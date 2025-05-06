78 Parents Shared The Worst Things Their Kids Did In Public That Made Them Want To Disappear
“Kids say the darndest things” or so the saying goes, which is just one more thing new parents have to learn as their children develop the ability to speak. This is probably why we’ve all heard some of the most outrageous things ever come out of children’s mouths.
Someone asked “Tell me a time your kids embarrassed you so bad you felt like you could never go out in public again,” and people shared their most unhinged stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to add your own examples to the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
When my daughter and I were at the store and we saw a person with dwarfism…she said “they must not have ate their vegetables”…the person heard her 😑
I got my period at Disney on ice and she was in the stall with me.and saw my underwear AND IN A VERY CROWDED BATHROOM said "Aaw, It's ok you pooped ur pants mommy, it happens"
LOL My daughter said something similar in the mall washroom, really loudly. "ARE YOU GOING PEE OR P*O. OH, YOU'RE GOING P*O>" A lady laughed. I wasn't too embarrassed or anything. But I did have to change my bank card password after she blurted out why I was pressing certain numbers, actually saying the numbers in order. LOL Ah, kids are fun.
the cashier asked my son a question and he responded with “my grandpa told me not to talk to ugly people”
My son saw an Indian family at IKEA and told them “Feliz navidad”
Awww. I would just tell them what it means, if they don't know, and that's our way of saying Merry Christmas. That one is totally saveable.
My brother cracked the back of my mom’s phone and they told him it would cost a lot to fix. The next day he found a penny in the grocery store and yelled “LOOK HERES MONEY FOR YOUR CRACK!”
I had to take my son in the bathroom with me… he was little. He hears someone opening a pad and yells SOMEONE IS EATING SNACKS IN HERE!
My 5 yo son asked the gas station guy wearing a turbin if he was a genie
That's cute; only if the gas station attendant thought so too
My oldest saw a black lady with what I’m assuming was vitiligo and said “mommy I wish I was tie dye like her” I didn’t respond so of course he had to say it louder.
"Tie dye" is absolutely gorgeous! Everyone is different; thank goodness. I don't understand why you "didn't respond" ??????????????????? 🤔
my niece (4) we were at the checkout and the lady and the register was being super rude my mom whispered at me “whats her problem?” and my niece super loud “yeah whats your problem!
My 5 year old nephew once asked loudly in a restaurant "Did you just fart Aunt Upstaged?". I wanted to strangle him.
My son saw a lady in a hijab in Walmart and screamed “WHAT IS SHE?!?” And as I was explaining different cultures, he said “no is she a pirate?!?!?” And I looked again, she was wearing an eye patch. 😭
For a while when my oldest was 4 she told random old people that they were gonna die soon.
My son once told a cashier (with a large belly) "you look like Peppa pigs dad"
My son pointed at man with a prosthetic leg and said “look mommy a robot” and the man proceeded to rip his prosthetic leg off while my 3 year old screamed as loud as he could in Sam’s club 😂
When my oldest was three (he’s mixed) he screamed “help these white ppl have kidnapped me” because I didn’t buy the toy he wanted. I had to prove he was mine.
These don't sound like the words of a three year old.
My daughter is an only child. But calls her baby dolls her “sisters”. She told a lady in Target I left her baby sister in the car. Mid July in SC. Police were waiting for me when I got to check out.
You'd think someone would check with mum, and at the car, before calling the police.
My very white 2yr old daughter. Bowed and said "Ni hao." to an asian family at the doctors office. I have NO clue where she learned this. They were just as confused as I was.
when I went to pick my 2 year old up and her teacher told me she had to sit out during circle time because she wouldn't stop twerking to the ABCs
Why is a 2 year old in school? Is OP referring to a daycare and the daycare staff?
A lady finished her solo at church and my daughter said LOUDLY, "Her don't sing very good!"
My daughter pulled my wig off in the dentist office. In front of an old white man. And swung it.
Simple answer here. Keep your dāmn kid under control!
“MY MOM SAID YOU ARENT ALLOWED TO WEAR PAJAMAS IN WALMART” to the woman wearing Cookie Monster pajama pants
When I was a toddler we were at church and I yelled “who’s the guy in the dress” my Mom shhhed me and said “that’s the father” to which I screamed “THATS NOT MY DADDY”.
When my little sister was 3 she saw a larger black woman and said “hey big momma” because she had just watched the movie Big Mommas House… I wanted to die…
My toddler kept pointing behind me and saying “oooh ghost” and I giggled and said it back before turning around to find a woman in a full burka behind us 😭💀
My son told the cashier with 2 lazy eyes (that pointed outward) that she looked like a lizard. He then proceeded to hiss at her. I never went back to that gas station
Why did the parent allow it to get to that point? I'm now being reminded of a time I was about 5-ish, my mom took me to a restaurant. The waitress spoke sorta funny to me at the time, and I mentioned it out loud. My mom instantly scolded me and we left, after apologizing to the waitress. She had her wisdom teeth pulled. Apparently I really embarrassed the waitress.
He started trying to speak “chinese” back to our waitress at a chinese buffet.
I work in a daycare & one of the kids said to me “my mommy lays in bed and cries”
At school. I own a business where I host exotic ANIMAL birthday parties and events, my daughter told her teacher I do EXOTIC PARTIES. Left out the animals part, apparently I'm a stripper now
During the Barbie movie when they showed depression Barbie my daughter shouted “mommy it’s you!” People around us laughed so loud smh.
Not really embarrassing but when my daughter was 3 she saw some goth teens and screamed "Look mommy! Pretty vampires!!" 🤣 they were so happy
When my daughter told me she wanted her nails done so I told her I’d do them. But she said “no I want them to do them” while pointing at the asian family sitting next to us at the restaurant
My 5 yr old seen a handicapped person walking into the store and asked why they were walking like that. I explained. he then proceeded to walk the same way. ( foot drag and all) i was MORTIFIED
We went to the mall in Los Angeles and there were a lot of Asians, my daughter said outloud, “are we in China”
My daughter walked passed someone’s table at the Mexican restaurant and stuck her entire hand in their queso
My husband's nephew did something similar. He is 5 and autistic. Just reached out to the table behind us and picked food from their plate and started eating. He ignored the food that he had picked for himself before. His parents had to apologise and order another plate for them.
I took my daughter to the bank once and she looked at the teller and said “you really look like a horse” and proceeds to neigh at her repeatedly. 😭We don’t go back to that location anymore
I still don't understand why the parents let them continue without apology.
My son sang “savages, savages” to a Hispanic family at a restaurant thinking they were someone from Pocahontas.
daughter learning to read, read the words "green card" on a window right before we walked into a Mexican restaurant, then proceeded to scream in the restaurant that she wants a green card
So. From amongst all of the signage; name, menu, etc., your daughter focused on two words which convey a particularly message. Either this didn't happen, or YOU drew attention to this on the way in.
We were recently at a funeral and in front of the family my kid asked “where are his legs and why isn’t he breathing”
Open casket funerals can be traumatizing to kids. I don't recommend bringing them. Leave them home with a sitter.
My mom accidentally backed over me when I was 3 and for a few months afterwards I would randomly ask her “mom remember when you hit me with your car?” In public
He asked me why the cashier looked like a man but sounded like a lady (in front of her) I told him to be quiet and he repeated it again because “it was just a simple question”
If the kid is that articulate to argue about asking the question at all, then the kid is old enough to know not to ask offensive questions about people in their face.
An older lady with facial warts checked us into our hotel on vacation. Our 3 YO daughter screamed, pointed at her and said “I’m not staying here with a witch!” MORTIFIED.
My son at the peak of his Star Wars obsession excitedly called a lady dressed in an all black hijab, Darth Vader. She was not Darth Vader. He was 3.
My son told the office lady, the principals and his teacher I was picking him up early because I’m going to prison… I had a court hearing for child support
My 5-yo proudly and loudly told a waiter "You have the tightest pants in all the land" and then sang Jimmy Fallon's song, Tight Pants.
It was announced that “Santa” was no longer taking pictures. My then three year old yelled “God damn it” as loud as he could. People stared and a couple busted up laughing
my friends kid saw a person who was homeless and asked "are you homless?" they replied "yes" and she said "you look homeless."
We were at Kohls shopping. And my daughter yelled so loud “I’ve never seen one of these before” it was a black mannequin
My kid asked someone when the tooth fairy is coming to their house because they were missing teeth
My son (then 5) pointed at a Mennonite man in a parking lot and said “look Momma, a Pilgrim”!! So loud. People in the parking lot also looked for the Pilgrim. 😬
We encountered someone who didn’t have many teeth and my daughter asked “how much money did you get from the tooth fairy”
My 2 year old son saw an African American woman in a purple shirt at Walmart and SCREAMED “mama it’s Meekah!” (From blippi). I told him it wasn’t and he just continued to loudly argue with me 🤦🏻♀️
went to target with my daughter and there was a man in a wheelchair and he a double AKA… my daughter looked him dead in the face and said “headddd, shoulders.. no knees or toes no knees or toes”
My son (2yo at the time) saw a nikabi at the store and said “mummy look Batman”
As I sat down in a full public restroom, my toddler screamed in shock “mom, your growing fur!” 😳 In my defense, it was winter and I was newly postpartum.
My daughter got lice from her classroom at school. I went to the store to get stuff to treat her head. While in check out she made eye contact with the cashier and said “I have bugs in my hair”
Well, it would be obvious to the cashier when seeing the lice shampoo.
When my son was about 5, he told a boy at the splash pad “I like your pilgrim costume.” He was Amish
My daughter was on a field trip with her preschool & announced to everyone that she lived in a crack house….because the ceiling had a crack in it.
I stepped on the scale at Publix and my son said “damnnnn”
My son (to the guard on a military base): that’s a big mustache for a little man. Full inspection
an elderly couple stopped to compliment the way my kids were dressed alike and my daughter (4) tells the lady "Hey grandma give me some money" and tried opening her purse
My daughter's pediatrician asked her what her favorite color was at a wellness exam and she said "blood."
My son (then 5) saw a group of African Americans walking at Walmart got excited and yelled "look mom the Houston Rockets are here!
FFS. How can kid living in country where 14% of the population identifies as African American, not know that not all African American belong to the Houston Rockets (Basketball apparently)?
My daughter told a man that liked me “I hope you’re not trying to marry my mom bc I want her to marry someone else and it’s not you” 😩 I think that’s the last time we hung out
... and I hope you listened. She has a right to an opinion.
My son goes to a catholic school and the teacher emailed me because my son insisted to his entire Kindergarten class that Jesus was a zombie because he came back to life!
My son’s preschool Mother’s Day program, they each got up and shared one of their mom’s talents. My son told everyone I can flush a toilet at target with my foot.
Every time we go out some old lady has to stop us to tell us how cute my son is, and every single time he yells “I DONT LIKE STRANGERS I ONLY LIKE MY FAMILY” over and over until they walk away
I took my nephews(I had custody of them) to get Panda Express. I wanted them to experience ordering their own food. This boy hollers out “let me get some of that meow meow and a little woof woof”
I will always watch the movie Norbit when my son was little..we one day went to forever 21 and he went up to a lady and said "LOOK MOM its Rasputia"!! I got out of the store as fast as I could
My son told a worker at the store he looked like van Helsing from Hotel Transylvania. He was in a wheelchair…. 😭
my almost 2yo thinks anything w wheels is a car… yelled “a car!” at someone in a wheelchair
My daughter told her teacher that we have no food in the house once. We ran out of bread that morning and she was mad. Her teacher called and offered to send a care package of food. She was 9.
we took my kids on a dolphin tour and saw none and my son stood up and said this is a scam these people scammed you and you fell for it! he was 6
My daughter asked my friend who has a lazy eye. Why he only laughs with one eye 🤦🏻♀️omg
Mine told her that her mom is poor. All because I told her to didn’t have money for ice cream that Saturday😂
I had an older lady tell my three year old how pretty she is…she proceeded to get bashful then look me dead in the eye and say “mommy I HATE people” loud ASF like girl me too but don’t YELL it
My youngest told her teacher with a messy bun: "you look crazy like my mom"
My nephew got into a uber ride and proceeded to tell the uber driver he looked like LeBron James. The driver did no look like LBJ he was just black
When my 5 year is learning to spell, and she wrote help me on a sticky note and put it on the car window like I kidnapped her and everyone was looking, I had no clue until we got home
When I was a kid I pointed at an Amish family at Aldi and very loudly said, “Mommy why are they STILL in their Halloween costumes?! It’s summer!” I know my mom wanted to beat me right then
A lot of these entries seem to reflect poor parenting. Sure, when I was a kid, I came out with some beauties. By nothing racist, nor judgemental. My parents simply wouldn't have allowed it. Not with the whip, but with a 'firm' explanation.
I was at the library, and we had a rule he couldn't borrow more nooks than his age. He comes back with " Gee Mommy, you can borrow half of the books in here, huh?"
A lot of these entries seem to reflect poor parenting. Sure, when I was a kid, I came out with some beauties. By nothing racist, nor judgemental. My parents simply wouldn't have allowed it. Not with the whip, but with a 'firm' explanation.
I was at the library, and we had a rule he couldn't borrow more nooks than his age. He comes back with " Gee Mommy, you can borrow half of the books in here, huh?"