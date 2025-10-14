It might seem that most people should know not to microwave a laptop or to hang a bunch of wires from the ceiling, yet some don't. Bored Panda found the craziest examples of people mishandling all kinds of electronics , and we present the best of the worst to you here. It makes you wonder: how have humans made it this long?

Experts date the beginning of the tech boom to somewhere in the 1990s. We've been living with microchips, laptops, and routers for around 30 years, yet sometimes we don't abide by the simplest safety measures. Surprisingly, even 66% of Americans don't consider themselves tech-savvy. After you've scrolled through this list, you might understand why.

#1 People That Use PC Cables To Rest Their Feet Share icon

#2 8-Year-Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It Share icon Today my 8-year-old cousin was visiting my house. He was walking around the house when he noticed that I had a pc. He instantly started asking me if he could use it, and ofcourse i said no, he asked me again, and again and again until he finally just walked over and started trying to use it. I quickly unplugged my pc before he could modify anything. He started screaming and crying. My mom and his mom came over to see what was going on. I told my mom what he was doing, and she told me to let him use my computer because I should be "sharing" my stuff. My mom eventually told me that if I didnt share with him, she would take my computer away from me. I said "Fine ill let him use it". I plugged it back in and left the room. Not even a minute later he came out to ask me for my password. I told him that I wasnt going to give it to him. Then he stormed back into the room and picked up some scissors that I had out and started violently stabbing my computer screen until the scissors literally got stuck in the screen. His mom offered to give me money to get me a new computer but my mom told her that I didnt need it since I own multiple computers. Now ill need to save up for a new one.

#3 User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop, So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out Share icon

As humans, we're used to adapting to difficult circumstances. After all, it's what has helped us remain on this Earth for so long. What's more, we're the innovators who have invented electronics: the TV, the computer, the smartphone, and the microchip were all conceptualized and made by humans. So, why do we sometimes feel so behind on the current tech trends? Naturally, age has something to do with it. Older people usually feel less comfortable using devices independently and are slower to adapt to new technologies. In fact, 26% of U.S. adults said during the pandemic that they usually needed someone else to show them how to use an electronic device.

#4 Server Room From My First Hospital Job Share icon

#5 Who Lost Their SD Card? Share icon

#6 Help. How Do I Turn My Night Light Off?? Share icon

The pandemic exposed the lack of tech-savviness in younger people, too. 47% of parents "with lower tech readiness" said they had some difficulty helping their children with setting up online school instructions. People didn't like using technology for communication, either, as only 17% believed that it was as good as in-person conversations. Younger and more financially well-off Americans tend to be more interested in technology. A recent YouGov survey showed that 26% of U.S. adults aged 55 and up are not very interested in tech, and 19% even find it hard to learn about new technologies. Similarly, 26% of lower-income Americans have little interest in tech, and 15% say it is hard to learn. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Grandfather Didnt Trust I'd Wipe His Hard Drive Before Selling His Old Laptop. So He Took It Into His Own Hands Share icon

#8 This Router At School Share icon

#9 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors Share icon

Despite having doubts about their ability to adapt to new technology, most Americans still want to own the newest gadgets. Smartphones, smart watches, and the newest model laptop: a whopping 77% of Americans think that it's essential to own the latest electronics. Unfortunately, few can afford them, and, as a result, many even go into debt to be able to buy them. 28% of Americans say that owning the latest gadget is even more important than paying the bills. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Still Hear A Loud Buzzing But Checked Cables And Everything Looks Ok, What Could It Be? Share icon

#11 Apply Kirchhoff's Laws Share icon

#12 Why Is My Light Switch So Aggressive? Share icon

Of course, the newest of all new technologies is artificial intelligence. And, surprisingly, Americans are quite on board with it. A recent Ipsos survey shows that 68% of Americans are familiar with the use of AI and its applications. Most trust AI just as much as news outlets, and even twice as much as social media influencers. People especially trust AI when it comes to financial decisions. They think it's great for detecting fraud, managing investments, budgeting, and even as a financial advisor. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 These Cable Runs In My Server Room. Bull Clips And Rubber Bands Share icon

#14 This Coffee Grinder Fills Its Base, Motor, And Circuit Boards Up With Grounds Share icon Cygnus_X_2112:

"That's grounds to buy a new coffee grinder"

Watton:

"Whoever greenlit the design for this is gonna get roasted."



#15 Glass Desk Cracked Mid Session Share icon

The majority of Americans have a largely positive view of AI. 77% believe that artificial intelligence will have a positive impact on the world, and 62% say it will help the U.S. secure a good spot in the global competitive market. Americans think AI will help strengthen national security, boost the economy, and even speed up scientific and medical breakthroughs.

#16 Is This The Correct Charger Share icon

#17 How Often Should I Let The Excess Air Out Of My MacBook Battery? Share icon

#18 The City's Inspector Is Coming Over In 2 Hours. How Can I Fix My Outdoor Christmas Lights So It Passes Inspection? Share icon

Yet, many experts are sounding the alarm bells regarding AI. They say that policymakers should regulate generative AI to protect societies from the spread of misinformation, the misuse of personal data, and, in the case of creative industries, the unethical use of intellectual property. Public attitudes are heated as well; many people call for the harsh regulation of AI, fearing that their jobs will soon become obsolete.

#19 USB-C Cable Just Unplugged The Wrong Way Share icon

#20 I Present You Guys One Of My USB Cables Share icon

#21 Don’t Replace Ram In Poor Lighting Conditions Share icon I was replacing my 32gb of RAM with 128gb. Got the first stick in. Lined up the next stick and pressed down firmly. I heard a solid click. I let go and the stick came off. The click wasn’t the locking mechanism. It was the sound of 7 tiny capacitors being sheered off the PCB. I wasn’t in the slot. I was between them. Luckily I know a really good board level repair guy who could give me a good price on repairing the stick and I found the components.

Other experts point out that AI will have a disproportionate effect on people depending on their geographical situation. People in the U.S. and Western Europe may benefit from AI in many sectors, but those outside of these regions may not. "AI-driven technologies have a pattern of entrenching social divides and exacerbating social inequality, particularly among historically-marginalized groups," authors of a 2019 study write.

#22 Clients Office Cable Management. I’ve Never Been So Mildy Infuriated Share icon

#23 A User's Desktop When I Came Into Work Yesterday Share icon

#24 All But 2 Of My Outlets Are So Loose That Nothing Actually Stays In Share icon

Other experts argue that it's all a "Tech Panic Cycle." Essentially, every new invention, from the printing press to the phonograph and even the Internet, has experienced this kind of public panic. People worried it would take away their jobs, their creativity, and their livelihoods, yet humanity is still here, standing strong. "Fears increase, peak, then decline over time as the public becomes familiar with the technology and its benefits," Patrick Grady and Daniel Castro of the Center for Data Innovation write.

#25 Received Email To Clean My CPU At Work. Now It Department Is Mad At Me Share icon

#26 What Does The Red Light Mean? Share icon

#27 Can I Solder It Back Together? Share icon

What was your funniest encounter with a piece of tech, Pandas? Did you ever stab a screen in a fit of rage? Or were you able to save your device by chucking it into a pot of rice? Let us know in the comments and don't forget to upvote your favorite entries on this list. Also, if you'd like to see more similar tech fails, be sure to check out these tech support disasters! ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I Let Someone Play Tf2 On My Laptop. Came Back To This Share icon

#29 My Belkin USB C Cable Shorted Itself Destroying The Cable And The My Phone's Port In The Process Everything Is Melted Share icon

#30 At My School, They Hot Glued The USB And Audio Ports Share icon

#31 My Hotkeys Share icon

#32 Does This Count? Discharging A Bosch Ebike Battery Using An Electric Heater Share icon

#33 Errrr Guys, My Capacitor Scares Me, It Has Blinky Eyes Share icon

#34 Is My Soldering Good Enough? Share icon

#35 Is This Safe To Power My Phone? Share icon

#36 “Waterproof” Manscaped Razor Has Mold On Circuit Share icon

#37 I Was Tired Of Buying Compressed Air Share icon

#38 M.2 SSD's Are Over-Rated Share icon

#39 Check Before Disassembling Your Steam Deck Share icon

#40 Someone Asked If This Is Repairable Share icon

#41 Why Did Airport Security Stop Me With My Powerbank Share icon

#42 Charging My Phone With My Phones Own Battery Share icon

#43 I'm Trying To Charge My iPhone Like Really Really Quick Before A Meeting, Will 120 Car Batteries Work? Share icon

#44 What's Wrong With My Resistor? Share icon

#45 Why Isn't My 5TB USB Detected? Should I Return It? Share icon

#46 Universal Power Adapter Share icon

#47 Why Did My Overclock Fail Share icon

#48 Maybe Using Two Is A Bit Too Much But I'm A Perfectionist Share icon

#49 Cat Disassembled My PC, How Do I Put It Back Together? Share icon

#50 My Nephew Was Really Proud Of Cutting My Multimeter Leads Share icon

#51 My Friend Hand Soldering A Chip Like A Crack Head. It "Almost" Worked Share icon

#52 Who Ships Electronics Without Plastic Protection? Share icon

#53 Strange Lines On Back Of My Dell Monitor Share icon I have two Dell monitors, bought them together and have used them both equally. I discovered that some thunder looking lines started to appear on one of the monitor. Does anyone have experienced something similar and cab anyone tell me what is causing this?

#54 Is The CPU Installed Correctly? Share icon

#55 Failed The Physics Exam Today... This Was The Last Straw, I'm Doing It Share icon

#56 OSHA Approved Share icon

#57 Ummm. Is The M.2 NVME Supposed To Bend Like This? Share icon

#58 How Much Can I Flip This For? Share icon

#59 A Victim Of The TikTok Trend Share icon DankLordSkeletor:

"What trend? Pouring burning acid on your laptop?"



Forward-Actuary9402:

"The trend of shoving random conductive objects in usb ports of chromebooks (like razor blades, pencil tips, paper clips, chunks of metal, coins, and wires) to short them out causing smoke or internal motherboard damage; optionally then removing a key on the keyboard and stabbing the battery. It usually causes smoking, explosions, or leaking of battery acid. Edit: thanks u/Water_bolt for reminding me about kids stabbing batteries."



#60 Whys My Circuit Not Working??? Share icon

#61 How Do I Connect This Key Board To My Laptop? Share icon

#62 Help, I Sneezed Too Strong And My Computer Got Dislocated Share icon

#63 Did I Replace The Cpu In My iPhone Correctly? Share icon

#64 My New Battery Charger Doesn't Work Why? Share icon

#65 How Can I Create An RTX4090ti Using 2N2222 Transistors? I Have Reached A Point Where I Can Add 1+1 Share icon

#66 Help - My Japanese Toilet Is Not Flushing, Where To Plug My Jtag? Share icon

#67 Folks, Why Is There A Capacitor In Place Of A Fuse Inside My Multimeter? Share icon

#68 My Grandpa's Handmade Intercom System From The Communist Era (~1980) Share icon

#69 This Happened The Other Night At Like 2am. Thought You Guys Might Enjoy The Pain It Caused Me Share icon

#70 Saw This After I Woke Up. Got Woken Up By Mom Yelling That She Smells Something Burning, Turns Out That An Outlet/Cable Has Caught On Fire Share icon

#71 After 3 Days Of Trying To Fix My Computer I Did It And Then My Dogs Did This Share icon It took me 3 days to figure out what was wrong with my computer and each time I had it on it was constantly beeping a high pitched tone. I found out that I needed to a new battery on the motherboard. Anyway the next day I wake up to the charger cord being torn too shreds.

#72 The Cable Of My Colleague's Phone At Work Share icon

#73 This Is The "I Don't Know My Resistor Color Codes Yet" Bin For Engineering Students At A Local College Share icon

#74 Oak Grove KY Hotel Lobby Door. I Assume That There Is A Resistor Under The Electrical Tape Share icon I assume that there is a resistor under the electrical tape. Surely the housing couldn't hold more than a CR2032 type battery.



#75 The Water At My Work Right Next To The Circuit Breakers. Just Why? Share icon

#76 My Friends PC Share icon

#77 Opened My Ram And There Was Nothing Inside, I Got Scammed Share icon

#78 Homie Said He Was Getting His PC Fixed And It Was His "Hard Drive" Share icon

#79 Tech Support Did This Share icon

#80 Is It Worth Repairing My Pigeon? Share icon

#81 What Do I Do Now? Share icon

#82 I Found This In My Closet After A Friend Visited, How Do I Turn This In To A Calculator? Share icon

#83 I Found This Under The Desk. Is It A Camera? Share icon

#84 For In Case When The WiFi Goes Down Share icon

#85 Why Do They Say That USB Is A "Standard"? Share icon

#86 Am I Holding It Correctly?? Share icon

#87 PSA: Don't Leave Grandma Unattended At The Servers Room Share icon

#88 Do You Guys Think This Is Enough Solder ? Share icon

#89 What Can I Do With This Weird Power Supply? Share icon

#90 Just Installed New Batteries For My House But I Still Don't Have Power. Any Suggestions? Share icon

#91 Guys, What Happens If I Measure The Voltage Of My Multimeter Batteries? Share icon

#92 What Do You Think About This Circuit I Built? Share icon

#93 PCBs? We Don't Need No Stinking PCBs! Share icon

#94 I've Been Told My Wire Management Looks Really Nice Share icon

#95 I Found This In My Son’s Room Should I Be Concerned??? Share icon

#96 Why Does My New Computer Use So Much Electricity? Share icon

#97 Why Did My Battery Have An Orgasm? Share icon

#98 Brain Fart Moment Share icon No-Release3675 (OP):

Context here, we had needed a 20 ohm resistor to trick this TCM into thinking it's shift solenoid was still connected when we disconnected it. Upon getting these little buggers found out they're only .25 watt capable. So.... Battery math said 36 in parallel ought to do it. Well we were wrong. Checked before testing lol Ordered a proper 20w 20 ohm resistor after this fiasco.

Edit we needed 20 ohm resistance capable of 9watts of power handling. This is why I ended up trying the 36 😂"



DuePotential6602"

"Well.. you would have to put a few in line to bring the current inside them down until they hit their .25W, then you have to take many lines of these together parallel get back down to 20Ω.

20w 20Ω means √P*R = 20V

To get them down to 0.25w you would have to bring them up to 1600Ω on 20V. So you need 80 in line so the resistor survives the 20V and then as well 80 parallel so you get the overall resistance back down to 20.

In total: 36 isn't enough, you are 6364 resistors short of doing that.

Edit: dang, have to do it again, did a brain fart and assumed they are 20Ω and only 0.25w but those are 10kΩ..

they do 0.04w on 20V.. so you do not have to worry about the power, you need just 10000Ω / 20Ω = 500 parallel."



#99 Fuse Color Question Share icon

#100 I Ordered A Red LED But It Looks Like They Shipped Me An Infrared One Because I Don't See Its Light Share icon

#101 Fixed Broken Computer With LEGO Piece And Epoxy. How To Unglue Keyboard Share icon

#102 When You Don't Have A 40m Resistor And It Can't Wait Until Monday! Share icon