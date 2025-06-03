Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ellen Pompeo Detained At Airport By TSA And Explosives Squad
Ellen Pompeo posing at SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, wearing a white polka dot blouse with a red background.
Celebrities, News

Ellen Pompeo Detained At Airport By TSA And Explosives Squad

Ellen Pompeo revealed that she was detained by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) for bringing a fancy snack on board.

The Grey’s Anatomy star said the agency called the bomb squad after they detected the healthy food in her carry-on bag in March.

“I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy,” she told Travel + Leisure in an interview published on Thursday (May 29).

Highlights
  • Ellen Pompeo was detained for an hour by TSA and a bomb squad over a packet of organic sunflower seeds in her carry-on bag.
  • TSA suspected a chemical on the packaging of the fancy sunflower seeds triggered security alarms.
  • Ellen offered to discard the seeds but had to stay while officials inspected her bag, nearly causing her to miss her flight.

“They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in.”

RELATED:

    Ellen Pompeo almost missed a flight after being detained by the TSA and the airport bomb squad
    Ellen Pompeo in a white polka dot blouse posing in front of a red SAG-AFTRA Foundation backdrop at an event.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Ellen explained that it wasn’t the actual contents of the package that triggered the TSA alarms.

    “I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” she continued. “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds. My protein on the plane!”

    Ellen Pompeo in a lavender blazer during an interview, relating to TSA and explosives squad airport incident.

    Image credits: The View

    The 55-year-old actress offered to throw away her food, but officials told her she had to remain as they checked the bag.

    “I almost missed the flight,” Ellen recalled. “It was really like no one would ever believe this! I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you’re never gonna guess why.'” 

    The Grey’s Anatomy star was delayed due to a packet of sunflower seeds in her carry-on bag

    TSA officer wearing gloves inspects a black bag at airport security checkpoint with explosives squad nearby.

    Image credits: TSA (Not the actual photo)

    Brown resealable bag of sprouted sunflower seeds weighing 3 ounces with a clear window showing the seeds inside.

    Image credits: Erewhon

    Though most foods are allowed in the cabin, the TSA has specific rules passengers should know about what they can and can’t bring in their carry-on bags.

    Solid foods are permitted as carry-on items, while liquid-based foods are typically limited to checked luggage.

    If a food item is liquid, gel, or aerosol, it must be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces and fit inside a quart-sized bag to be permitted in the cabin.

    “They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in,” Ellen shared

    Ellen Pompeo smiling indoors wearing a black coat and hat, related to TSA and explosives squad airport incident.

    Image credits: ellenpompeo

    According to the TSA’s website, sandwiches, granola bars, hard cheeses, candy, baked goods like muffins or cookies, dry snacks like chips and cereal (without milk), as well as meat and fast food like pizza or fried chicken, are all approved for transport in the cabin.

    Fresh fruits and vegetables are also allowed on domestic US flights.

    In contrast, yogurt, peanut butter, jams and jellies, soups, dips, and gravies are considered liquids and are therefore restricted in carry-on bags.

    Woman wearing large sunglasses and a headscarf at the beach, representing Ellen Pompeo detained by TSA and explosives squad.

    Image credits: ellenpompeo

    Breast milk, formula, and baby food, including puree pouches, are permitted as carry-on items, but they could be screened separately and tested for explosives or concealed prohibited items, according to the agency.

    Elsewhere in the interview, Ellen revealed her carry-on travel essentials: mints, glasses, water, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes.

    The mom of three said hygiene is a priority if she wants to relax during her journey, sharing, “I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat.”

    The government agency reportedly analyzed a chemical on the packaging of Ellen’s food

    Traveler detained by airport TSA and explosives squad during security screening with suitcase on conveyor belt.

    Image credits: Viacheslav Yakobchuk/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    When it comes to her travel uniform, she prefers a casual, comfortable outfit that helps her stay under the radar rather than draw attention.

    “You want to be comfy. Planes are so disgusting. I just usually have a hat on, and I don’t speak. People recognize my voice, so I try not to talk. 

    “I try to use sign language with my kids. The minute I open my mouth, everybody turns.”

    Ellen Pompeo wearing sunglasses and posing with a child wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and making a peace sign.

    Image credits: ellenpompeo

    Asked which of her Grey’s Anatomy co-stars she would travel with, Ellen replied, “Definitely T.R. [Knight]. Or Katie [Katherine] Heigl, because she’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be fine.’

    Patrick Demsey, who plays her character’s love interest on the hit Shonda Rhimes show, would also make an excellent travel companion.

    “I took a helicopter once with [Patrick] Dempsey, from the city out to the Hamptons, and I had only been in a helicopter once before in the south of France,” she recalled.

    “I really don’t like helicopters at all. Dempsey was pretty good with me on the helicopter. He calmed me down.”

    Ellen said she brings hand sanitizer and baby wipes to “wipe down the entire seat” when traveling

    Ellen Pompeo with long hair and hoop earrings, wearing a yellow turtleneck, related to TSA and explosives squad airport incident.

    Image credits: ellenpompeo

    Ellen described herself as a nervous flyer and regrets passing that anxiety on to her children—15-year-old Stella Luna, 10-year-old Sienna May, and 8-year-old Eli Christopher—whom she shares with her husband, Chris Ivery.

    “I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off,” she said, “which is probably a little selfish, and they’re probably feeling my anxiety, which probably isn’t the best thing to do.”

    Ellen Pompeo sitting on a couch, wearing a black top, with floral decorations in the background.

    Image credits: Jennifer Hudson Show

    The Good American Family actress also believes in the opportunity and “privilege” of traveling as a learning experience.

    “If you’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to travel with kids, it’s the best education there is because I don’t know who’s using algebra in their daily lives,” she said, adding that her dream family trip would be to Japan. 

    People shared their stories of being stopped by airport security

    Comment with emojis reacting to drama, referencing Ellen Pompeo detained at airport by TSA and explosives squad incident.

    Comment by Kristine Marie stating her opinion on attitude and TSA actions in a social media post about Ellen Pompeo detained at airport.

    Comment mentioning Ellen Pompeo detained by TSA and explosives squad during airport incident, referencing bomb squad encounter.

    Comment on social media post mentioning exploding sunflower seeds, related to Ellen Pompeo detained at airport by TSA and explosives squad.

    Comment about TSA stopping a passenger after gallbladder surgery, mentioning TSA and explosives squad.

    Comment from Katie Welch explaining her carry-on bag was searched due to items like ground coffee and seashells at airport security.

    Comment by Will Porter joking about almost being detained by TSA over a bag of granola referencing Ellen Pompeo detained at airport.

    Comment by Kelly Borror Langendorfer about being stopped at airport, referencing TSA and security screening.

    Ellen Pompeo detained by TSA and explosives squad at airport during security screening process.

    Comment by Chloe Anderson about TSA and bomb squad dispatched over sunflower seeds on a plane, related to Ellen Pompeo incident.

    Comment by Taylor Mughal reflecting on a travel story involving airport security and potential explosives concerns.

    Comment by Joshua Michael Burgess expressing the need for TSA to improve training of personnel on airport security.

    Ellen Pompeo stopped at airport by TSA and explosives squad during security check and inspection process.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
