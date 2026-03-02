Model Calls Out Fashion Brand For Plagiarizing Her Likeness With AI Photos In Controversial Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

An influencer recently accused a company of using an AI-generated lookalike of hers in one of their advertisements.

Content creator Melanie Kieback took to social media on February 25 and alleged that a fashion brand, which she did not name, had created an “AI twin” of hers to promote their products.

Known online as Mel, Kieback is a photographer, blogger, and model from Berlin with more than 565,000 Instagram followers.

Influencer shared a side-by-side comparison of herself and the allegedly AI-made model

Model expressing surprise about AI photos in a controversial ad by a fashion brand plagiarizing her likeness.

Image credits: vanellimelli030/TikTok

Kieback started the video by revealing that a friend had sent her an advertisement of a fashion brand and “something about it felt very, very familiar.”

She went on to share the frames in the advertisement that were similar to modelling photos of her from 2023. She showed side-by-side shots of herself and the model in the ad wearing similar outfits: black boots, grey jeans, a grey T-shirt, a white skirt, and a black jacket.

Model in black leather jacket and patterned skirt walking, highlighting fashion brand AI photo plagiarism controversy.

Image credits: vanellimelli030/TikTok

Even the hairstyle seemed to have been copied.

“They updated my hair,” Kieback pointed out. “When these photos were taken in 2023, I still had my mullet. So we’re even more accurate now.”

“They changed the face a little bit. Look at the eye color,” she said, zooming in on two sets of blue eyes, one hers and the other the model’s. “Look at the eyebrows and the freckles. This little bump I have on my nose. What do you mean? This is wild.”

Model wearing leather jacket and skirt, highlighting fashion brand controversy over AI-generated photos and likeness plagiarism.

Image credits: vanellimelli030/TikTok

“They say imitation is the highest form of flatter… but I don’t feel flattered,” Kieback wrote in the caption of the video. “This can’t be the future and should not be normalized.”

Several influencers have accused brands of using AI-generated lookalikes

Comment by Arabella Shaw criticizing a fashion brand for using AI photos, relating to model likeness plagiarism controversy.

Comment by Helen Truman stating AI cannot create, only steal existing content, related to model calling out fashion brand for AI photo plagiarism.

Kieback is not the first content creator to accuse a company of using AI versions of themselves to promote their products.

In April 2025, Arielle Lorre alleged that Skaind, a popular skincare brand, had created an AI-generated video of her for a paid Instagram ad. The video featured a woman who looked strikingly similar to her, with similar hair and facial features, talking about the brand on a podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arielle Lorre (@ariellelorre)

Lorre revealed on her platform that after she reached out to Skaind, they apologized and said that their marketing team created an avatar using artificial intelligence.

“We want to clarify that at no time was it our intention to use your image or voice without authorization,” the screenshot Lorre shared read. “Our marketing team accessed this content through an artificial intelligence platform without being aware that it was a recognized person or with image rights.”

Model in red outfit holds plate of onion rings highlighting fashion brand AI photos controversy.

Image credits: Molly Baz

However, Lorre noted that their claim did not hold up, as the AI-generated video used a template similar to her podcast design and even included photos of her boyfriend.

Model wearing red sweater in kitchen smiling, highlighting fashion brand plagiarism controversy involving AI photos.

Image credits: Shopify

Similarly, in September 2025, food influencer and cookbook author Molly Baz accused Shopify of using an AI-altered image of her as a website theme. She claimed it was eerily similar to the cover art of her cookbook, More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen.

Comment on social media expressing worry about the fashion brand plagiarizing model likeness with AI photos controversy.

Comment on social media post expressing shock about AI photos used by fashion brand plagiarizing a model’s likeness in controversial ad.

“Shopify is using a s*cko AI version of me to sell its new website themes,” she wrote on Instagram. “Shame, shame.”

Shopify took down the template after Baz’s accusation.

Melanie Kieback’s fans urged her to sue the brand

Model standing in a dimly lit room wearing a black jacket, linked to fashion brand plagiarism and AI photo controversy.

Image credits: vanellimelli030/TikTok

Kieback’s followers were infuriated and voiced their anger in the comments, with many urging her to take legal action.

“You should shame the brand publicly,” one said. “No laughing matter, can you take legal action?” another asked.

Close-up views of a model's face highlighting details in an AI-generated fashion brand ad controversy.

Image credits: vanellimelli030/TikTok

“Who is the company and where are the lawyers for this?” one more wrote. One individual pointed out, “THEY OWE YOU SO MUCH MONEY.”

“What the actual f**k is happening in this episode of Black Mirror,” said another content creator, referring to the dystopian TV series.

Comment on social media expressing concern about a model calling out a fashion brand for plagiarizing her likeness with AI photos.

Comment discussing concerns about AI creating harmful videos, related to fashion brand plagiarizing model likeness with AI photos.

Model Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit organization that advances workers’ rights in the fashion industry, wrote: “You have rights under the Fashion Workers Act. Let us know if we can help.”

Model with short hair wearing silver hoop earrings and layered necklaces, addressing fashion brand plagiarism with AI photos.

Image credits: vanellimelli030/TikTok

they say imitation is the highest form of flattery… but i don’t feel flattered. this can’t be the future and should not be normalized. 🚫What do you guys think?

♬ original sound – vanellimelli

One person, who claimed they were a lawyer and law professor, said, “Because this claim involves commercial use for an advertisement, this is one of the rare situations where AI twins are actionable under the law under state right of publicity law.”

“AI is just legalized theft.” Netizens were up in arms after influencer Melanie Kieback’s accusation

Comment on social media by user cyrion_96 saying And so it begins, referencing model calling out fashion brand for plagiarizing likeness with AI photos.

Model calls out fashion brand for plagiarizing her likeness using AI photos in a controversial ad campaign.

Comment from Mia McGrath expressing support and hope for compensation regarding fashion brand plagiarizing likeness with AI photos.

Screenshot of a user commenting on a model calling out fashion brand for plagiarizing her likeness with AI photos.

Comment saying AI is just legalized theft, highlighting controversy over model calling out fashion brand for AI image plagiarism.

Comment warning to copyright and trademark likeness amid AI photo use in controversial fashion brand ad dispute.

Social media comment showing concern about AI-generated photos in fashion brand’s controversial ad involving likeness plagiarism.

Comment on social media from user lornac01 urging legal action over AI photo likeness plagiarism in fashion controversy.

Comment on social media by user Victoria suggesting to send an invoice, related to model calling out fashion brand for AI photo plagiarism.

Comment by user tamara stating oh this is court worthy with 63 likes discussing fashion brand AI photos plagiarism controversy.

Comment from user Jill questioning laws about owning likeness rights in response to AI photos in a fashion brand ad controversy.

Comment from user Luz discussing AI-generated images and the use of real people's likeness in fashion brand ads controversy.

Social media comment discussing legal action in AI photo plagiarism controversy involving fashion brand and model likeness.

Comment from Zoe 101 criticizing fashion brand’s AI ad for lacking soul and story, calling it "big ick" and expressing strong dislike.

Comment by user Rachel expressing concern over fashion brand plagiarizing her likeness with AI photos in a controversial ad.

Comment by content creator questioning legality of fashion brand plagiarizing her likeness with AI photos in a controversial ad.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing copyright and AI photo use in fashion brand controversies.

Social media comment condemning fashion brand for plagiarizing model's likeness with AI photos in controversial ad.

