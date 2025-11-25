Who Is E-40? Earl Tywone Stevens is an American rapper and entrepreneur known for his distinctive flow and innovative slang. He established himself as a prominent figure in West Coast hip-hop and founded Sick Wid It Records. His breakout moment arrived in 2006 with the hit single “Tell Me When to Go.” This track, produced by Lil Jon, propelled him to higher mainstream popularity, showcasing his unique style to a wider audience.

Full Name Earl Tywone Stevens Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Hogan High School, Grambling State University Siblings D-Shot, Suga-T Kids Earl Jr., Emari

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Vallejo, California, Earl Stevens grew up with his siblings, supported by their divorced mother working multiple jobs. His interest in hip-hop began early, sparked by groups like The Sugarhill Gang. Stevens attended Hogan High School in Vallejo. He later enrolled at Grambling State University for a year and, in 2023, received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from his alma mater.

Notable Relationships Earl Stevens has maintained a long-standing partnership with his wife, Tracey Stevens, whom he married in 1991. Their enduring relationship has served as a stable foundation amidst his dynamic career in music. The couple shares two children, Earl Jr., who performs as Droop-E, and Emari, also known as Issue. Both children have followed in their father’s footsteps, pursuing careers as rappers.

Career Highlights E-40’s early career helped define West Coast hip-hop, notably with albums like his 1995 solo effort In a Major Way. His 2006 single “Tell Me When to Go” reached the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant mainstream breakthrough. Beyond music, Stevens launched Sick Wid It Records, an independent label, and diversified into the beverage industry with Earl Stevens Selections wines and Tycoon Cognac. He also co-owned a now-defunct Fatburger franchise. His lasting influence was recognized in 2023 when Grambling State University awarded him an honorary Doctor of Music degree for his contributions to music and entrepreneurship.