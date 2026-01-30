Back in 2021 I roomed with a guy, for privacy purposes I'll name him Andrew, who turned into a stalker after he moved out because he thought I featured I him in the novels I wrote. Everything was fine when we roomed with each other in the dorms at UIC, and it all went down after we moved out. Back in 2018 I self published a romance novel about two roommates, long before I even met this person. I also published additional books about soccer, hockey, and band romances as well. Andrew knew about these books and I'm assuming he must have googled my name or something like that as he brought it up in a discussion that he liked what I wrote. Fast forward to the next school year, I got an email from the dean of students requesting a meeting. In that meeting, the dean discussed how Andrew believed I wrote about him in my novels. Literally, every detail he linked to himself, even saying the protagonist had a house with a brick facade which supposedly matched his parents house. Ultimately, the dean sided with me when I showed her the publication date. I thought that was the end of that at that time.

Later on, roughly a year later, I attended a soccer game at my alma mater high school, and I saw Andrew at the end of the game as I was leaving. Both Andrew and I are from the same hometown, but the intriguing part is he never went to either of the high schools playing. At the game, he made a scene, accusing me of following him there. I told him I never knew he was here, and left after. He did the same thing at a local bar and grill restaurant when I was with my girlfriend, he came in after us and accused me of following him there. I got the manager involved, who looked at the security footage and reassured him that we were there first. A month after that incident, his father showed up at my girlfriend's house while I was there (seen in the photo, faces censored for privacy) and refused to leave until I took down my novels. She had to call the cops and his excuse was that he was on public property (pointing to where the sidewalk line would be) and that he could be there. Eventually, I found out Andrew posed as people I knew on Snapchat to view my location, which stopped once I turned my feature off (why is this even a thing in the first place?).



If that wasn't bad enough, nearly a year later, I discovered Andrew went on a Minecraft server and forum and shared explicit passages of my novels along with pictures of himself and pictures of household items with his face on it (pillows, blankets, candles). I'm not sure how he got the pics on the Minecraft server, but the screenshots show him on there. For added context, I gave him my Minecraft account when we were roommates since he wanted to play the game and I lost interest in the game years prior. Long story short, my Minecraft account had my name tied to it and he used my identity to do his disgusting deeds on the server and forum. He also added my phone number to the forum account, and I got several texts regarding the matter, which is how I found about this incident. I emailed Mojang to get my former account deactivated to no luck.



So yeah, this is what happened with my hell of a roommate who thought I knew him before he moved in. Like, I get the concern that one my books is about two roommates, but when it was published long before I knew you, it's obviously not about you.

