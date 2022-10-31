October 27th of this year was the day when Elon Musk finally closed the deal and became the owner of the social network company Twitter. The 51-year-old businessman who is the CEO of the companies SpaceX and Tesla spent $44 billion on the site, after taking some time to try to get out of the deal. It was revealed that this matter had to be settled in trial after Twitter sued him for breaching the deal, but none of this was needed as the now “Chief Twit” agreed to go ahead with the plan and buy the company. Once Musk became the owner of the site, he didn’t waste any time and already implemented some novelties that sparked a discussion among Twitter users.

One of the first things implemented by Musk that many users online noticed was the change in Twitter’s homepage. The “old” Twitter homepage would request those who are logged out or not signed in to do so to be able to see any content. The new change allows people who are not Twitter users to see news and posts without being logged in or having to set up an account. Even though there was no clear explanation as to why the business owner decided to do it, it was clear that things are going to change at a fast pace with the new person behind the wheel. 

A few more changes were also made when Twitter’s “Super Follows” subscription, which allows users to access additional paid content, was changed to “Subscriptions”. The man also revealed plans to use his SpaceX resources to make Twitter available to areas where it’s not yet accessible.

#1

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

tressiemcphd Report

Don Keideck
Don Keideck
1 hour ago

Washington Post.

#2

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

shondarhimes Report

Onion Cutting Ninja
Onion Cutting Ninja
45 minutes ago

Covering a Comment!

#3

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

LadyO41559133 Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
21 minutes ago (edited)

Written on a plattform that has several doxxing posts, death threats towards "unpopular" persons and calls for violence. Oh I forgot, those things are only bad if it comes from the "wrong" side... (Not taking sides here, just pointing out the hypocrisy)

Musk also made some staff-related changes. It was reported that he fired Parag Agrawal, who was Twitter’s CEO from November 2021 until October of this year. The new CEO of the company became Matt Wallace, a cryptocurrency expert who broke the news on his Twitter account, stating that he “will work hard to protect free speech and integrate #Dogecoin!”.
#4

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

JulienPain Report

Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
23 minutes ago

Elon:"Not really, but hey, they can just go find different jobs."

#5

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

nightowl2110 Report

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
43 minutes ago

😂

#6

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

tomcoates Report

Mary Rogers
Mary Rogers
24 minutes ago

Exactly.

The news of Musk becoming the owner of Twitter was met with different opinions. The business mogul shared that “the bird is freed”, suggesting that now people will have the right to express their opinions freely and won’t be suspended for it. While this might seem like a good thing, this view made a lot of users online, among whom are well-known names, concerned about the hate speech and false information that will be circling around once users with rather conservative and extremist viewpoints will join Twitter or regain access to their accounts. 
#7

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

duty2warn Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
32 minutes ago

Just bring back Trump and rename it to Twater.

#8

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

joshgad Report

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
22 minutes ago

People—-and I hope advertisers—-will leave Twitter in droves. It will either crash and burn or become the new 4chan for right wing extremists. Either way, the FBI should keep an eye on it for domestic terror plots, all condoned by Musk.

#9

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

DanielRegha Report

Leslie (they/them)
Leslie (they/them)
47 minutes ago

That sounds like Elon alright 🙄

After finding out that Musk took over Twitter, some people decided to leave the site for good, revealing that they don’t believe allowing people to spread hatred and calling it free speech is going to work. These opinions were outweighed by those who were happy to see a change in the way Twitter is going to be operated from now. What is your opinion on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
#10

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

_ToddStone Report

#11

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

robreiner Report

Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
19 minutes ago

How about doing both? Most of us are able to walk and chew gum at the same time. Well, maybe not MAGAts, but the rest of us can.

#12

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

WajahatAli Report

#13

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

atrupar Report

#14

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

The_ChieChie Report

#15

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

chrislhayes Report

Don Keideck
Don Keideck
52 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Just move to the Zuckerberg Metaverse, Chris

#16

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

citizenkrans Report

Teebteeb
Teebteeb
7 minutes ago

Bye. 😂

#17

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

kenolin1 Report

#18

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

leahmcelrath Report

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
49 minutes ago

You're assuming he's going to keep the ability to block and other tools to keep you safe ... I wouldn't be surprised if he claims that blocking people is against their freedom of speech ... Crazy rich narcissists have their own take on reality after all...

#19

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

MattWallace888 Report

#20

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

grandoldmemes Report

#21

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

rmayemsinger Report

#22

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

SamLMontano Report

Saxophone
Saxophone
1 minute ago

I want to see this. Will they actually do this?

#23

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

DanCrenshawTX Report

Black Pearl
Black Pearl
44 minutes ago

Firing the CEO as a first move is not the best sign. He's clearly wanting to make big changes that probably won't be the best. Then again, who knows.

#24

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

TomiLahren Report

Leo Domitrix
Leo Domitrix
12 minutes ago

How bad is it? Tomi has an actual point.

#25

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

NaomiAKlein Report

#26

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

PeterMu22490448 Report

#27

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

HardFactorNews Report

#28

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

ScottPresler Report

Don Keideck
Don Keideck
54 minutes ago

Not me. I didn't even think inflation could get this high in two years

#29

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

saylor Report

#30

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

spectatorindex Report

#31

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

ben_rosen Report

N Miller
N Miller
2 minutes ago

Totally not the point but "Musk Buck" sounds like a tongue twister. Say it five times fast!

#32

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

ethank Report

#33

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

offbeatorbit Report

2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
29 minutes ago

Elon is putting together a committee to determine who can return. This isn't just about Trump despite how f*****g obsessed you people are with him. Good grief. Get a new topic.

#34

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

pinkfluffyturt1 Report

#35

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

KariLake Report

SerumSeven
SerumSeven
12 minutes ago

God, that woman is an embarrassment to Arizona, and to the human race as a whole.

#36

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

MarshaBlackburn Report

#37

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

BradleyMartyn Report

#38

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

heydave7 Report

#39

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

TimRunsHisMouth Report

Don Keideck
Don Keideck
58 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

It doesn't seem like anybody is listening to the leftists anymore; not even to each other! (Samantha Bee, CNN, MSNBC, etc)

#40

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

sethweathers Report

rspanther
rspanther
56 minutes ago

That's not what is happening now.

#41

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

TechTreesCoin Report

#42

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

RepBoebert Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
1 hour ago

He's not goat, just a donkey.

#43

Elon-Musk-Buys-Twitter

3YearLetterman Report

ggus44
ggus44
1 hour ago

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH yeah right

