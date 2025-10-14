ADVERTISEMENT

Experts date the beginning of the tech boom to somewhere in the 1990s. We've been living with microchips, laptops, and routers for around 30 years, yet sometimes we don't abide by the simplest safety measures. Surprisingly, even 66% of Americans don't consider themselves tech-savvy. After you've scrolled through this list, you might understand why.

It might seem that most people should know not to microwave a laptop or to hang a bunch of wires from the ceiling, yet some don't. Bored Panda found the craziest examples of people mishandling all kinds of electronics, and we present the best of the worst to you here. It makes you wonder: how have humans made it this long?

#1

People That Use PC Cables To Rest Their Feet

Person sitting at desk with tangled electronic cables and shoes on the floor, illustrating poor handling of electronics.

sarge-m Report

    #2

    8-Year-Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It

    Scissors stuck in a computer monitor screen, showing incorrect handling of electronics and repair tools.

    Today my 8-year-old cousin was visiting my house. He was walking around the house when he noticed that I had a pc. He instantly started asking me if he could use it, and ofcourse i said no, he asked me again, and again and again until he finally just walked over and started trying to use it. I quickly unplugged my pc before he could modify anything. He started screaming and crying. My mom and his mom came over to see what was going on. I told my mom what he was doing, and she told me to let him use my computer because I should be "sharing" my stuff. My mom eventually told me that if I didnt share with him, she would take my computer away from me. I said "Fine ill let him use it". I plugged it back in and left the room. Not even a minute later he came out to ask me for my password. I told him that I wasnt going to give it to him. Then he stormed back into the room and picked up some scissors that I had out and started violently stabbing my computer screen until the scissors literally got stuck in the screen. His mom offered to give me money to get me a new computer but my mom told her that I didnt need it since I own multiple computers. Now ill need to save up for a new one.

    Extension-Emu-8585 Report

    #3

    User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop, So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out

    Damaged laptop keyboard with melted and warped keys illustrating painful electronics handling mistake.

    smarthawk Report

    As humans, we're used to adapting to difficult circumstances. After all, it's what has helped us remain on this Earth for so long. What's more, we're the innovators who have invented electronics: the TV, the computer, the smartphone, and the microchip were all conceptualized and made by humans.

    So, why do we sometimes feel so behind on the current tech trends? Naturally, age has something to do with it. Older people usually feel less comfortable using devices independently and are slower to adapt to new technologies. In fact, 26% of U.S. adults said during the pandemic that they usually needed someone else to show them how to use an electronic device.
    #4

    Server Room From My First Hospital Job

    Messy electronics wiring with tangled network cables spilling from an open panel in a disorganized room setting.

    Lgfxx Report

    #5

    Who Lost Their SD Card?

    Micro SD card pinned to a corkboard with a note saying found on floor, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way.

    LeveledWorm Report

    #6

    Help. How Do I Turn My Night Light Off??

    Electrical outlet sparking with damaged plug and tape, illustrating painful electronics handling mistakes and potential hazards.

    Occasional-Nihilist Report

    The pandemic exposed the lack of tech-savviness in younger people, too. 47% of parents "with lower tech readiness" said they had some difficulty helping their children with setting up online school instructions. People didn't like using technology for communication, either, as only 17% believed that it was as good as in-person conversations.

    Younger and more financially well-off Americans tend to be more interested in technology. A recent YouGov survey showed that 26% of U.S. adults aged 55 and up are not very interested in tech, and 19% even find it hard to learn about new technologies. Similarly, 26% of lower-income Americans have little interest in tech, and 15% say it is hard to learn.

    #7

    My Grandfather Didnt Trust I'd Wipe His Hard Drive Before Selling His Old Laptop. So He Took It Into His Own Hands

    Broken hard drive with shattered platters inside, showing a painful example of handling electronics the wrong way.

    Peanutmargarineroo Report

    #8

    This Router At School

    Poorly handled electronics with a wireless router hanging from the ceiling by a twisted cable in an unsafe DIY setup.

    curionsu Report

    #9

    So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

    iMac used as a makeshift doorstop, showing incorrect handling of electronics in a creative but damaging way.

    BateauSai Report

    Despite having doubts about their ability to adapt to new technology, most Americans still want to own the newest gadgets. Smartphones, smart watches, and the newest model laptop: a whopping 77% of Americans think that it's essential to own the latest electronics. Unfortunately, few can afford them, and, as a result, many even go into debt to be able to buy them. 28% of Americans say that owning the latest gadget is even more important than paying the bills.

    #10

    I Still Hear A Loud Buzzing But Checked Cables And Everything Looks Ok, What Could It Be?

    Overloaded power strip supported by an orange and tape in a risky and incorrect electronics handling setup.

    Cesalv Report

    #11

    Apply Kirchhoff's Laws

    Man wearing safety helmet tangled in a massive cluster of electrical wires, illustrating painful electronics handling mistakes

    SpirtMona Report

    #12

    Why Is My Light Switch So Aggressive?

    Person using a metal key to tamper with an electrical switch, showing unsafe handling of electronics and potential hazards.

    Fancy-Styles Report

    Of course, the newest of all new technologies is artificial intelligence. And, surprisingly, Americans are quite on board with it. A recent Ipsos survey shows that 68% of Americans are familiar with the use of AI and its applications. Most trust AI just as much as news outlets, and even twice as much as social media influencers. People especially trust AI when it comes to financial decisions. They think it's great for detecting fraud, managing investments, budgeting, and even as a financial advisor.

    #13

    These Cable Runs In My Server Room. Bull Clips And Rubber Bands

    Tangled and unsupported cables hanging from ceiling in an office server room, showing poor handling of electronics.

    Brat-a-tat-tat Report

    #14

    This Coffee Grinder Fills Its Base, Motor, And Circuit Boards Up With Grounds

    Coffee grounds spilled inside a broken electronic device showing improper handling of electronics and soldering issues.

    Cygnus_X_2112:
    "That's grounds to buy a new coffee grinder"
    Watton:
    "Whoever greenlit the design for this is gonna get roasted."

    JO2W Report

    #15

    Glass Desk Cracked Mid Session

    Messy electronics setup with broken glass, tangled cables, and scattered components under a desk and monitor.

    The_Kasterr Report

    The majority of Americans have a largely positive view of AI. 77% believe that artificial intelligence will have a positive impact on the world, and 62% say it will help the U.S. secure a good spot in the global competitive market. Americans think AI will help strengthen national security, boost the economy, and even speed up scientific and medical breakthroughs.
    #16

    Is This The Correct Charger

    Smartphone with an incompatible blue VGA cable plugged in, illustrating common mistakes in handling electronics and soldering issues.

    Prudent_Agency_7175 Report

    #17

    How Often Should I Let The Excess Air Out Of My MacBook Battery?

    Open laptop on a towel showing internal battery and components, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way and soldering issues.

    enigma_0Z Report

    #18

    The City's Inspector Is Coming Over In 2 Hours. How Can I Fix My Outdoor Christmas Lights So It Passes Inspection?

    Tangled and overloaded electronics wiring showing improper handling and risky soldering connections outdoors.

    1Davide Report

    Yet, many experts are sounding the alarm bells regarding AI. They say that policymakers should regulate generative AI to protect societies from the spread of misinformation, the misuse of personal data, and, in the case of creative industries, the unethical use of intellectual property. Public attitudes are heated as well; many people call for the harsh regulation of AI, fearing that their jobs will soon become obsolete.
    #19

    USB-C Cable Just Unplugged The Wrong Way

    Close-up of a broken electronic device connector with a detached charging cable, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way.

    AdM1rAL-kun Report

    #20

    I Present You Guys One Of My USB Cables

    Twisted and damaged black electronic cable lying on a wooden surface, illustrating improper handling of electronics.

    sk1_ Report

    #21

    Don’t Replace Ram In Poor Lighting Conditions

    Close-up of broken electronic components on a circuit board, showing damaged parts and poor handling of electronics.

    I was replacing my 32gb of RAM with 128gb. Got the first stick in. Lined up the next stick and pressed down firmly. I heard a solid click. I let go and the stick came off. The click wasn’t the locking mechanism. It was the sound of 7 tiny capacitors being sheered off the PCB. I wasn’t in the slot. I was between them. Luckily I know a really good board level repair guy who could give me a good price on repairing the stick and I found the components.

    Excellent-Milk-2619 Report

    Other experts point out that AI will have a disproportionate effect on people depending on their geographical situation. People in the U.S. and Western Europe may benefit from AI in many sectors, but those outside of these regions may not. "AI-driven technologies have a pattern of entrenching social divides and exacerbating social inequality, particularly among historically-marginalized groups," authors of a 2019 study write.
    #22

    Clients Office Cable Management. I’ve Never Been So Mildy Infuriated

    Tangled cables connected to a desktop computer under a desk, showing poor handling of electronics and wiring.

    Ofeiven Report

    #23

    A User's Desktop When I Came Into Work Yesterday

    Burned computer monitor and melted keyboard on cluttered desk, illustrating painful electronics handling mistakes.

    LeafyBasil366 Report

    #24

    All But 2 Of My Outlets Are So Loose That Nothing Actually Stays In

    Black and white chargers attached to an electrical outlet with glue gun adhesive showing incorrect electronics handling.

    reddit.com Report

    Other experts argue that it's all a "Tech Panic Cycle." Essentially, every new invention, from the printing press to the phonograph and even the Internet, has experienced this kind of public panic. People worried it would take away their jobs, their creativity, and their livelihoods, yet humanity is still here, standing strong. "Fears increase, peak, then decline over time as the public becomes familiar with the technology and its benefits," Patrick Grady and Daniel Castro of the Center for Data Innovation write.
    #25

    Received Email To Clean My CPU At Work. Now It Department Is Mad At Me

    Hand holding a Ryzen CPU under running faucet, a painful example of handling electronics the wrong way.

    1Arcite Report

    #26

    What Does The Red Light Mean?

    Corroded and poorly soldered electrical connections with damaged insulation and tangled wires creating a hazardous setup.

    BlindChicken69 Report

    maria_richter23 avatar
    Chocolate llama
    Chocolate llama
    Community Member
    That's just thinking ahead. Bolts can't be stuck if they're molten

    That's just thinking ahead. Bolts can't be stuck if they're molten

    #27

    Can I Solder It Back Together?

    Two broken laptop RAM sticks placed on a table, illustrating damaged electronics handled the wrong way.

    Syphist Report

    What was your funniest encounter with a piece of tech, Pandas? Did you ever stab a screen in a fit of rage? Or were you able to save your device by chucking it into a pot of rice? Let us know in the comments and don't forget to upvote your favorite entries on this list. Also, if you'd like to see more similar tech fails, be sure to check out these tech support disasters!

    #28

    I Let Someone Play Tf2 On My Laptop. Came Back To This

    Laptop screen heavily cracked and damaged, showing a Team Fortress 2 game while handling electronics the wrong way.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    My Belkin USB C Cable Shorted Itself Destroying The Cable And The My Phone's Port In The Process Everything Is Melted

    Close-up of a person holding a damaged USB-C cable, illustrating common mistakes in handling electronics and soldering repairs.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    At My School, They Hot Glued The USB And Audio Ports

    Damaged computer ports with corrosion and burn marks showing improper handling of electronics and soldering attempts.

    BruhLandau Report

    #31

    My Hotkeys

    Flame burning a laptop keyboard, illustrating a painful electronics handling mistake and soldering gone wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    Does This Count? Discharging A Bosch Ebike Battery Using An Electric Heater

    Exposed electronics battery pack and charger on wooden floor with tangled wires showing improper handling.

    HIVVIH Report

    #33

    Errrr Guys, My Capacitor Scares Me, It Has Blinky Eyes

    Creative electronics project made of capacitors, resistors, and LEDs arranged to resemble an insect with extended legs.

    Cesalv Report

    #34

    Is My Soldering Good Enough?

    Messy and unsafe soldering on red and black wires with exposed copper and poor connections in electronics handling.

    Portal_fan_101 Report

    #35

    Is This Safe To Power My Phone?

    Exposed wires and a 9V battery connected to a USB-C cable, showing a risky electronics handling attempt without proper soldering.

    hahamemegopost Report

    #36

    “Waterproof” Manscaped Razor Has Mold On Circuit

    Damaged electronic device circuit board covered in corrosion, illustrating common mistakes in handling electronics and soldering.

    Snoo-44094 Report

    #37

    I Was Tired Of Buying Compressed Air

    Yellow Ryobi cordless drill modified with exposed wires and a fan attached, showing a painful electronics handling mistake.

    Divzro Report

    #38

    M.2 SSD's Are Over-Rated

    Close-up of electronics inside a device with a binder clip used to hold an M.2 NVMe SSD in place, illustrating wrong soldering.

    sanebreaker1 Report

    Check Before Disassembling Your Steam Deck

    Broken SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD card split into two pieces on a wooden surface, mishandled electronics example.

    AirHamyes Report

    Someone Asked If This Is Repairable

    Close-up of a heavily corroded electronic circuit board damaged by improper handling and moisture exposure.

    Ambitious-Cat5804 Report

    #41

    Why Did Airport Security Stop Me With My Powerbank

    Close-up of poorly soldered and mishandled electronics battery pack with numerous wires and black sealant visible.

    bozza_the_man Report

    #42

    Charging My Phone With My Phones Own Battery

    Smartphone plugged in with an extension cable awkwardly soldered, illustrating common mistakes in handling electronics.

    Kevin80970 Report

    I'm Trying To Charge My iPhone Like Really Really Quick Before A Meeting, Will 120 Car Batteries Work?

    Man working on large battery packs outdoors surrounded by cables and tools, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way.

    idofurryart Report

    What's Wrong With My Resistor?

    Hot dog connected to electrical clamps with smoke rising, illustrating mishandling of electronics and soldering hazards.

    Fancy-Styles Report

    #45

    Why Isn't My 5TB USB Detected? Should I Return It?

    Exposed computer motherboard precariously connected to a desktop case, highlighting improper electronics handling and soldering risks.

    Icy_Switch1482 Report

    #46

    Universal Power Adapter

    Close-up of a laptop USB port with a screwdriver and wire attempting a DIY solder repair, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way.

    SpirtMona Report

    Why Did My Overclock Fail

    Circuit board sparks and catches fire while improperly connected to a power strip, illustrating handling electronics the wrong way.

    Howden824 Report

    Maybe Using Two Is A Bit Too Much But I'm A Perfectionist

    Exposed electrical wires loosely joined with plastic cable ties outdoors, illustrating improper handling of electronics.

    Cesalv Report

    #49

    Cat Disassembled My PC, How Do I Put It Back Together?

    Various electronic components and microchips scattered on a wooden surface, illustrating soldering and handling electronics mistakes.

    PhoenixfischTheFish Report

    #50

    My Nephew Was Really Proud Of Cutting My Multimeter Leads

    Digital multimeter and wire cutters on glass table with stripped wires showing common electronics handling tools.

    oogletoff Report

    My Friend Hand Soldering A Chip Like A Crack Head. It "Almost" Worked

    Close-up of damaged electronic chip with many broken wires, showing incorrect handling and soldering attempts on a circuit board.

    drinkingcarrots Report

    Who Ships Electronics Without Plastic Protection?

    Close-up of a damaged USB connector with corrosion and wear, illustrating common electronics handling mistakes.

    W4RL0QU3 Report

    #53

    Strange Lines On Back Of My Dell Monitor

    Dell monitor showing white discoloration patterns on the back panel, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way.

    I have two Dell monitors, bought them together and have used them both equally. I discovered that some thunder looking lines started to appear on one of the monitor. Does anyone have experienced something similar and cab anyone tell me what is causing this?

    Long_Musician_3274 Report

    #54

    Is The CPU Installed Correctly?

    Close-up of a circuit board with tangled copper wires improperly soldered, illustrating common electronics handling mistakes.

    Fancy-Styles Report

    #55

    Failed The Physics Exam Today... This Was The Last Straw, I'm Doing It

    Hand holding a plastic fork inserted into an electrical outlet illustrating improper electronics handling.

    SureDay29 Report

    #56

    OSHA Approved

    Overloaded power strip with many plugs and tangled cords creating a hazardous electronic handling situation.

    Cesalv Report

    #57

    Ummm. Is The M.2 NVME Supposed To Bend Like This?

    Close-up of a computer motherboard interior showing electronic components and wiring for soldering and repair tasks.

    awwwkwardy Report

    How Much Can I Flip This For?

    Burnt and dusty electronics motherboard held by hand, showing damage in a painful example of handling electronics wrong.

    gamingspicy Report

    #59

    A Victim Of The TikTok Trend

    Heavily damaged and burnt laptop bottom case showing extreme misuse of electronics and failed soldering attempts.

    DankLordSkeletor:
    "What trend? Pouring burning acid on your laptop?"

    Forward-Actuary9402:
    "The trend of shoving random conductive objects in usb ports of chromebooks (like razor blades, pencil tips, paper clips, chunks of metal, coins, and wires) to short them out causing smoke or internal motherboard damage; optionally then removing a key on the keyboard and stabbing the battery. It usually causes smoking, explosions, or leaking of battery acid. Edit: thanks u/Water_bolt for reminding me about kids stabbing batteries."

    ItzEdInYourBed Report

    Whys My Circuit Not Working???

    Light bulb connected to loose wires with red powder spilled between, illustrating people handling electronics the wrong way.

    Lavadragon15396 Report

    #61

    How Do I Connect This Key Board To My Laptop?

    Cluttered workspace with an open laptop, electronic parts, soldering materials, and keys scattered on a wooden board.

    BrilliantElk1748 Report

    #62

    Help, I Sneezed Too Strong And My Computer Got Dislocated

    Close-up of a damaged electronic circuit board with misaligned and loose chips, highlighting improper soldering attempts.

    Cesalv Report

    #63

    Did I Replace The Cpu In My iPhone Correctly?

    Disassembled iPhone showing internal electronics and back panel, highlighting common mistakes in handling electronics.

    XxXiaomiXxX Report

    #64

    My New Battery Charger Doesn't Work Why?

    Improvised electronics repair showing a loose wire connected to a battery wrapped in plastic and an unplugged power cord.

    wifirepetitor Report

    #65

    How Can I Create An RTX4090ti Using 2N2222 Transistors? I Have Reached A Point Where I Can Add 1+1

    Breadboard circuit with multiple wires and components connected, illustrating soldering and electronics handling challenges.

    AdvisedPotato Report

    #66

    Help - My Japanese Toilet Is Not Flushing, Where To Plug My Jtag?

    Toilet equipped with multiple electronic control panels, illustrating painful pics of people handling electronics the wrong way

    Djbusty Report

    #67

    Folks, Why Is There A Capacitor In Place Of A Fuse Inside My Multimeter?

    Close-up of an electronic circuit board with melted components, showing painful examples of handling electronics the wrong way.

    jackal_boy Report

    #68

    My Grandpa's Handmade Intercom System From The Communist Era (~1980)

    Close-up of old electronic components and wires tangled together, illustrating improper handling in electronics repair.

    Victor464543 Report

    #69

    This Happened The Other Night At Like 2am. Thought You Guys Might Enjoy The Pain It Caused Me

    Box of electronic components spilled on carpet with scattered capacitors and resistors, illustrating mishandling of electronics and soldering.

    ImJewish Report

    #70

    Saw This After I Woke Up. Got Woken Up By Mom Yelling That She Smells Something Burning, Turns Out That An Outlet/Cable Has Caught On Fire

    Severely burnt electrical plug with melted plastic and exposed metal, showing dangerous handling of electronics.

    EnvironmentalLime397 Report

    #71

    After 3 Days Of Trying To Fix My Computer I Did It And Then My Dogs Did This

    Close-up of a damaged electronic cable with exposed wires held by a person's fingers in a blurry indoor setting.

    It took me 3 days to figure out what was wrong with my computer and each time I had it on it was constantly beeping a high pitched tone. I found out that I needed to a new battery on the motherboard. Anyway the next day I wake up to the charger cord being torn too shreds.

    Magic__Beans Report

    #72

    The Cable Of My Colleague's Phone At Work

    Curled and tangled telephone cord next to a keyboard, illustrating common painful electronics handling mistakes.

    kumanosuke Report

    #73

    This Is The "I Don't Know My Resistor Color Codes Yet" Bin For Engineering Students At A Local College

    Blue bin filled with tangled electronic resistors and wires, illustrating challenges of soldering electronics back together.

    digital_treesloth Report

    #74

    Oak Grove KY Hotel Lobby Door. I Assume That There Is A Resistor Under The Electrical Tape

    Improvised electronics repair with a leaking battery taped to a door sensor, showing a painful example of handling electronics the wrong way.

    I assume that there is a resistor under the electrical tape. Surely the housing couldn't hold more than a CR2032 type battery.

    theBarkingSpider Report

    The Water At My Work Right Next To The Circuit Breakers. Just Why?

    Orange water cooler placed next to an electrical panel with exposed wiring, illustrating improper electronics handling.

    Cabbage700 Report

    My Friends PC

    Open computer case with tangled cables and hard drive resting loosely, showing improper handling of electronics and soldering risks.

    GavrielL_ Report

    #77

    Opened My Ram And There Was Nothing Inside, I Got Scammed

    Broken RAM module snapped in half on a cutting mat, illustrating common mistakes in handling electronics the wrong way.

    Spirited-Comfort521 Report

    #78

    Homie Said He Was Getting His PC Fixed And It Was His "Hard Drive"

    Burnt power plug held near damaged AC 230V 5A socket showing electronics handled the wrong way.

    cats_azz Report

    Tech Support Did This

    Close-up of tangled cables and connectors improperly attached to a computer tower LED, illustrating electronics handling errors.

    reddit.com Report

    Is It Worth Repairing My Pigeon?

    Pigeon with exposed electronic circuit board inside its body, illustrating painful mishandling of electronics and soldering mistakes.

    Fancy-Styles Report

    #81

    What Do I Do Now?

    Close-up of a green circuit board with a warning about voiding warranty, illustrating poor electronics handling.

    BlindChicken69 Report

    #82

    I Found This In My Closet After A Friend Visited, How Do I Turn This In To A Calculator?

    Hand holding a homemade electronic device with wiring, keypad, and taped components showing poor electronics handling.

    Bi_Lupus_ Report

    I Found This Under The Desk. Is It A Camera?

    Heat detection sensor with label warning this is not a camera installed on ceiling, highlighting electronics handling mistakes.

    nbtm_sh Report

    For In Case When The WiFi Goes Down

    Hand holding a 4G SIM card with exposed wires soldered to an RJ45 connector, illustrating electronics handled the wrong way.

    Unreal_Reality777 Report

    #85

    Why Do They Say That USB Is A "Standard"?

    Hand holding multiple electronic charging cables near a device port, illustrating common mistakes handling electronics.

    1Davide Report

    #86

    Am I Holding It Correctly??

    Man using foot to hold soldering iron while attempting to solder wires in an unconventional electronics handling method.

    Am-1-r3al Report

    PSA: Don't Leave Grandma Unattended At The Servers Room

    Tangled yellow Ethernet cables twisted together haphazardly in a server rack showing poor electronics handling.

    Cesalv Report

    Do You Guys Think This Is Enough Solder ?

    Close-up of a circuit board with a tall, uneven solder joint showing incorrect electronics handling.

    4b686f61 Report

    #89

    What Can I Do With This Weird Power Supply?

    Vintage electronic component with large capacitors and resistors laid on a concrete floor, showcasing electronics handling errors.

    Bacon_Byte Report

    #90

    Just Installed New Batteries For My House But I Still Don't Have Power. Any Suggestions?

    Old and dusty battery compartment with corroded wires and cobwebs inside an outdoor electrical box, showing improper electronics handling.

    Howden824 Report

    Guys, What Happens If I Measure The Voltage Of My Multimeter Batteries?

    Yellow multimeter with exposed batteries and red and black probes placed incorrectly on the electronic device handling electronics wrong.

    CommunicationLow5750 Report

    What Do You Think About This Circuit I Built?

    Close-up of a messy electronics setup with wires and circuit board on a wooden base, highlighting soldering challenges.

    Mihail111111 Report

    #93

    PCBs? We Don't Need No Stinking PCBs!

    Complex electronic circuit with resistors and LED displays, showcasing soldering and handling of electronics components.

    1Davide Report

    #94

    I've Been Told My Wire Management Looks Really Nice

    Complex electronics breadboard circuit with numerous colored wires and chips, illustrating soldering challenges and common mistakes.

    Darkruins_ Report

    I Found This In My Son’s Room Should I Be Concerned???

    Solder paste tube on a worn wooden surface used for electronics soldering in DIY repair projects.

    Entire_Jaguar_1406 Report

    Why Does My New Computer Use So Much Electricity?

    Close-up of complex electronic wiring and components illustrating common mistakes in handling electronics and soldering.

    Fancy-Styles Report

    #97

    Why Did My Battery Have An Orgasm?

    Battery compartment with leaking AAA batteries causing corrosion, illustrating risky electronics handling mistakes.

    AleksLevet Report

    #98

    Brain Fart Moment

    Close-up of a person holding a complex electronic wire bundle with resistors soldered poorly back together.

    No-Release3675 (OP):
    Context here, we had needed a 20 ohm resistor to trick this TCM into thinking it's shift solenoid was still connected when we disconnected it. Upon getting these little buggers found out they're only .25 watt capable. So.... Battery math said 36 in parallel ought to do it. Well we were wrong. Checked before testing lol Ordered a proper 20w 20 ohm resistor after this fiasco.
    Edit we needed 20 ohm resistance capable of 9watts of power handling. This is why I ended up trying the 36 😂"

    DuePotential6602"
    "Well.. you would have to put a few in line to bring the current inside them down until they hit their .25W, then you have to take many lines of these together parallel get back down to 20Ω.
    20w 20Ω means √P*R = 20V
    To get them down to 0.25w you would have to bring them up to 1600Ω on 20V. So you need 80 in line so the resistor survives the 20V and then as well 80 parallel so you get the overall resistance back down to 20.
    In total: 36 isn't enough, you are 6364 resistors short of doing that.
    Edit: dang, have to do it again, did a brain fart and assumed they are 20Ω and only 0.25w but those are 10kΩ..
    they do 0.04w on 20V.. so you do not have to worry about the power, you need just 10000Ω / 20Ω = 500 parallel."

    No-Release3675 Report

    Fuse Color Question

    Old electrical panel with screwdrivers used as fuses, highlighting dangerous handling of electronics and soldering risks.

    SpirtMona Report

    I Ordered A Red LED But It Looks Like They Shipped Me An Infrared One Because I Don't See Its Light

    Breadboard with a resistor, LED, and jumper wires illustrating common mistakes in electronics soldering and handling.

    1Davide Report

    #101

    Fixed Broken Computer With LEGO Piece And Epoxy. How To Unglue Keyboard

    Clamp attached to a laptop with tape holding a loose key cover, illustrating painful electronics handling mistakes.

    Responsible-Funny337 Report

    #102

    When You Don't Have A 40m Resistor And It Can't Wait Until Monday!

    Close-up of a circuit board with poorly soldered electronic components and damaged connections being handled incorrectly.

    talsit Report

