48 Jerks That Made Their Roommates Consider Working 5 Jobs Just To Live Alone (New Pics)
Your house, your rules. But if you're sharing it with another person, they too have a say in what's acceptable and what's not. Or at least they should be able to.
Some, however, are so focused on themselves that they forget shared living space comes with a set of compromises. From questionable hygiene habits to food theft, these people can be really infuriating.
To remind everyone that manners matter, we put together a list of the worst roommates we could find on the internet. So be nice with yours, because if you're not, karma might match you with some of these.
My Roommate's Most Intense Rage Quit
This Note My Roommate Left
My Roommate Sublet To A Guy That Washes His Boxers In My Cereal Bowls
My Roommate Is The Worst Kind Of Person
My Trashy Roommate Spent The Night Shaving His Callouses And Kindly Left This Heap For Me To Find On The Coffee Table
Roomate Eats Everything Then Puts It Back!?
I seriously can’t make this up. My roomate gets “the munchies” and forgets she can use cups instead of drinking out of the carton. Recently she started eating the butter and cheese and just puts it back. I only know this because I walked in on her eating butter TWICE between the hours of 12 am and 3 am. This is the 5th time I find this…
My Roommate's Giant Pile Of Boxes That Hasn't Changed Since I Moved In 3 Months Ago
Roommate Dropped Bandaids In Our Toaster
The Smell Got So Bad, I Had To Look
Yes, that is expired ground beef and rotting sushi in the closet.
Roommate Melted Pot Cooking Mac And Cheese. How?
The Toilet Paper My Roommate Brought Home. Yes, Those Dark Specks Are Holes. I Buy Us Nice, Soft Two-Ply. He Buys Us One-Ply With Holes. Time For A Private Stash
Housemate Refuses To Package Or Refrigerate Their Food And Leaves It On The Stove For Days
This is day 3 of it sitting there, started with 8 sausages and they pick a couple each day. They do this every week.
Every Time My Roommate Uses The Bathroom Or Kitchen, He Leaves Every Cabinet Open
The Way My Roommate Hangs His Laundry
Asked My Roommate To Unload The Dishwasher
My College Roommate Sets Our Thermostat To 80°f Every Single Night
As someone who likes it at 66°, I live in pure hell every single day. Yes I have told management (they don’t care). Yes I have tried to negotiate with her (she doesn’t care). Random roomate assignment. Unbreakable year lease. I get heat triggered migraines
My Roommate And I Own Only Two Pots
When he cooks with them, he stores any leftovers from his cooking in the fridge in the pots, instead of putting them in containers.
My Roommate Thought I Made Cinnamon Rolls. I Actually Made Bacon. He Was Not Happy With His Finger Scoop
Flatmate Bought A New Bike And It's Been In Our Living Room Preventing Us From Using The Sofa For 3 Days. I Figured Humour Was A Suitable Approach
Roommate Reads The Newspaper And Leaves It On Top Of The Stove
How My Roommate Chooses To Eat His Bananas
My Roommate And I Got Into An Argument When I Said We Shouldn't Dine-In At A Restaurant With These In The Car On An 80 Degree Day
Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me
Asked My Roommate To Take Care Of My Plant For Two Weeks And I Come Back To This
My Girlfriends Roommate Refuses To Take Her TV Remote Out Of The Packaging To Preserve The "Value" Of The TV
Roommate Turned Stalker Because He Thought I Featured Him In My Books
Back in 2021 I roomed with a guy, for privacy purposes I'll name him Andrew, who turned into a stalker after he moved out because he thought I featured I him in the novels I wrote. Everything was fine when we roomed with each other in the dorms at UIC, and it all went down after we moved out. Back in 2018 I self published a romance novel about two roommates, long before I even met this person. I also published additional books about soccer, hockey, and band romances as well. Andrew knew about these books and I'm assuming he must have googled my name or something like that as he brought it up in a discussion that he liked what I wrote. Fast forward to the next school year, I got an email from the dean of students requesting a meeting. In that meeting, the dean discussed how Andrew believed I wrote about him in my novels. Literally, every detail he linked to himself, even saying the protagonist had a house with a brick facade which supposedly matched his parents house. Ultimately, the dean sided with me when I showed her the publication date. I thought that was the end of that at that time.
Later on, roughly a year later, I attended a soccer game at my alma mater high school, and I saw Andrew at the end of the game as I was leaving. Both Andrew and I are from the same hometown, but the intriguing part is he never went to either of the high schools playing. At the game, he made a scene, accusing me of following him there. I told him I never knew he was here, and left after. He did the same thing at a local bar and grill restaurant when I was with my girlfriend, he came in after us and accused me of following him there. I got the manager involved, who looked at the security footage and reassured him that we were there first. A month after that incident, his father showed up at my girlfriend's house while I was there (seen in the photo, faces censored for privacy) and refused to leave until I took down my novels. She had to call the cops and his excuse was that he was on public property (pointing to where the sidewalk line would be) and that he could be there. Eventually, I found out Andrew posed as people I knew on Snapchat to view my location, which stopped once I turned my feature off (why is this even a thing in the first place?).
If that wasn't bad enough, nearly a year later, I discovered Andrew went on a Minecraft server and forum and shared explicit passages of my novels along with pictures of himself and pictures of household items with his face on it (pillows, blankets, candles). I'm not sure how he got the pics on the Minecraft server, but the screenshots show him on there. For added context, I gave him my Minecraft account when we were roommates since he wanted to play the game and I lost interest in the game years prior. Long story short, my Minecraft account had my name tied to it and he used my identity to do his disgusting deeds on the server and forum. He also added my phone number to the forum account, and I got several texts regarding the matter, which is how I found about this incident. I emailed Mojang to get my former account deactivated to no luck.
So yeah, this is what happened with my hell of a roommate who thought I knew him before he moved in. Like, I get the concern that one my books is about two roommates, but when it was published long before I knew you, it's obviously not about you.
How My Roommate Uses Toothpaste
My Roommate Won’t Let Anyone Sit On Her Couch So She Put A Blockade On It
Are My Roommates Trying To Threaten Me?
So this started happening about a month or two ago — every time I stay overnight at my girlfriends house, the next morning I come back and all the cabinets in the kitchen are open and all the knives are out on display.
Am I worried over nothing? Should I say something? This is a college house and the other six people living here have all known each other for years.
How My Roommates Leave The Trash Instead Of Putting A New Bag In
Roommate Complained The Dryer "Takes Twice As Long Now"
Roommate Left This On The Wall When They Moved Out
I own the house and was planning on painting, but this is still a nuisance to remove.
My Dormmate Made A Hole In The Wall By Throwing His Controller. We Both Have To Pay A Fee
My Roommate Puts Buttered Bread In The Toaster
My Roommates Always Leave Kitchen Like This
My Roommate Thinks I Won't Notice Him Using My Shampoo When He Leaves It Like This
I thought he had gotten the hint after I took it out of the bathroom for a few weeks, but as soon as his ran out again...
My Roommate And Her Chicken Just Yuck
I Showed Up To Help My (Supposed To Be) Roommate Move Into Our New Apartment
This is how their current space looked when I showed up with the dolly for the U-Haul. I was told everything was boxed and ready to go.
Cleared Right Sink For Roomate To Pour Things And Spit Toothpaste Into But Continues To Only Use Left Sink
Not to mention his food when only the right one has the garbage disposal. And just the sheer amount of toothpaste this man goes through is just insane. Same with shampoo conditioner when the dude doesn't even have an inch of hair.