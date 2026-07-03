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Most people know Tide Pods are not food and hair dryers should not be used while sleeping. At least, we really hope so. But judging by the disclaimers companies put on products, somebody out there definitely needed the reminder. So maybe it’s good they exist after all.

One Redditor asked users to share the dumbest warning labels they’ve ever seen, and the responses did not disappoint. We gathered some of the funniest and most ridiculous ones below. Scroll down to check them out.

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#1

A microwave oven illustration with a prominent warning label: Do not use for drying pets!, a hilariously dumb warning. On a microwave: Not suitable for drying pets.

PwnDr Report

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    #2

    A Black & Decker cordless drill, representing common sense in dumb warning labels. I saw one for a Black & Decker cordless drill that said 'Not to use as dental drill'.

    armandoalvarez , Nikhilb239 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    8points
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    #3

    71 Hilariously Dumb Warning Labels That Make Common Sense Seem Surprisingly Uncommon There is a story behind every warning.

    callddit Report

    8points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this one isn't fake, I *really* want to know the story behind it

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    #4

    A hilariously dumb warning label showing a peanut jar with ingredients and a green circle highlighting onion powder. Warning: contains peanuts

    On a bag of peanuts.

    jimflaigle , Ok-Solution4665 / Reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be worse - I got a bag of airline peanuts with the warning " MAY contain nuts" - so what the absolute Farage are the little Fokkers?

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    #5

    Hilariously dumb warning label: A freezer full of books instead of food, an uncommon sight. On a book: Once opened keep refrigerated.

    Peanut89 , Fair_Theme_9960 / Reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was it a book of the comedic genre? Because I feel like I saw that on a Futurama title card before too

    1
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    #6

    Hilariously dumb warning label: Text advises to remove infants and children from strollers and car seats for screening. On the tsa's website it explicitly says not to put a child in a car seat through the x ray machine.

    Queefnoodle , TSA Report

    7points
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    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The text in the picture seems to be telling people not to bring the stroller or car seat through the walk-through detector, though.

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    #7

    Warning: Do not hold wrong end of a chainsaw.

    Silly safety warning people. Everyone knows the only way to use a chainsaw is attached to your stump of a right hand as a weapon.

    dresdenologist Report

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    #8

    Ellios Cheese Pizza box with baking instructions, showcasing hilariously dumb warning labels. On Ellio's pizza: "CAUTION: Product becomes hot when cooked."

    jgdann Report

    6points
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    #9

    Hair dryer instruction manual with highlighted dumb warning labels about unsafe usage. On a hair dryer: do not operate while asleep.

    What the hell.

    anon , Triumph-TBird / Reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a woman on the show, My Strange A*******n, who was a******d to sleeping with a running blow dryer. Seems they saw that episode.

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    #10

    "Caution: Do not iron clothes while wearing them".

    FlyingSpaceCow Report

    6points
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    #11

    Bottom of a skateboard:

    "Warning: This product moves when used.".

    _Built Report

    5points
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    #12

    Hilariously dumb warning label: Two lions lounge on an elevated platform at a zoo behind green bars. At a zoo for a lion exhibit. " Do not pet ".

    CapnDouchebag , talon3383 / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #13

    A hilariously dumb warning label showing a do not use in bathtub icon with text: Do not use this device in a bathtub, shower. On the manual for a portable projector: 'do not put in bath tub' with a drawing of a huge bathtub filled with water and huge X over it.

    anon , duhapro / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #14

    The bucket of pickles at Chick-Fil-A warns against letting toddlers drown in the pickle juice. There's a diagram showing a kid with his head stuck in the bucket and arms flailing.

    Uglypants_Stupidface Report

    5points
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    #15

    For External Use Only... on my curling iron.

    Pisces91 Report

    5points
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    malk_frath avatar
    Malfar
    Malfar
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well there are various means of interrogation

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An overhead view of a man on a ride-on lawnmower, highlighting dumb warning labels. I saw a diagram on a riding lawnmower showing you how to **not drive over children**.

    andrewth09 , photology1980 / Magnifici (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #17

    On a stroller: "Do not fold with child inside".

    KiloLee Report

    4points
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    #18

    A hilariously dumb warning label on a medicine bottle for a dog, Parker (DOG), with a warning label about drowsiness. At the vet.

    danrennt98 Report

    4points
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    #19

    A hilariously dumb warning label on a car commercial showing a red Nissan SUV and text: Fantasy, do not attempt. Cars can't jump on trains. The Nissian commercial comes to mind.
    **Fantasy. Do not attempt. Cars can't jump on trains.**

    chemical_echo , Nissan Report

    4points
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    #20

    I worked in the kitchen of a jail once and some of the boxes of food said "not meant for human consumption".

    string97bean Report

    4points
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    #21

    Cookie dough - Do not consume without cooking. Just try to stop me.

    OnionKing667 Report

    4points
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    #22

    I once read a warning on a can of electrical contact cleaner to the effect of *"If you are blind or cannot read English do not use this product until the warnings have been explained to you!"* If I'm blind or can't read English, how the hell am I reading that? And how many blind people are using aerosol contact cleaner?

    mikemc2 Report

    4points
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    #23

    My parents had this automatic shower cleaner thing in their shower. You hang it up, and press a button to make it spray out shower cleaner. It had a label that said "not to be used as body wash."

    I was disappointed, since I was really looking forward to using shower cleaner with bleach as a nice, scrubbing body wash.

    hells_cowbells Report

    4points
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    #24

    On a kids plastic blow-up chair: "Do not iron".

    lkindustry Report

    4points
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    #25

    Warning: poison do not eat.

    fagit15 Report

    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More information needed. Many (not all) poisons can be eaten in small quantities.

    0
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    #26

    On a windshield shade:

    "Do not operate vehicle with shade in place."

    6ft_2inch_bat Report

    4points
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    #27

    Not sure if this counts but on the back of the cards in electronic monopoly it specifies that they aren't real mastercards and you can use them at real stores.....seriously?

    anon Report

    4points
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    #28

    "Warning: Cape is not a flying device."
    Bought it anyway.

    Lani_Kai Report

    4points
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    #29

    I saw a knife set a while back that had a great typo warning: "Keep out of children."
    At least I think it's a typo. I guess it's a pretty good warning too.

    BigFudge117 Report

    4points
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    #30

    On a box of eggs: Warning! Contains egg.

    kyles94 Report

    3points
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    #31

    Caution: Physical Activity Carries Inherent Risks

    saw that at a playground.

    RatTeeth Report

    3points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good. The most dangerous words in the world are "Follow me, Dad".

    0
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    #32

    Hilariously dumb warning label: A bright yellow sign reads, CAUTION THIS SIGN HAS SHARP EDGES. Do not touch. More of a sign I guess.

    danrennt98 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Chemist here.

    Do not pipette by mouth.

    Jazz_Cigarettes Report

    3points
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    momster64 avatar
    Stephanie L Thesing
    Stephanie L Thesing
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For reference, back in the long-ago time of the 80’s in a laboratory setting, with the little glass pipettes that we’d collect blood in, we had a long thin rubber tube with little plastic attachments at either end. Put the pipette in one end, the other end you’d blow in to express the blood into a different container to analyze. It was always said not to inhale rather than blow, but to be honest, you’d need a helluva lotta suction to get the blood all the way back up the rubber tube and into your mouth. The practice of mouth-pipetting was eventually done away with for safety purposes, but I still remember having the long tube curled up in my lab coat pocket with my pens and measuring tape. :)

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    #34

    On plastic wrapped firewood - "remove plastic before burning".

    MentalFracture Report

    3points
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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But plastic burns great!

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    #35

    On bag of nuts: "May contain traces of nuts".

    Zaggens Report

    3points
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    #36

    On an infant onesie: keep away from fire.

    How else do you dry a baby?

    June1111 Report

    3points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a type of clothing classified as "styled to reduce risk". This means "doesn't catch fire easily but extremely dangerous if it does catch fire".

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    #37

    Hilariously dumb warning label: A Ribena bottle cautions, Do not insert your finger in the bottle opening. This one is pretty dumb.

    NinjaViking Report

    3points
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    #38

    That truck commercial from a year back or so that showed the truck "skiing" down a mountain doing jumps and stuff. They had to put a warning at the bottom saying "Trucks cannot ski. Do not try this.".

    xnerdyxrealistx Report

    3points
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    #39

    On an iPad cover: Do not microwave.

    anibabu Report

    3points
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    #40

    On my French press coffee pot: "Boiling water and children should be kept apart.".

    Perkunas170 Report

    3points
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    #41

    My parents test-drove a car that had a little hutch in the center console with the label: "Do not put your hamburger in here." Gotta love America!

    buttons301 Report

    3points
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    #42

    On a faux leather belt, "Not for consumption".

    piskorick Report

    3points
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    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course you wouldn’t eat a faux leather belt when real leather is so much tastier 🤔

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    #43

    On a candle: "WARNING! Flammable.".

    Just_Lights Report

    3points
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    #44

    On Christmas lights: for inside or outside use only!

    no_this-is_patrick Report

    2points
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    #45

    On a packet of over-the-counter sleeping pills:

    "Warning- may cause drowsiness".

    carryonking Report

    2points
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    #46

    "Handle with care" on one of these super sharp Japanese kitchen knifes.

    TheTabman Report

    2points
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    #47

    I once owned a water trampoline, and the warning label said "Do not use this in water."

    Embrocation Report

    2points
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    #48

    Once in college i saw a box of split firewood at walmart, the box had a warning label that said something along the lines of ""this product contains carbon, a substance known to the state of California to cause cancer"

    WTH? techincally we are all carbon based...

    mahjobhandle Report

    2points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, that's one of the labeling laws in California. Everything that can potentially cause cancer must be pointed out on warning labels

    0
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    #49

    Not so much a warning, but the instructions on a pain relief gel I once bought read "after applying to the affected area, wash your hands. Unless the affected area is your hands."

    dingobiscuits Report

    2points
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    #50

    Warning: Cruise control does not mean the RV will drive itself.

    jdpatric Report

    2points
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    #51

    I used to play Airsoft and some of the guns had a poorly translated warning label that stated "Don't point at the creature".

    foehammer76 Report

    2points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *looks around nervously* What creature?

    0
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    #52

    On a candle wrapper: "Remove wrapper before lighting. Contents flammable."

    k3yo Report

    2points
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    #53

    "WARNING: PIPE" on the pipe itself.

    esesci Report

    2points
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    #54

    My new modem warned me that just having it wasn't enough to give you internet, you had to have a provider...

    little_honey_bee Report

    2points
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    #55

    Bottom of a store bought cake. "Do not flip upside down." "Too late now!!".

    anon Report

    2points
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    #56

    On a milk carton. "Warning: contains milk"...

    Swisssciencegirl Report

    2points
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    #57

    "Do not eat iPod shuffle".

    anon Report

    2points
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    #58

    Seen a 'do not turn over' warning on the bottom of a pizza box.

    ETA: Don't worry, I'd already eaten the pizza so it was okay :).

    eliasv Report

    2points
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    #59

    Litrerally ten seconds ago I saw a package of pre cooked chicken marked with "Don't feed it to the fox". This whole fox nonsense has gone way too far.

    johnwayne84 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Disclaimer: I did not see this, but a friend of mine told me the following warning he saw.

    **Tl;Dr:** Warning of "Do Not Eat" on a brick of C4.

    His unit was deployed in Afghanistan and a Navy EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team was going to dispose of captured weapons and ordinance. He had asked earlier if he could tag along the next time they were going to get rid of explosives.
    As they piled the ordinance out, he and the EOD team start laying out C4 bricks. He opens the crate of C4, on the box there is a date of 1969 and the warning: Do Not Eat. Every brick contains the same warning "Do Not Eat". I guess someone found grey play-doh appetizing at some point during Vietnam?

    LostinWV Report

    2points
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    sdorph avatar
    sdorph
    sdorph
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Supposedly soldiers in Vietnam would eat C4 to get out of combat, it would cause them to have seizures, and vomit blood, which would require them to be hospitalised.

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    #61

    Do it yourself breathalyser that says "Do not use breathalyser results to assist in your decision whether to drive or not".

    It was printed on the back of a breathalyser from a company called "backtrack". I decided not to purchase the device because of the stupidity of the warning.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #62

    Warning label on my hairdryer: Do not use in bear feet.

    Yes, that is how it was spelled.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #63

    I wouldnt call it a warning "label" but the road sign in front of my house says "do not pass when incoming traffic is present". I see it everyday and lose just a little more of my faith in humanity...

    soldierxbenji Report

    2points
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    #64

    Caution: hot beverages are hot.

    I saw this at a restaurant that didn't serve hot beverages.

    Bhayes547 Report

    2points
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    #65

    I once had a stain remover, and warning label said "May cause stains".

    anon Report

    2points
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    #66

    Road is slippery when wet.

    akhabby Report

    2points
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    #67

    Warning. This tool will cut! On a machete...

    anon Report

    1point
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    #68

    Working in a lab and seeing on every acid (hydrochloric, acidic, sulfuric, etc.): Warning, may contain acid.

    Zaniri Report

    1point
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    #69

    Warning: barbed wire may cause serious injury.

    The sign was less visible than the barbed wire was...

    hatessw Report

    1point
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    #70

    On window air conditioner:

    **WARNING: BE SURE AIR CONDITIONER DOES NOT FALL OUT OF WINDOW. MAINTAIN A FIRM GRIP WHEN INSTALLING AND REMOVING AIR CONDITIONER.**.

    cmd_iii Report

    1point
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    #71

    Dr.pepper cans used to say "warning: contents under pressure" its pop... that's kind of a no brainer...

    igetb0red Report

    1point
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