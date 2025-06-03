Ellen Pompeo Detained At Airport By TSA And Explosives Squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Pompeo revealed that she was detained by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) for bringing a fancy snack on board.

The Grey’s Anatomy star said the agency called the bomb squad after they detected the healthy food in her carry-on bag in March.

“I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy,” she told Travel + Leisure in an interview published on Thursday (May 29).

“They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in.”

Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ellen explained that it wasn’t the actual contents of the package that triggered the TSA alarms.

“I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” she continued. “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds. My protein on the plane!”

Image credits: The View

The 55-year-old actress offered to throw away her food, but officials told her she had to remain as they checked the bag.

“I almost missed the flight,” Ellen recalled. “It was really like no one would ever believe this! I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you’re never gonna guess why.'”

Image credits: TSA (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Erewhon

Though most foods are allowed in the cabin, the TSA has specific rules passengers should know about what they can and can’t bring in their carry-on bags.

Solid foods are permitted as carry-on items, while liquid-based foods are typically limited to checked luggage.

If a food item is liquid, gel, or aerosol, it must be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces and fit inside a quart-sized bag to be permitted in the cabin.

Image credits: ellenpompeo

According to the TSA’s website, sandwiches, granola bars, hard cheeses, candy, baked goods like muffins or cookies, dry snacks like chips and cereal (without milk), as well as meat and fast food like pizza or fried chicken, are all approved for transport in the cabin.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are also allowed on domestic US flights.

In contrast, yogurt, peanut butter, jams and jellies, soups, dips, and gravies are considered liquids and are therefore restricted in carry-on bags.

Image credits: ellenpompeo

Breast milk, formula, and baby food, including puree pouches, are permitted as carry-on items, but they could be screened separately and tested for explosives or concealed prohibited items, according to the agency.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellen revealed her carry-on travel essentials: mints, glasses, water, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes.

The mom of three said hygiene is a priority if she wants to relax during her journey, sharing, “I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat.”

Image credits: Viacheslav Yakobchuk/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

When it comes to her travel uniform, she prefers a casual, comfortable outfit that helps her stay under the radar rather than draw attention.

“You want to be comfy. Planes are so disgusting. I just usually have a hat on, and I don’t speak. People recognize my voice, so I try not to talk.

“I try to use sign language with my kids. The minute I open my mouth, everybody turns.”

Image credits: ellenpompeo

Asked which of her Grey’s Anatomy co-stars she would travel with, Ellen replied, “Definitely T.R. [Knight]. Or Katie [Katherine] Heigl, because she’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be fine.’

Patrick Demsey, who plays her character’s love interest on the hit Shonda Rhimes show, would also make an excellent travel companion.

“I took a helicopter once with [Patrick] Dempsey, from the city out to the Hamptons, and I had only been in a helicopter once before in the south of France,” she recalled.

“I really don’t like helicopters at all. Dempsey was pretty good with me on the helicopter. He calmed me down.”

Image credits: ellenpompeo

Ellen described herself as a nervous flyer and regrets passing that anxiety on to her children—15-year-old Stella Luna, 10-year-old Sienna May, and 8-year-old Eli Christopher—whom she shares with her husband, Chris Ivery.

“I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off,” she said, “which is probably a little selfish, and they’re probably feeling my anxiety, which probably isn’t the best thing to do.”

Image credits: Jennifer Hudson Show

The Good American Family actress also believes in the opportunity and “privilege” of traveling as a learning experience.

“If you’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to travel with kids, it’s the best education there is because I don’t know who’s using algebra in their daily lives,” she said, adding that her dream family trip would be to Japan.

People shared their stories of being stopped by airport security