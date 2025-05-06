Someone asked “Tell me a time your kids embarrassed you so bad you felt like you could never go out in public again,” and people shared their most unhinged stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to add your own examples to the comments section below.

“Kids say the darndest things ” or so the saying goes, which is just one more thing new parents have to learn as their children develop the ability to speak. This is probably why we’ve all heard some of the most outrageous things ever come out of children’s mouths.

#1 When my daughter and I were at the store and we saw a person with dwarfism…she said “they must not have ate their vegetables”…the person heard her 😑

#2 I got my period at Disney on ice and she was in the stall with me.and saw my underwear AND IN A VERY CROWDED BATHROOM said "Aaw, It's ok you pooped ur pants mommy, it happens"

#3 the cashier asked my son a question and he responded with “my grandpa told me not to talk to ugly people”

#4 My son saw an Indian family at IKEA and told them “Feliz navidad”

#5 My brother cracked the back of my mom’s phone and they told him it would cost a lot to fix. The next day he found a penny in the grocery store and yelled “LOOK HERES MONEY FOR YOUR CRACK!”

#6 I had to take my son in the bathroom with me… he was little. He hears someone opening a pad and yells SOMEONE IS EATING SNACKS IN HERE!

#7 My 5 yo son asked the gas station guy wearing a turbin if he was a genie

#8 My oldest saw a black lady with what I’m assuming was vitiligo and said “mommy I wish I was tie dye like her” I didn’t respond so of course he had to say it louder.

#9 my niece (4) we were at the checkout and the lady and the register was being super rude my mom whispered at me “whats her problem?” and my niece super loud “yeah whats your problem!

#10 My son saw a lady in a hijab in Walmart and screamed “WHAT IS SHE?!?” And as I was explaining different cultures, he said “no is she a pirate?!?!?” And I looked again, she was wearing an eye patch. 😭

#11 For a while when my oldest was 4 she told random old people that they were gonna die soon.

#12 My son once told a cashier (with a large belly) "you look like Peppa pigs dad"

#13 My son pointed at man with a prosthetic leg and said “look mommy a robot” and the man proceeded to rip his prosthetic leg off while my 3 year old screamed as loud as he could in Sam’s club 😂

#14 When my oldest was three (he’s mixed) he screamed “help these white ppl have kidnapped me” because I didn’t buy the toy he wanted. I had to prove he was mine.

#15 My daughter is an only child. But calls her baby dolls her “sisters”. She told a lady in Target I left her baby sister in the car. Mid July in SC. Police were waiting for me when I got to check out.

#16 My very white 2yr old daughter. Bowed and said "Ni hao." to an asian family at the doctors office. I have NO clue where she learned this. They were just as confused as I was.

#17 when I went to pick my 2 year old up and her teacher told me she had to sit out during circle time because she wouldn't stop twerking to the ABCs

#18 A lady finished her solo at church and my daughter said LOUDLY, "Her don't sing very good!"

#19 My daughter pulled my wig off in the dentist office. In front of an old white man. And swung it.

#20 “MY MOM SAID YOU ARENT ALLOWED TO WEAR PAJAMAS IN WALMART” to the woman wearing Cookie Monster pajama pants

#21 When I was a toddler we were at church and I yelled “who’s the guy in the dress” my Mom shhhed me and said “that’s the father” to which I screamed “THATS NOT MY DADDY”.

#22 When my little sister was 3 she saw a larger black woman and said “hey big momma” because she had just watched the movie Big Mommas House… I wanted to die…

#23 My toddler kept pointing behind me and saying “oooh ghost” and I giggled and said it back before turning around to find a woman in a full burka behind us 😭💀

#24 My son told the cashier with 2 lazy eyes (that pointed outward) that she looked like a lizard. He then proceeded to hiss at her. I never went back to that gas station

#25 He started trying to speak “chinese” back to our waitress at a chinese buffet.

#26 I work in a daycare & one of the kids said to me “my mommy lays in bed and cries”

#27 At school. I own a business where I host exotic ANIMAL birthday parties and events, my daughter told her teacher I do EXOTIC PARTIES. Left out the animals part, apparently I'm a stripper now

#28 During the Barbie movie when they showed depression Barbie my daughter shouted “mommy it’s you!” People around us laughed so loud smh.

#29 Not really embarrassing but when my daughter was 3 she saw some goth teens and screamed "Look mommy! Pretty vampires!!" 🤣 they were so happy

#30 When my daughter told me she wanted her nails done so I told her I’d do them. But she said “no I want them to do them” while pointing at the asian family sitting next to us at the restaurant

#31 My 5 yr old seen a handicapped person walking into the store and asked why they were walking like that. I explained. he then proceeded to walk the same way. ( foot drag and all) i was MORTIFIED

#32 We went to the mall in Los Angeles and there were a lot of Asians, my daughter said outloud, “are we in China”

#33 My daughter walked passed someone’s table at the Mexican restaurant and stuck her entire hand in their queso

#34 I took my daughter to the bank once and she looked at the teller and said “you really look like a horse” and proceeds to neigh at her repeatedly. 😭We don’t go back to that location anymore

#35 My son sang “savages, savages” to a Hispanic family at a restaurant thinking they were someone from Pocahontas.

#36 daughter learning to read, read the words "green card" on a window right before we walked into a Mexican restaurant, then proceeded to scream in the restaurant that she wants a green card

#37 We were recently at a funeral and in front of the family my kid asked “where are his legs and why isn’t he breathing”

#38 My mom accidentally backed over me when I was 3 and for a few months afterwards I would randomly ask her “mom remember when you hit me with your car?” In public

#39 He asked me why the cashier looked like a man but sounded like a lady (in front of her) I told him to be quiet and he repeated it again because “it was just a simple question”

#40 An older lady with facial warts checked us into our hotel on vacation. Our 3 YO daughter screamed, pointed at her and said “I’m not staying here with a witch!” MORTIFIED.

#41 My son at the peak of his Star Wars obsession excitedly called a lady dressed in an all black hijab, Darth Vader. She was not Darth Vader. He was 3.

#42 My son told the office lady, the principals and his teacher I was picking him up early because I’m going to prison… I had a court hearing for child support

#43 My 5-yo proudly and loudly told a waiter "You have the tightest pants in all the land" and then sang Jimmy Fallon's song, Tight Pants.

#44 It was announced that “Santa” was no longer taking pictures. My then three year old yelled “God damn it” as loud as he could. People stared and a couple busted up laughing

#45 my friends kid saw a person who was homeless and asked "are you homless?" they replied "yes" and she said "you look homeless."

#46 We were at Kohls shopping. And my daughter yelled so loud “I’ve never seen one of these before” it was a black mannequin

#47 My kid asked someone when the tooth fairy is coming to their house because they were missing teeth

#48 My son (then 5) pointed at a Mennonite man in a parking lot and said “look Momma, a Pilgrim”!! So loud. People in the parking lot also looked for the Pilgrim. 😬

#49 We encountered someone who didn’t have many teeth and my daughter asked “how much money did you get from the tooth fairy”

#50 My 2 year old son saw an African American woman in a purple shirt at Walmart and SCREAMED “mama it’s Meekah!” (From blippi). I told him it wasn’t and he just continued to loudly argue with me 🤦🏻‍♀️

#51 went to target with my daughter and there was a man in a wheelchair and he a double AKA… my daughter looked him dead in the face and said “headddd, shoulders.. no knees or toes no knees or toes”

#52 My son (2yo at the time) saw a nikabi at the store and said “mummy look Batman”

#53 As I sat down in a full public restroom, my toddler screamed in shock “mom, your growing fur!” 😳 In my defense, it was winter and I was newly postpartum.

#54 My daughter got lice from her classroom at school. I went to the store to get stuff to treat her head. While in check out she made eye contact with the cashier and said “I have bugs in my hair”

#55 When my son was about 5, he told a boy at the splash pad “I like your pilgrim costume.” He was Amish

#56 My daughter was on a field trip with her preschool & announced to everyone that she lived in a crack house….because the ceiling had a crack in it.

#57 I stepped on the scale at Publix and my son said “damnnnn”

#58 My son (to the guard on a military base): that’s a big mustache for a little man. Full inspection

#59 an elderly couple stopped to compliment the way my kids were dressed alike and my daughter (4) tells the lady "Hey grandma give me some money" and tried opening her purse

#60 My daughter's pediatrician asked her what her favorite color was at a wellness exam and she said "blood."

#61 My son (then 5) saw a group of African Americans walking at Walmart got excited and yelled "look mom the Houston Rockets are here!

#62 My daughter told a man that liked me “I hope you’re not trying to marry my mom bc I want her to marry someone else and it’s not you” 😩 I think that’s the last time we hung out

#63 My son goes to a catholic school and the teacher emailed me because my son insisted to his entire Kindergarten class that Jesus was a zombie because he came back to life!

#64 My son’s preschool Mother’s Day program, they each got up and shared one of their mom’s talents. My son told everyone I can flush a toilet at target with my foot.

#65 Every time we go out some old lady has to stop us to tell us how cute my son is, and every single time he yells “I DONT LIKE STRANGERS I ONLY LIKE MY FAMILY” over and over until they walk away

#66 I took my nephews(I had custody of them) to get Panda Express. I wanted them to experience ordering their own food. This boy hollers out “let me get some of that meow meow and a little woof woof”

#67 I will always watch the movie Norbit when my son was little..we one day went to forever 21 and he went up to a lady and said "LOOK MOM its Rasputia"!! I got out of the store as fast as I could

#68 My son told a worker at the store he looked like van Helsing from Hotel Transylvania. He was in a wheelchair…. 😭

#69 my almost 2yo thinks anything w wheels is a car… yelled “a car!” at someone in a wheelchair

#70 My daughter told her teacher that we have no food in the house once. We ran out of bread that morning and she was mad. Her teacher called and offered to send a care package of food. She was 9.

#71 we took my kids on a dolphin tour and saw none and my son stood up and said this is a scam these people scammed you and you fell for it! he was 6

#72 My daughter asked my friend who has a lazy eye. Why he only laughs with one eye 🤦🏻‍♀️omg

#73 Mine told her that her mom is poor. All because I told her to didn’t have money for ice cream that Saturday😂

#74 I had an older lady tell my three year old how pretty she is…she proceeded to get bashful then look me dead in the eye and say “mommy I HATE people” loud ASF like girl me too but don’t YELL it

#75 My youngest told her teacher with a messy bun: "you look crazy like my mom"

#76 My nephew got into a uber ride and proceeded to tell the uber driver he looked like LeBron James. The driver did no look like LBJ he was just black

#77 When my 5 year is learning to spell, and she wrote help me on a sticky note and put it on the car window like I kidnapped her and everyone was looking, I had no clue until we got home

