on a dolphin tour and saw none and my son stood up and said this is a scam these people scammed you and you fell for it! he was 6

    L E S L I E • A N N A Report

    #72

    My daughter asked my friend who has a lazy eye. Why he only laughs with one eye 🤦🏻‍♀️omg

    Simplyy_Jadee Report

    #73

    Mine told her that her mom is poor. All because I told her to didn’t have money for ice cream that Saturday😂

    The Riley Gang Report

    #74

    I had an older lady tell my three year old how pretty she is…she proceeded to get bashful then look me dead in the eye and say “mommy I HATE people” loud ASF like girl me too but don’t YELL it

    Caitlin Samsoe Report

    #75

    My youngest told her teacher with a messy bun: "you look crazy like my mom"

    meredith Report

    #76

    My nephew got into a uber ride and proceeded to tell the uber driver he looked like LeBron James. The driver did no look like LBJ he was just black

    user5363770548418 Report

    #77

    When my 5 year is learning to spell, and she wrote help me on a sticky note and put it on the car window like I kidnapped her and everyone was looking, I had no clue until we got home

    Kristine Report

    #78

    When I was a kid I pointed at an Amish family at Aldi and very loudly said, “Mommy why are they STILL in their Halloween costumes?! It’s summer!” I know my mom wanted to beat me right then

    𝐻𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑒𝓎 Report

