Elizabeth Hurley’s Racy Bikini Photo For Christmas Has Fans Gushing: “Mr Hurley Is A Lucky Man”
Elizabeth Hurley’s Racy Bikini Photo For Christmas Has Fans Gushing: “Mr Hurley Is A Lucky Man”

Elizabeth Hurley is getting in the holiday spirit in her own steamy way!

Just yesterday, the Austin Powers actress posted a sizzling photo on social media to share a timely announcement related to her swimwear collection.

Turns out, that simple picture was all it took to have a countless number of her fans gushing.

    Elizabeth Hurley’s Christmas spirit was on full display in her recent racy bikini photo

    • Elizabeth Hurley shared racy bikini photo on Instagram as she promoted her swimwear collection.
    • The photo featured Hurley in a metallic brown bikini with a Santa hat, adding a little Christmas twist.
    • Fans flooded the comments, labeling her as 'gorgeous' and 'stunning.'
    • Hurley previously discusses the challenges of navigating her early fame in a talk with Harper's BAZAAR.

    The 59-year-old took to Instagram to share news from her swim label with a little festive twist, writing, “Happy Xmas from Bikini Land ❤️last orders tomorrow Wednesday 18th for the elves to get to you in time for the big day in the EU/US and Friday 20th for the UK ❤️❤️❤️❤️ link in bio xxxxx.” 

    In the picture, she was posing in a metallic brown-like bikini set, one hand on her hip and the other behind her head as she gazed into the camera, with her hair framing the left side of her face. 

    Photoshopped onto the post was a cute little Santa hat on her head amidst a backdrop of a polar bear and its cubs in a snowy forest. 

    Nothing but praise filled her comments section.

    “No that’s one of santa’s Beautiful helpers 🥰😍” one user joked, while others called the snapshot “gorgeous,” “stunning,” “amazing,” and “magic.”

    “All I want for Christmas is you! 🥰” quipped another.

    “Happy Christmas Elizabeth. Nice to see you looking as stunning as ever XXX,” read a comment.

    A fourth joked, “I’ve never wanted to be a polar bear in the background of a photoshoot more than right now.”

    Fame doesn’t come easily to everyone — and Elizabeth hasn’t been shy when sharing what that meant for her

    The Gossip Girl alumna may be a household name now, but her path to stardom wasn’t exactly the smoothest.

    As Elizabeth sat down with Harper’s BAZAAR editor-in-chief Lydia Slater during the 2024 Bazaar at Work Summit, she opened up about her somewhat tumultuous journey to become the person she is today.

    The public became invested in the star after she attended the premiere of the rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral with her then-partner Hugh Grant, who starred in the movie.

    This, she noted, was something she was wholly unprepared for.

    “I’d been working for a few years, and in my mind, I thought I was quite famous — I had been in a few BBC things, and to my family, I was a success,” she revealed. “But I had no idea what it actually meant to really be in the public eye. That was a shock to one’s psyche.

    “It was quite difficult to navigate.”

    She added, “When you’re suddenly thrust into the spotlight, your lives aren’t set up for it. You don’t have any protection. It was alarming. The press were much ruder back in the ‘90s and 2000s than they are now.” 

    For the actress, it felt comparable to “running an assault course” whenever she left her house, noting that “privacy became an absolute obsession.”

    Fans flocked to Elizabeth’s comments section, gushing about her latest photo

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
