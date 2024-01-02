Guy Gets Petty Revenge On “IT Professional” Who Was Using His Email As Their Spam Dump

ADVERTISEMENT

People who use the internet and email know about spam – those unsolicited messages in your inbox consisting of dubious advertising, demands to disclose your personal information, or requests to send money to an African prince.

However, when Reddit user CrazyIslander noticed there was an increase in these pesky nuisances, he realized that many of them were being redirected by another person. Eventually, the guy managed to track them down and ask them to stop, but his attempt to resolve the issue in a civil manner was ignored.

So he stepped up the measures. Continue scrolling to read his post from the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ detailing the lengths CrazyIslander went to in an attempt to regain his peace of mind.

Most people find spam annoying but consider it an unavoidable side effect of using email

This guy, however, decided to fight it

Spam continues to be an ongoing challenge for internet users

Today, spam is a term covering a wide variety of cybersecurity threats and unwanted messages by email on your laptop, tablet, or other device.

Estimates of its prevalence vary, largely because people define it differently.

Some surveys place the percentage of email spam at around 45% to 50%, while others say it can be as high as 85%.

The fundamental characteristic of spam is that it’s unwanted, meaning the recipient, just like CrazyIslander, hasn’t granted permission to receive the content.

Even though most email services today filter for spam, it keeps constantly evolving.

What to do if you too are getting someone else’s emails

If you are facing the same problem as CrazyIslander but aren’t ready to go nuclear, one way you can make your life easier is to set up canned replies so you don’t have to type the same message every time you want to respond to the senders.

Gmail has a template feature where you can quickly save one:

Click on the gear icon, then select Settings;

Go to the Templates section on the Advanced tab;

Select the Enable button, then Save Changes;

Compose a new message, writing something along the lines of, “Thank you for your email, but unfortunately, you have the wrong email address”;

On the bottom row of icons in the compose window, click the three dots;

Choose Templates, then Save draft as template, and name it;

Now when you write a new email, you can click on the three dots in the compose window and select the template you’ve made.

And in Outlook:

Compose a new email with your canned response’

On the File tab, choose Save As and name it;

Next time you compose a new message, choose the Canned Responses button and select the one you’d like to use.

If that doesn’t stop the onslaught of unwanted emails, another possibility is to set up filters in your inbox. This works if you tend to get messages from the same people but keep in mind it isn’t going to stop new wayward emails, so you’ll need to continue adding people to your “Not For Me” filter.

Here’s how to do it in Gmail:

Click on the gear icon, then select Settings;

In the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab, scroll down and click Create a new filter;

Put the person’s email you want to filter in the “From” field in the box that pops up and hit Create filter;

Choose the box to delete or archive emails from that person, then click Create filter.

And in Outlook:

Click the gear icon, then select More mail settings;

On the Outlook Options page, choose Customizing Hotmail, and then Rules for sorting new messages;

Click New, and then enter the name of the sender you want to filter;

Choose the action you’d like to happen (like deleting the email), then hit Save.

The last option is to change your point of view. As annoying as it can be to receive messages for someone else, you can view them as a sort of gift, your very own version of reality TV email, which provides glimpses into their lives and personalities. The best part is that you, just like CrazyIslander, get to decide how far you want to take them.

