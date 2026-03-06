Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sneaky Roommate Ends Up Broke After Stealing Woman’s Portfolio As Shortcut To Getting Top Job
Young woman looking upset sitting next to a moving box, reflecting the sneaky roommate stealing portfolio story keywords.
Friends, Relationships

beverlynoronha Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
Pretty much everyone knows the struggle of trying to find a job and having to create that perfect portfolio so that they can get selected. Most folks put in years of effort to build those work samples, which is why it can be extremely painful if someone plagiarizes them.

This is what a woman faced because her sneaky roommate had copied her portfolio and passed it off as her own, which helped her land a prestigious job. This angered the woman, and she decided to take revenge by exposing her shady friend to the employers.

More info: Reddit

    Some cunning people think it’s okay to play dirty and take advantage of other folks just to get their way

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that since her roommate had been struggling to find work for a while, she had been helping her out with rent and groceries 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The roommate suddenly announced that she had landed a senior role in a major agency, but the poster found out that her roommate had used her portfolio to get the job

    Image credits: grustock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the poster confronted her roommate, the other woman justified her actions by saying that she did it just so that she could get a “foot in the door”

    Image credits: Aang6Appa77

    Since the roommate wasn’t remorseful about her actions, the poster exposed her to the company’s hiring manager, which led to her losing the job offer

    Even though the OP and her roommate were working in the same digital marketing niche, the poster had spent years building up her work portfolio. She had put in thousands of hours of unpaid overtime to curate all of her designs, case studies, and campaigns, and she was proud of how it had all come together.

    Most folks in artistic professions know how important one’s body of work is to help them land a good job. That’s why most career advisors state that it’s essential to slowly build a portfolio over time, and to use pieces of work that can speak to one’s professional skills and qualifications, which is exactly what the OP had done.

    Unfortunately, what the poster didn’t realize was that her roommate had been eyeing her portfolio so that she could pass it off as her own when applying to jobs. The OP only found this out when she noticed a folder on the other woman’s computer, and she found out that all of her best work had been copied.

    In situations like this, it can feel disheartening to know that someone else has plagiarized your work, and experts explain that the best way to expose them is by documenting what’s been copied. If the portfolio has been used for profit, then all of the evidence collected can be used to report them to the authorities or their employers.

    Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster knew that she couldn’t just sit back and let her roommate land such a prestigious position by stealing her hard work. Especially since the other woman wasn’t even remorseful about her actions, and was boasting about her plagiarism as a way to get her foot in the door.

    That’s why the OP issued an ultimatum and told her roommate that if she didn’t let the company know what she had done, then she would be exposed within twenty hours. When the other lady still refused to reveal the truth, the poster sent a detailed email to the hiring manager along with evidence of the plagiarism.

    Although it might not feel good to throw a friend under the bus, sometimes situations like this call for accountability. That’s why relationship experts advise following one’s gut feeling when it comes to confronting a toxic person, rather than giving in to their guilt-tripping or manipulation. 

    That’s exactly what made the OP go through with her ultimatum, and she ended up getting her roommate’s job offer rescinded. Unfortunately, this pitted her other friends against her, who felt she was a “snake” for exposing her roommate, leading to her being unemployed yet again.

    Do you think the woman did the right thing by revealing her roommate’s sneakiness? Let us know your honest thoughts on this story.

    Folks were on the poster’s side and felt that she should also start looking for a new roommate

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

