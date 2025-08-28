ADVERTISEMENT

Believe it or not, the world consists of people who love to just mooch off of others without putting in any effort on their end. Then they get so comfortable on this dependency that they start taking it for granted, until they are jolted back to reality.

Just look at this man who has been freeloading from his ex-girlfriend by living in her home for over 18 months for free after their breakup. In fact, he turned it into a boarding house, letting others stay there as well. She finally snapped and took action against him! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some people are just shameless freeloaders, who try to siphon off as much as they can from a person

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster always supported her boyfriend, and when they broke up, she allowed him to stay in her house, but he had to leave if he found a new girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Cicada_Salt

Share icon

Image credits: rantaimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After 18 months, he turned the place into a boarding house, so she filed for ejectment and unlawful detainer, but instead of moving out, he demanded money for the house

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Cicada_Salt

Share icon

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, she finally snapped and cut off the electricity, but all the freeloaders are now accusing her of “wrongful ejection”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

She updated that she has filed the case and is waiting for the court day, meanwhile, he’s stuck in a violent relationship, still fighting over her

Today’s story might leave you shaking your heads in annoyance as it throws light on how entitled the original poster’s (OP) ex-boyfriend is. The thing is, she always stood by him during the challenging phases of his life when they dated. In fact, even after they broke up 18 months ago, she still let him stay in her house, but he was asked to leave if he found a new girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guy, on the other hand, is so shameless that he took advantage of her kindness and literally turned the place into a boarding house. He had the audacity to let others stay there without even asking her, and she decided that enough is enough. She lives abroad, but she filed for ejectment and unlawful detainer, and gave him the legal slap that he deserves.

Now, instead of moving out like a normal person, he’s demanding ₱300,000, claiming he invested in the house, which is a lie, of course. This is over $5,000, and during all of this, he also found a new girlfriend, who is posting luxurious stuff on her socials. OP just snapped, and cut the electricity to the house, but now all the freeloaders are accusing her of wrongful ejection.

However, she gave us an update that she has already filed the case and is waiting for a court date. Meanwhile, the cherry on top is that her ex’s sister contacted her and spilled the tea that the guy is in a violent relationship. Apparently, he fought with his girlfriend because of OP and she got handsy with him, so his whole family hates her, while the poster is just enjoying destroying his life!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ninjason1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Dear readers, let us drop some interesting numbers on you. The average cost of rent in the Philippines is anywhere between ₱17,000 to ₱37,000 ($297 to $648) per month. This wretched man has lived free of cost for over 18 months, and that’s a lot of money, looking at the data, isn’t it? Yet, he shamelessly wants to mooch more money from her—it’s like his greed has no limit!

Besides, the fact that he’s a cop and is still trying to pull off these illegal things shows a lot about what kind of a person he is. Folks instantly flagged his sense of entitlement, and experts also suggest that such people care more about money and then play the victim card. That’s exactly what the guy did after his ex filed a lawsuit against him, didn’t he?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Philippines’ National Police Commission, any conduct unbecoming of a police officer may end in their termination. Looks like the ex has already displayed this “unbecoming behavior”, and he would rather risk his career than leave the property. That’s just ridiculous of him. No wonder the poster is just sitting back and enjoying the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens enjoyed how she handled the whole situation, and it also delighted them to know that her ex was still fighting over her with his new girlfriend! After 18 months of freeloading, he really had it coming. Don’t you think so, too? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you have dealt with this guy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online instantly sided with her and claimed that she had every right to sue him after he mooched off of her for over 18 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT