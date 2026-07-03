One Redditor asked users to share the dumbest warning labels they’ve ever seen, and the responses did not disappoint. We gathered some of the funniest and most ridiculous ones below. Scroll down to check them out.

Most people know Tide Pods are not food and hair dryers should not be used while sleeping. At least, we really hope so. But judging by the disclaimers companies put on products, somebody out there definitely needed the reminder. So maybe it’s good they exist after all.

#1 On a microwave: Not suitable for drying pets.

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#2 I saw one for a Black & Decker cordless drill that said 'Not to use as dental drill'.

#3 There is a story behind every warning.

#4 Warning: contains peanuts



On a bag of peanuts.

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#5 On a book: Once opened keep refrigerated.

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#6 On the tsa's website it explicitly says not to put a child in a car seat through the x ray machine.

#7 Warning: Do not hold wrong end of a chainsaw.



Silly safety warning people. Everyone knows the only way to use a chainsaw is attached to your stump of a right hand as a weapon.

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#8 On Ellio's pizza: "CAUTION: Product becomes hot when cooked."

#9 On a hair dryer: do not operate while asleep.



What the hell.

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#10 "Caution: Do not iron clothes while wearing them".

#11 Bottom of a skateboard:



"Warning: This product moves when used.".

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#12 At a zoo for a lion exhibit. " Do not pet ".

#13 On the manual for a portable projector: 'do not put in bath tub' with a drawing of a huge bathtub filled with water and huge X over it.

#14 The bucket of pickles at Chick-Fil-A warns against letting toddlers drown in the pickle juice. There's a diagram showing a kid with his head stuck in the bucket and arms flailing.

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#15 For External Use Only... on my curling iron.

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#16 I saw a diagram on a riding lawnmower showing you how to **not drive over children**.

#17 On a stroller: "Do not fold with child inside".

#18 At the vet.

#19 The Nissian commercial comes to mind.

**Fantasy. Do not attempt. Cars can't jump on trains.**

#20 I worked in the kitchen of a jail once and some of the boxes of food said "not meant for human consumption".

#21 Cookie dough - Do not consume without cooking. Just try to stop me.

#22 I once read a warning on a can of electrical contact cleaner to the effect of *"If you are blind or cannot read English do not use this product until the warnings have been explained to you!"* If I'm blind or can't read English, how the hell am I reading that? And how many blind people are using aerosol contact cleaner?

#23 My parents had this automatic shower cleaner thing in their shower. You hang it up, and press a button to make it spray out shower cleaner. It had a label that said "not to be used as body wash."



I was disappointed, since I was really looking forward to using shower cleaner with bleach as a nice, scrubbing body wash.

#24 On a kids plastic blow-up chair: "Do not iron".

#25 Warning: poison do not eat.

#26 On a windshield shade:



"Do not operate vehicle with shade in place."

#27 Not sure if this counts but on the back of the cards in electronic monopoly it specifies that they aren't real mastercards and you can use them at real stores.....seriously?

#28 "Warning: Cape is not a flying device."

Bought it anyway.

#29 I saw a knife set a while back that had a great typo warning: "Keep out of children."

At least I think it's a typo. I guess it's a pretty good warning too.

#30 On a box of eggs: Warning! Contains egg.

#31 Caution: Physical Activity Carries Inherent Risks



saw that at a playground.

#32 More of a sign I guess.

#33 Chemist here.



Do not pipette by mouth.

#34 On plastic wrapped firewood - "remove plastic before burning".

#35 On bag of nuts: "May contain traces of nuts".

#36 On an infant onesie: keep away from fire.



How else do you dry a baby?

#37 This one is pretty dumb.

#38 That truck commercial from a year back or so that showed the truck "skiing" down a mountain doing jumps and stuff. They had to put a warning at the bottom saying "Trucks cannot ski. Do not try this.".

#39 On an iPad cover: Do not microwave.

#40 On my French press coffee pot: "Boiling water and children should be kept apart.".

#41 My parents test-drove a car that had a little hutch in the center console with the label: "Do not put your hamburger in here." Gotta love America!

#42 On a faux leather belt, "Not for consumption".

#43 On a candle: "WARNING! Flammable.".

#44 On Christmas lights: for inside or outside use only!

#45 On a packet of over-the-counter sleeping pills:



"Warning- may cause drowsiness".

#46 "Handle with care" on one of these super sharp Japanese kitchen knifes.

#47 I once owned a water trampoline, and the warning label said "Do not use this in water."

#48 Once in college i saw a box of split firewood at walmart, the box had a warning label that said something along the lines of ""this product contains carbon, a substance known to the state of California to cause cancer"



WTH? techincally we are all carbon based...

#49 Not so much a warning, but the instructions on a pain relief gel I once bought read "after applying to the affected area, wash your hands. Unless the affected area is your hands."

#50 Warning: Cruise control does not mean the RV will drive itself.

#51 I used to play Airsoft and some of the guns had a poorly translated warning label that stated "Don't point at the creature".

#52 On a candle wrapper: "Remove wrapper before lighting. Contents flammable."

#53 "WARNING: PIPE" on the pipe itself.

#54 My new modem warned me that just having it wasn't enough to give you internet, you had to have a provider...

#55 Bottom of a store bought cake. "Do not flip upside down." "Too late now!!".

#56 On a milk carton. "Warning: contains milk"...

#57 "Do not eat iPod shuffle".

#58 Seen a 'do not turn over' warning on the bottom of a pizza box.



ETA: Don't worry, I'd already eaten the pizza so it was okay :).

#59 Litrerally ten seconds ago I saw a package of pre cooked chicken marked with "Don't feed it to the fox". This whole fox nonsense has gone way too far.

#60 Disclaimer: I did not see this, but a friend of mine told me the following warning he saw.



**Tl;Dr:** Warning of "Do Not Eat" on a brick of C4.



His unit was deployed in Afghanistan and a Navy EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team was going to dispose of captured weapons and ordinance. He had asked earlier if he could tag along the next time they were going to get rid of explosives.

As they piled the ordinance out, he and the EOD team start laying out C4 bricks. He opens the crate of C4, on the box there is a date of 1969 and the warning: Do Not Eat. Every brick contains the same warning "Do Not Eat". I guess someone found grey play-doh appetizing at some point during Vietnam?

#61 Do it yourself breathalyser that says "Do not use breathalyser results to assist in your decision whether to drive or not".



It was printed on the back of a breathalyser from a company called "backtrack". I decided not to purchase the device because of the stupidity of the warning.

#62 Warning label on my hairdryer: Do not use in bear feet.



Yes, that is how it was spelled.

#63 I wouldnt call it a warning "label" but the road sign in front of my house says "do not pass when incoming traffic is present". I see it everyday and lose just a little more of my faith in humanity...

#64 Caution: hot beverages are hot.



I saw this at a restaurant that didn't serve hot beverages.

#65 I once had a stain remover, and warning label said "May cause stains".

#66 Road is slippery when wet.

#67 Warning. This tool will cut! On a machete...

#68 Working in a lab and seeing on every acid (hydrochloric, acidic, sulfuric, etc.): Warning, may contain acid.

#69 Warning: barbed wire may cause serious injury.



The sign was less visible than the barbed wire was...

#70 On window air conditioner:



**WARNING: BE SURE AIR CONDITIONER DOES NOT FALL OUT OF WINDOW. MAINTAIN A FIRM GRIP WHEN INSTALLING AND REMOVING AIR CONDITIONER.**.