Your house, your rules. But if you're sharing it with another person, they too have a say in what's acceptable and what's not. Or at least they should be able to.

Some, however, are so focused on themselves that they forget shared living space comes with a set of compromises. From questionable hygiene habits to food theft, these people can be really infuriating.

To remind everyone that manners matter, we put together a list of the worst roommates we could find on the internet. So be nice with yours, because if you're not, karma might match you with some of these.

#1

My Roommate's Most Intense Rage Quit

Hand holding a video game controller smashing a c*****d TV screen representing jerks making roommates want to live alone.

caraficionado24 Report

    #2

    This Note My Roommate Left

    Empty toilet paper roll with a sticky note saying out of TP, illustrating jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    TurtleLurky_ Report

    #3

    My Roommate Sublet To A Guy That Washes His Boxers In My Cereal Bowls

    White underwear soaked in a bowl of water on a wooden surface showing roommate annoyance and jerks making others want to live alone.

    throwRA24952 Report

    #4

    My Roommate Is The Worst Kind Of Person

    Partially eaten pumpkin pie with a large bite missing from the center, illustrating roommate jerk behavior.

    theclassyclavicle Report

    #5

    My Trashy Roommate Spent The Night Shaving His Callouses And Kindly Left This Heap For Me To Find On The Coffee Table

    Messy table with spilled powder and personal items, illustrating jerks that made roommates consider working 5 jobs to live alone.

    cumdonor Report

    #6

    Roomate Eats Everything Then Puts It Back!?

    Partially eaten butter with crumbs and smudges on wrapper showing signs of roommate annoyance jerks.

    I seriously can’t make this up. My roomate gets “the munchies” and forgets she can use cups instead of drinking out of the carton. Recently she started eating the butter and cheese and just puts it back. I only know this because I walked in on her eating butter TWICE between the hours of 12 am and 3 am. This is the 5th time I find this…

    PixelsAreForever Report

    #7

    My Roommate's Giant Pile Of Boxes That Hasn't Changed Since I Moved In 3 Months Ago

    Messy room filled with scattered cardboard boxes and clutter, showing a typical jerk roommate's untidy living space.

    Eel_with_Braces Report

    #8

    Roommate Dropped Bandaids In Our Toaster

    Toaster with a note about band-aids stuck inside, illustrating a roommate jerk causing frustration.

    ResponseGood Report

    #9

    The Smell Got So Bad, I Had To Look

    Cluttered messy room with many empty cans and clothes showing jerks roommates would want to live alone.

    Yes, that is expired ground beef and rotting sushi in the closet.

    Aware-Fee-2803 Report

    #10

    Roommate Melted Pot Cooking Mac And Cheese. How?

    Pot bottom damaged with a sharp spike, illustrating jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    lunchablelector Report

    #11

    The Toilet Paper My Roommate Brought Home. Yes, Those Dark Specks Are Holes. I Buy Us Nice, Soft Two-Ply. He Buys Us One-Ply With Holes. Time For A Private Stash

    Hand trace on a translucent paper towel highlights a frustrating roommate prank from jerks making others want to live alone.

    ___po____ Report

    #12

    Housemate Refuses To Package Or Refrigerate Their Food And Leaves It On The Stove For Days

    Burnt sausages and overheated onions in a pan with two buns, showing jerks that made roommates want to live alone.

    This is day 3 of it sitting there, started with 8 sausages and they pick a couple each day. They do this every week.

    vunnymck Report

    #13

    Every Time My Roommate Uses The Bathroom Or Kitchen, He Leaves Every Cabinet Open

    Bathroom cabinets left open with cluttered shelves, a common jerk roommate behavior making others want to live alone.

    reddit user Report

    #14

    The Way My Roommate Hangs His Laundry

    Clothes haphazardly draped over a drying rack under a patio, showcasing jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    noz_de_tucano Report

    #15

    Asked My Roommate To Unload The Dishwasher

    Cluttered kitchen countertop with unwashed dishes and appliances, showing jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    picchupicchu Report

    #16

    My College Roommate Sets Our Thermostat To 80°f Every Single Night

    Thermostat set to 80 degrees heating, highlighting a frustrating roommate moment from jerks making others want to live alone.

    As someone who likes it at 66°, I live in pure hell every single day. Yes I have told management (they don’t care). Yes I have tried to negotiate with her (she doesn’t care). Random roomate assignment. Unbreakable year lease. I get heat triggered migraines

    rainystarlight Report

    #17

    My Roommate And I Own Only Two Pots

    Cluttered fridge shelf with dirty pots, sauces, and containers showing roomates' messy living habits.

    When he cooks with them, he stores any leftovers from his cooking in the fridge in the pots, instead of putting them in containers.

    imgur.com Report

    #18

    My Roommate Thought I Made Cinnamon Rolls. I Actually Made Bacon. He Was Not Happy With His Finger Scoop

    Baking tray lined with foil covered in spoiled milk residue, showcasing a roommate's messy kitchen behavior.

    DanielCampos411 Report

    #19

    Flatmate Bought A New Bike And It's Been In Our Living Room Preventing Us From Using The Sofa For 3 Days. I Figured Humour Was A Suitable Approach

    Bicycle inside living room with parking violation ticket, highlighting jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    IAmAPotato600 Report

    #20

    Roommate Reads The Newspaper And Leaves It On Top Of The Stove

    Newspaper left on a stove in a messy kitchen showing jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    SkyMartinezReddit Report

    #21

    How My Roommate Chooses To Eat His Bananas

    Bananas hanging upside down on a kitchen banana holder, depicting a roommate's annoying prank in shared living spaces.

    AlmostDoneWithIt Report

    9points
    #22

    My Roommate And I Got Into An Argument When I Said We Shouldn't Dine-In At A Restaurant With These In The Car On An 80 Degree Day

    Pack of raw chicken thighs labeled family pack on a counter next to a yogurt cup and a milk carton showing messy roommate behavior.

    C0RVUS99 Report

    #23

    Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me

    Partially eaten chocolate ice cream in a container left on a wooden table, showcasing jerk roommate behavior.

    peywrax Report

    #24

    Asked My Roommate To Take Care Of My Plant For Two Weeks And I Come Back To This

    Dormant plant with few green sprouts in a gray pot, illustrating messy roommate behavior from jerks that upset living situations.

    Ol_ymp Report

    #25

    My Girlfriends Roommate Refuses To Take Her TV Remote Out Of The Packaging To Preserve The "Value" Of The TV

    Remote control still wrapped in plastic bag held by a hand, showing a roommate prank from jerks making others want to live alone.

    FullBull Report

    #26

    Roommate Turned Stalker Because He Thought I Featured Him In My Books

    Police officer talking to a man outside a suburban home, illustrating roommate conflicts making others consider living alone.

    Back in 2021 I roomed with a guy, for privacy purposes I'll name him Andrew, who turned into a stalker after he moved out because he thought I featured I him in the novels I wrote. Everything was fine when we roomed with each other in the dorms at UIC, and it all went down after we moved out. Back in 2018 I self published a romance novel about two roommates, long before I even met this person. I also published additional books about soccer, hockey, and band romances as well. Andrew knew about these books and I'm assuming he must have googled my name or something like that as he brought it up in a discussion that he liked what I wrote. Fast forward to the next school year, I got an email from the dean of students requesting a meeting. In that meeting, the dean discussed how Andrew believed I wrote about him in my novels. Literally, every detail he linked to himself, even saying the protagonist had a house with a brick facade which supposedly matched his parents house. Ultimately, the dean sided with me when I showed her the publication date. I thought that was the end of that at that time.
    Later on, roughly a year later, I attended a soccer game at my alma mater high school, and I saw Andrew at the end of the game as I was leaving. Both Andrew and I are from the same hometown, but the intriguing part is he never went to either of the high schools playing. At the game, he made a scene, accusing me of following him there. I told him I never knew he was here, and left after. He did the same thing at a local bar and grill restaurant when I was with my girlfriend, he came in after us and accused me of following him there. I got the manager involved, who looked at the security footage and reassured him that we were there first. A month after that incident, his father showed up at my girlfriend's house while I was there (seen in the photo, faces censored for privacy) and refused to leave until I took down my novels. She had to call the cops and his excuse was that he was on public property (pointing to where the sidewalk line would be) and that he could be there. Eventually, I found out Andrew posed as people I knew on Snapchat to view my location, which stopped once I turned my feature off (why is this even a thing in the first place?).

    If that wasn't bad enough, nearly a year later, I discovered Andrew went on a Minecraft server and forum and shared explicit passages of my novels along with pictures of himself and pictures of household items with his face on it (pillows, blankets, candles). I'm not sure how he got the pics on the Minecraft server, but the screenshots show him on there. For added context, I gave him my Minecraft account when we were roommates since he wanted to play the game and I lost interest in the game years prior. Long story short, my Minecraft account had my name tied to it and he used my identity to do his disgusting deeds on the server and forum. He also added my phone number to the forum account, and I got several texts regarding the matter, which is how I found about this incident. I emailed Mojang to get my former account deactivated to no luck.

    So yeah, this is what happened with my hell of a roommate who thought I knew him before he moved in. Like, I get the concern that one my books is about two roommates, but when it was published long before I knew you, it's obviously not about you.

    HappyCamper0325 Report

    #27

    How My Roommate Uses Toothpaste

    Tube of toothpaste with a messy, dried blue blob squeezed out, illustrating roommate frustrations and jerks living together.

    obviliousextra Report

    #28

    My Roommate Won’t Let Anyone Sit On Her Couch So She Put A Blockade On It

    Living room with chairs upside down on couch, a chessboard on table, and bright windows in a messy roommate situation.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Are My Roommates Trying To Threaten Me?

    Messy kitchen with open cabinets and drawers, showing clutter that could frustrate roommates living together.

    So this started happening about a month or two ago — every time I stay overnight at my girlfriends house, the next morning I come back and all the cabinets in the kitchen are open and all the knives are out on display.

    Am I worried over nothing? Should I say something? This is a college house and the other six people living here have all known each other for years.

    Dobby_Sir Report

    #30

    How My Roommates Leave The Trash Instead Of Putting A New Bag In

    Overfilled trash can with plastic bag, paper cup, and cans, showing jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    LambDawg Report

    #31

    Roommate Complained The Dryer "Takes Twice As Long Now"

    Extremely dirty dryer lint trap covered in thick dust and debris, showing poor roommate cleaning habits.

    MarLanderThewRes Report

    #32

    Roommate Left This On The Wall When They Moved Out

    Black tape squares randomly placed on white ceiling and walls showing destructive behavior by jerks in roommate situations.

    I own the house and was planning on painting, but this is still a nuisance to remove.

    RockxKicker Report

    #33

    My Dormmate Made A Hole In The Wall By Throwing His Controller. We Both Have To Pay A Fee

    Hand holding a broken door lock part with a hole in the wall, showing jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    boiwotm88 Report

    #34

    My Roommate Puts Buttered Bread In The Toaster

    Dirty toaster crumb tray covered in old food residue, showing a jerk roommate's neglect of cleaning duties.

    Valuable_Meeting9836 Report

    #35

    My Roommates Always Leave Kitchen Like This

    Dirty kitchen stovetop with a stained frying pan and food residue, showing roommate jerks living habits.

    reddit user Report

    #36

    My Roommate Thinks I Won't Notice Him Using My Shampoo When He Leaves It Like This

    Bottle of dandruff shampoo with conditioner for dry scalp, highlighting roommate frustration and jerk behavior in shared living spaces.

    I thought he had gotten the hint after I took it out of the bathroom for a few weeks, but as soon as his ran out again...

    alien236 Report

    #37

    My Roommate And Her Chicken Just Yuck

    Partially frozen raw chicken legs awkwardly stored in a fridge alongside bread and a jug of liquid, roommate jerk behavior.

    strawberryoppps Report

    #38

    I Showed Up To Help My (Supposed To Be) Roommate Move Into Our New Apartment

    Cluttered messy room with empty bottles, boxes, and a cat on a dirty mattress, showing jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    This is how their current space looked when I showed up with the dolly for the U-Haul. I was told everything was boxed and ready to go.

    nukepile Report

    #39

    Cleared Right Sink For Roomate To Pour Things And Spit Toothpaste Into But Continues To Only Use Left Sink

    Dirty dishes piled in a kitchen sink showing a typical jerk roommate behavior that makes others want to live alone.

    Not to mention his food when only the right one has the garbage disposal. And just the sheer amount of toothpaste this man goes through is just insane. Same with shampoo conditioner when the dude doesn't even have an inch of hair.

    JosephNomNoms Report

    #40

    Thought My Roommate Was Bringing A Girl Home Tonight, So Naturally I Did This To His Bedroom

    A cluttered bedroom filled with numerous stuffed animals scattered on the bed, showing a messy roommate situation.

    imgur.com Report

    #41

    "I Was Preheating The Pan" Damn Roommates

    Nonstick frying pan with a spatula left dirty on a stove, a common jerk roommate habit frustrated others.

    rossmoney Report

    #42

    Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today

    Man sitting in kitchen overwhelmed by large foam spill covering the floor, showcasing jerks who frustrate their roommates.

    imgur.com Report

    #43

    My Roommate Is A Jokester

    Clown prank in shared bedroom illustrating jerks that made roommates consider working multiple jobs to live alone

    RWN406 Report

    #44

    Roommate Kept Letting My Girlfriend’s Cups And Straws Mold So My Mom Pulled The Petty Card And Sent Us These

    Disposable forks, spoons, knives, heavy duty plastic cups, and flexible straws on a kitchen countertop, messy roommate jerk stuff.

    gentle_gasp Report

    #45

    One Of My Roommates Ate Almost A Whole Quarter Of The Rice I Prepared For Stuffed Bell Peppers Tomorrow!

    Leftover rice in a green bowl stored uncovered in a shared fridge, an example of jerks making roommates consider living alone.

    reddit user Report

    #46

    My Roommate Left My Pan Like This... I'm Used To Him Not Washing It Properly But This Is Another Level

    Stainless steel pot with a burnt and stained bottom, showing neglect that could frustrate roommates sharing a kitchen.

    A-Tiny-PewDiePie-Fan Report

    #47

    Let My Ex Roommates Use My Air Fryer. Apparently That Means They Don't Need To Clean It

    Dirty and neglected kitchen appliance showing grime and residue, highlighting jerks that made roommates consider living alone.

    Immediate-Earth6603 Report

    #48

    My Roommate Threw A Hissy Fit This Morning Because He Couldn’t Find The Cinnamon In The Spice Cabinet

    Cluttered spice cabinet with various seasoning jars showing messy roommate habits irritating cohabitants.

    Little_Red_Riding_ Report

