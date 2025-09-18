Couple Confronted On Walk As Elderly Neighbor Claims Guy Is Having An Affair With His Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with memory loss, which often comes with old age, can be confusing and disorienting at times. When someone is struggling to remember a particular memory, their brain fills the gap by creating a false or distorted memory instead, which can lead to lying and made-up accusations.

Redditors think the same thing might have happened in this story, where a couple was confronted by an elderly neighbor during their walk with suspicions of an affair.

Image credits: micheile henderson (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nathan Anderson (not the actual photo)

Image source: BookkeeperShot5579

Dementia can cause false memories, which can lead to made-up accusations

Image credits: Natalia Blauth (not the actual photo)

It’s estimated that over 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, varying brain syndromes that affect memory, thinking, and behavior, most commonly found among older people. It’s a devastating diagnosis that many wish to avoid as they grow older. In fact, 92% of Americans would take a medication if it meant that it could slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia.

Even though many people know they could possibly have it in the future and would want to avoid it, they might not be entirely aware of what it truly entails. Just like the woman in the story, some may not know that dementia involves more than just being forgetful. Memory loss is usually also accompanied by many other symptoms, like confabulation.

This technical term refers to the unintentional creation of false and distorted memories. The keyword here is ‘unintentional,’ since people with dementia unknowingly do it because their brain is responsible for filling their memory gaps with false memories. Some psychologists even call confabulation honest lying because those who are lying genuinely believe that they’re telling the truth.

The false memories they have can also lead them to make false accusations against people around them. The most common allegations they make are of theft, someone trying to harm them, infidelity, or other improper behavior. This can be extremely upsetting for the person with memory loss and for those around them.

False accusations from people with dementia shouldn’t be taken personally

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Luckily, experts have some recommendations and guidelines for those who face or might someday have to deal with false accusations from people suffering from memory loss. The first step to responding to made-up allegations is not to take it personally. Then they should calmly validate their concerns, as disagreeing with their reality can be extremely upsetting to them.

“At the beginning of the journey, I didn’t know any better than to tell the truth all the time,” says Jim Mangi, whose 73-year-old wife is now in a memory care center due to Alzheimer’s disease. “I’ve had many times when I needed to confront the question of whether I was going to be a truthful person or a loving person because I could not always be both at the same time,” he shared.

“A person with dementia is in a different world. Their reality is different,” he says. “Nothing we can do or say is going to bring them out of the reality they’re in. In that sense, if she felt her sister was still alive, who am I to tell her that it isn’t true?”

Using logic or trying to convince a person with dementia otherwise is like fighting an uphill battle that benefits no one. Their brain simply can’t process logic as they used to, so it’s best to let them express their ideas and concerns so they can later be distracted from these paranoid thoughts. After reassuring them and letting them know you care, try to switch focus to another activity, like playing a game of cards or asking for help with a house chore.

Tolerance and patience are key when communicating with people who have memory loss. The more people know this, stories like this one could be resolved more calmly, without so much panic.

People were sad to hear about the neighbor’s memory loss

Comments showing a couple confronted by elderly neighbor over alleged affair, with emotional reactions from users.

Text conversation discussing an elderly neighbor confronting a couple over suspected affair involving false memories and Alzheimer’s.

Text discussion about elderly neighbor's false affair claim, addressing dementia and slander in a couple confrontation scenario.

Couple confronted by elderly neighbor during walk over alleged affair with wife, causing tension and concern.

Online discussion about a couple confronted by elderly neighbor over alleged affair claims during a walk.

Elderly neighbor confronts couple about alleged affair, creating tension during their walk outside.

Comment discussing elderly neighbor’s bizarre behavior while confronting couple about alleged affair on walk

Comment discussing a possible affair involving a couple confronted by an elderly neighbor during a walk.

Reddit comment discussing an elderly neighbor confronting a couple about a suspected affair involving the wife.

Comment on a forum discussing a couple confronted by an elderly neighbor alleging the man is having an affair with his wife.

Text conversation discussing an elderly couple confronting a man about an alleged affair with his wife.

Comment discussing a couple confronted by an elderly neighbor alleging an affair, suggesting welfare checks.

Comment text discussing a couple confronted by an elderly neighbor accusing the man of having an affair with his wife.

Text conversation discussing an elderly neighbor accusing a couple’s guy of having an affair with his wife.

Comment discussing memory loss affecting elderly perceptions of spouse affairs in a conversation about a couple confronted on a walk.

Commenter discussing elderly neighbor’s false memory about a couple’s affair, suggesting caregiver support and relief care options.

Comment on Reddit post showing user discussing memory issues, highlighting elderly neighbor confrontation about affair claim.

Comment discussing an elderly neighbor with dementia accusing a guy of having an affair with his wife.

Comment on screen from user OldSatisfaction4699 stating If no further interaction your answer is nothing in a plain white background.

Commenter on social media discussing confusion over an elderly neighbor’s claims about a couple’s affair.

Comment discussing whether an elderly neighbor is mentally unwell while confronting a couple about an alleged affair.

Text excerpt discussing Alzheimer’s impact on an elderly couple, reflecting on compassion and caregiving challenges.

Text post discussing an elderly neighbor confronting a couple with accusations of an affair on a public street.

Couple confronted on walk as elderly neighbor accuses man of having an affair with wife, tension in neighborhood dispute.

Some even shared similar stories

Comments discussing couple confronted on walk as elderly neighbor accuses man of affair, with advice on handling false claims.

Text post about a mom with dementia recalling false memories involving family, illustrating effects of dementia.

Text post discussing dementia symptoms and its impact on memory and behavior, relating to elderly neighbors and accusations.

Text post explaining a personal story about elderly dementia causing false accusations of an affair by a neighbor.

Text conversation about couple confronted on walk involving elderly neighbor's claim of affair with wife.

Image credits: Nathan Anderson (not the actual photo)

Later, the woman came back with an update

Text post showing a person reflecting on comments from Reddit community about horrible disorders and sharing stories.

Text excerpt discussing an apology request involving a husband, related to an affair confrontation on a walk.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Text image showing a statement about input and reactions, linked to a couple confronted by elderly neighbor over affair claims.

Image source: BookkeeperShot5579

The BORU community was glad to hear that the story ended with peace

Comment about Alzheimer's disease and hope for peace, reflecting on a couple confronted by an elderly neighbor over an affair claim.

Comment on social media post reading a man is glad the couple confronted during a walk resolved the elderly neighbor’s affair claim peacefully.

Text post sharing a personal story about an elderly neighbor confronting a couple over an alleged affair.

Comment about tragic ending and frustration with Alzheimer's, posted by a user in an online discussion thread.

