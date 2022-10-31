October 27th of this year was the day when Elon Musk finally closed the deal and became the owner of the social network company Twitter. The 51-year-old businessman who is the CEO of the companies SpaceX and Tesla spent $44 billion on the site, after taking some time to try to get out of the deal. It was revealed that this matter had to be settled in trial after Twitter sued him for breaching the deal, but none of this was needed as the now “Chief Twit” agreed to go ahead with the plan and buy the company. Once Musk became the owner of the site, he didn’t waste any time and already implemented some novelties that sparked a discussion among Twitter users.

One of the first things implemented by Musk that many users online noticed was the change in Twitter’s homepage. The “old” Twitter homepage would request those who are logged out or not signed in to do so to be able to see any content. The new change allows people who are not Twitter users to see news and posts without being logged in or having to set up an account. Even though there was no clear explanation as to why the business owner decided to do it, it was clear that things are going to change at a fast pace with the new person behind the wheel.

A few more changes were also made when Twitter’s “Super Follows” subscription, which allows users to access additional paid content, was changed to “Subscriptions”. The man also revealed plans to use his SpaceX resources to make Twitter available to areas where it’s not yet accessible.

