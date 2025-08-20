Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Reaches Limit After Having To Leave Home 3 Times In A Week As Selfish Roommate Had Men Over
Lady Reaches Limit After Having To Leave Home 3 Times In A Week As Selfish Roommate Had Men Over

Having a roommate can either be the best experience or it can be fraught with difficulties. The entire thing hinges on how respectful housemates are to each other and whether they make compromises when the time calls for it.

Unfortunately, one woman realized that she was saddled with a bad roommate because the other lady always expected her to leave the house whenever she had a date over. This obviously inconvenienced the woman a lot, and even though she confronted her housemate, nothing was done about the issue.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Roommates should do their best to accommodate each other’s needs without having to compromise on their own boundaries

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s housemate expected her to leave the house for a few hours as she was having a guy over, but she had already asked that of her three times that week

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: nensuria / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster had told her housemate multiple times not to have her dates over so frequently, as it caused her a lot of inconvenience

    Image credits: anonymous / Reddit

    Image credits: anonymous / Reddit

    Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The roommate got very annoyed at the poster and repeatedly tried to justify her behavior

    Image credits: anonymous / Reddit

    Image credits: anonymous / Reddit

    Image credits: anonymous / Reddit

    Eventually, the conflict was so heightened that the roommate behaved passive-aggressively with the woman and “accidentally” spilled her conditioner

    The poster had been dealing with her difficult roommate for a while and didn’t know what to do about her behavior. The other lady kept having men over and expected the OP to leave the house for a few hours. In fact, the housemate kept suggesting she stay over at her boyfriend’s or a friend’s place. She didn’t care if this inconvenienced her at all.

    It’s obviously annoying if your flatmate expects you to leave the house three times in one week just so that she can spend time with her dates. According to experts, it’s important for people to put themselves in their roommate’s shoes once in a while so that they understand how their actions might affect the other person.

    Even if the woman had never reflected on the impact of her actions, the OP had been constantly confronting her about her behavior. The poster told her multiple times that she didn’t like being kicked out of their apartment, and didn’t want it to happen so many times. Despite that, the woman didn’t do anything different.

    It’s very important for people to listen to their housemates and make compromises so that everyone feels comfortable. Conflicts can also be managed by setting ground rules around house guests, rent payments, splitting bills, and safety. This helps all people be on the same page and not face any misunderstandings later on.

    Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the woman confronted her roommate about her actions, the other lady stayed over at her date’s place. She also behaved very passive-aggressively when she returned and took out her frustration on the OP’s conditioner. It’s clear that she didn’t think she was in the wrong and felt that her housemate was making a big deal out of nothing.

    One of the biggest reasons why flatmates should have a set of ground rules is that it saves folks from conflicts like this and can also help with safety and security. The other woman’s idea of bringing strangers to their house might have eventually put the OP at risk. She clearly didn’t think it was an issue, but anything could have gone wrong at any point.

    The poster had always tried to be considerate of her flatmate by not asking her to leave whenever her boyfriend came over. She didn’t put any other restrictions on the other woman and didn’t judge her actions as long as they didn’t interfere with her life. She didn’t know what to do because the other woman wasn’t doing the same.

    It’s difficult to deal with a roommate who doesn’t want to change their bad behavior and insists on the fact that they are doing the right thing. Hopefully, both women worked things out, or the OP finally decided to move out.

    What do you think is the best way to deal with a difficult situation like this? Let us know your thoughts down below.

    People were annoyed by the poster’s predicament and felt that there was no reason for her to constantly be kicked out due to her housemate’s conquests

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
